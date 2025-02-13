How to watch Unforgotten season 6 from anywhere as the hit crime drama returns

Unforgotten season 6 delves into one of the show’s most complex cold cases yet and fans won’t want to miss a single moment so here’s how to watch it from anywhere.

You might think February is dark and cold enough without adding crime dramas into the mix but for those of us who love the gripping plotlines and brilliant performances in our favourite shows, it almost adds to the eerie atmosphere. We’ve sadly already said goodbye to Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson until another season of Silent Witness airs, but Unforgotten has now started and it’s great to see DCI James and DI Khan back in action. Season 6 is only the second outing for Sinéad Keenan’s Jess James, who replaced the late DCI Cassie Stuart after Nicola Walker left Unforgotten at the end of season 4.

She and Sunny reached a point of mutual understanding by the end of season 5 and they’re going to need all their team work after a spine is discovered at Whitney Marsh in episode 1 of season 6. As the show continues, here's how to watch Unforgotten season 6 from anywhere.

How to watch Unforgotten season 6 in the UK

Watching Unforgotten season 6 in the UK couldn’t be simpler as it’s currently airing on ITV1 every Sunday and Monday at 9pm. The new season of the long-running crime drama started in gripping fashion on 9th February and the final episode in the six-part series will air on Monday 24th February. Of course, if you just can’t wait to see Jess, Sunny and the rest of the Bishop Street CID team solve the case then you don’t have to. ITV have also made all the episodes of Unforgotten season 6 available to stream via ITVX too.

A post shared by ITV (@itv) A photo posted by on

We couldn’t wait and so have raced through to the Unforgotten season 6 ending already. However, streaming via ITVX just means you can choose to stream as many episodes as you like at a time that best suits you or catch-up if you miss an episode on Sundays or Mondays. All the previous seasons of Unforgotten are also on ITVX right now and although the storyline of season 6 is completely separate to those that have gone before, it does include references to the past.

The new season of Unforgotten picks up where it left off with developments in the personal lives of DCI James and DI Khan. So it’s worth giving season 5 a re-watch if you feel like you might need to remind yourself of the context, but definitely not essential if you want to dive straight in and watch Unforgotten season 6.

How to watch Unforgotten season 6 in the US

There’s sad news for US-based fans of the ITV drama as although Unforgotten has been available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and PBS Masterpiece in the past, there’s no confirmed release date for season 6 yet. You can still watch seasons 1-5 via Amazon and PBS right now, but you’ll have to be patient waiting for the new season.

Meanwhile, if you’re desperate not to miss a single episode but are going to be away from the UK overseas when you want to watch Unforgotten season 6 then you can still enjoy it as you normally would at home with the use of a VPN. This is a piece of software which allows you to change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

(Image credit: MAINSTREET FOR ITV AND ITVX)

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord as the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Unforgotten season 6 online.

(Image credit: Future)

Has Unforgotten been renewed for season 7?

Although sometimes series are renewed before the current season finishes airing, that isn’t the case with Unforgotten and we don’t yet know if there’ll be a season 7. The show has been incredibly popular since it started in 2015 and so we feel confident that Unforgotten season 7 has a great chance of being confirmed at some point. It might be that fans have to wait until after Unforgotten season 6 ends on 24th February to find out the show’s fate for sure. Even if it is renewed, it’s possible we won’t get to watch season 7 for a couple of years, as there’s often been a two year gap between seasons.