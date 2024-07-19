Homicide Los Angles: What happened to Creech and Cade and where they are now?

Homicide: Los Angeles is the latest true crime series to captivate viewers, as the documentary explores the darker side of The City of Angels. And the fourth episode focuses on killer John Creech and his wife, Chandrika.

Crime fans have enjoyed plenty of binge-worthy television this month, with the BBC drama The Jetty and the Netflix documentary, Worst Roommate Ever. However, the streaming service has managed to grip viewers once again with its latest release, Homicide: Los Angeles.

Each episode explores a different crime, and offers a fresh insight into some of the city’s most high-profile cases. Featuring interviews from those involved in the investigations, the fourth episode delves into the tragic death of former actor and Hollywood executive Gavin Smith. And many have been left wondering what became of his killer John Creech and his wife, Chandrika Creech (nee Cade).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What Happened to John Creech and Chandrika Cade?

John Creech is a convicted drug dealer, who was charged with killing Gavin Smith after he had an affair with Creech's wife, Chandrika Cade. Though both were present on the night Gavin was murdered, Chandrika testified against her husband, which eventually led to his imprisonment.

However, bringing Creech to justice was a long road, the investigation spanning a number of years. Prior to his disappearance, the studio exec had been grappling with addiction issues and his marriage had suffered as a result. As he tried to rebuild his life, he attended a drug rehabilitation centre in 2008 and met Chandrika during his stay.

Their affair began not long after they met, continued after they left the clinic and went on for two years before they were discovered. John learned about the relationship in 2010, and fearing what the convicted drug dealer might do, Gavin’s sons begged the scorned husband for mercy. Sadly, this didn't protect their father - especially as he continued his affair with Chandrika.

(Image credit: Netflix)

On the night of his disappearance, Gavin departed the family property and left his phone charger behind, indicating he would return. When he failed to pick up his son from school the next day, the family immediately knew something was wrong.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite a lengthy search for him, and Chandrika being questioned over the disappearance, authorities were unable to locate Gavin. The case went cold, with John Creech remaining among the lead suspects. Years passed, with Gavin being declared dead in 2014.

Later that same year, however, his body was located by hikers, as they uncovered his shallow grave in the Angeles National Park. He had been severely beaten and his skull had been crushed on both sides.

Almost immediately, the police reopened their investigation, with Chandrika revealing that her husband had discovered her and Gavin together on the night of his disappearance. Having tracked their location, he found them and set upon the studio executive while his wife begged him to stop.

Fearing for her own life, she fled the scene and returned home in her car. Phone records verified her claim, with investigators eventually discovering that her husband had concealed the car used to transport Gavin's body at a friend’s garage before moving it into storage. Having complied so much evidence against him, John was charged with Gavin's murder.

Homicide: Los Angeles | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Where are John Creech and Chandrika Cade now?

Having been convicted of voluntary manslaughter, John Creech was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He now resides at FCI Victorville Medium II in Central California and is due for release in early 2029.

Chandrika Cade never faced any charges over the crime and neither did her husband’s accomplices. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.