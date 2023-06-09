Jennifer Aniston reveals the compliment that drives her 'bananas' as she discusses how her fitness regime has evolved throughout the years

It's no wonder Jennifer Aniston hates this compliment, which is a backhanded comment at its very best. Which one is it? “You look great for your age."

The star is joining legions of women in standing up against outdated views on age and how that relates to beauty. Fellow actor Jamie Lee Curtis called for the word 'anti-aging' to be 'struck' in the recent past and it looks like Jennifer is adding to the suggestion box of terms that need to be struck from the lexicon.

In conversation with Vogue UK, she spoke out against the veiled compliment. “You look great for your age”, she said, admitting, “It drives me bananas, I can’t stand it.”

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The actor spoke to the fashion bible and let loose on the issues of ageism within society that need addressing.

“That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age… I don’t even understand what it means," she added. "I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100% better.”

While we're talking about fitness, Jennifer recently partnered with Pvolve, a company that describes itself as," a science-led method that combines low-impact functional fitness with resistance-based equipment to deliver results beyond a traditional workout."

(Image credit: V E Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images)

She discovered the exercise program back in 2021 after a back injury left her looking for alternative fitness options. Options that were gentler, but still effective. She was astounded at the efficacy of Pvolve and, alongside her regular hiking and pilates, she says she favors it instead of higher-intensity exercise.

"I have hung up the 45 minutes of cardio, the aggressive CrossFits," she recently told People. "That didn't, for me, work,” she adds. “And I think for longevity and something that is sustainable and you don't burn out, this just has worked for me.”

“I just want more people to know about it because I think it's so good,” the actress added. “Especially as we get into our lovely older periods, we have to keep it exciting. And we have to be kinder to our bodies.”

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

The star admitted that throughout the years, her thoughts on fitness, diet, and wellness have evolved enormously and that they've, “come down to simplicity."

“It's just calories in, calories out, nutrition, what are you feeding your body? Don't eat crap," she told People. "You've got to get the right amount of sleep. You've got to drink tons and tons and tons of water."

Even if you're dedicated to your health, it's important to remember that this is only one life and we can't be perfect all the time - which is something Jennifer totally agrees with.

"You also have to give yourself the 20% of fun and gluttony and have a good time and indulge," she said. "For me, I couldn't do that saintly, never go off the rails or deviate from the plan of perfect wellness because I like to enjoy myself."