How to watch Suits LA from anywhere - stream the spin-off online

The highly anticipated Suits spin-off has arrived, and if you're wondering how to tune in, we have everything you need to know.

Suits LA has landed, and fans of the original addictive legal drama are pretty excited. This time, the series will focus on entirely new characters, Ted Black, Stuart Lane, Erica Rollins, and Rick Dodsen. But don't worry if you need your Harvey Specter fix, because Gabriel Macht is set to appear in the show as a guest star.

Suits LA takes place at the Black Lane law firm founded by Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) - both hot shots in the legal world. Not only partners but long time friends, the pair don't have quite the same bromance as Harvey and Mike. Like those who couldn't wait to see Big Boys and Unforgotten, viewers can't wait to tune into Suits LA - if you're unsure how to watch it, we share just how you can view it, and potentially for free.

How to watch Suits LA in the US

In the US, Suits LA is airing on NBC every Sunday from February 23 at 9 p.m. E.T./P.T.. It will then be available to stream on Peacock the next day. For those who don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service such as Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

If you opt to watch Suits LA the day after the episodes air via Peacock. a Peacock subscription costs $7.99 per month for Premium membership, or you can upgrade to an ad-free Premium Plus plan for $12.99 per month.

How to watch Suits LA from the UK

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available in every country doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Suits LA. If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when the show airs, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes available with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location to the area you need. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select US from the list. With your VPN installed and server location set to where you need it to be, you can now watch Suits LA.

Following the end of Suits in 2019, Gabriel Macht actually retired from acting to focus on his family and personal growth. In conversation with People about his decision to make a cameo appearance in Suits LA, 53-year-old Macht said, "I'm just doing it for the fans. I'm not doing it for me. I've done it 134 times. I'm not doing it for me."

He added, "I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now because I spent so much time [doing it] and this was my time to really raise my kids and to do this creative stuff like Bear Fight," he explains, referring to the whiskey brand he's building

He also shared that fans can expect some further surprise cameos in the series, teasing, "There's also some other characters that you're going to see that were in the original. I don't know if you've heard about any of them, but there are a few that are coming back. So those might be surprises."