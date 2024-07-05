Worst Roommate Ever: Who is Tammy Fritz and where is she now?

Friends are the family we choose, at least that is how the old saying goes. However, the new series of Worst Roommate Ever proves just how wrong that phrase can be.

For those that haven’t watched the Netflix true-crime documentary, each episode focuses on a 'roommate from hell'.

These individuals aren’t arguing over the washing up or taking out the bins though, with them attempting, and sometimes succeeding, to kill their housemate.

As the second series has just arrived on the streaming service, the stories of the likes of Janie Ridd and Scott Pettigrew have been retold.

Unsurprisingly, these stories stay with us long after the episode ends and audiences are often curious to know what happened to those involved.

Having binge-watched the series, we are now doing a deep dive into the third episode’s suspect: Tammy Fritz. (Spoilers ahead.)

Worst Roommate Ever | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Who is Tammy Fritz?

On the surface, Tammy Fritz from Worst Roommate Ever was a grieving widow with a young son to care for.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Behind this facade though, she was a calculating woman who allegedly plotted to kill her husband’s friend James Bowden.

Events began to spiral not long after the sudden death of her husband Rich, with fellow solider and friend James deeply affected by the loss.

As he grieved, the veteran formed a close bond with Tammy’s son, Christian, and cared for him like his own son.

With the trio’s bond solidified, it wasn’t long until the widow asked James to move in.

What should have been a safe space though, rapidly became a deadly living situation for the veteran.

James Bowen in Worst Roommate Ever (Image credit: Netflix)

Not long after moving in, the ex-soldier encountered several unexplainable life-threatening events.

During one incident, he awoke and was unable to move after sharing a few drinks with his housemate.

On another occasion, he woke to the smell of burning as a fire had mysteriously started in the family home.

Fearing for his life, he planned to move back to Alaska and hoped it would be the fresh start he needed.

Mere days before he moved out though, the former soldier was attacked as he answered the door.

Having been knocked out during the assault, he was later found semi-conscious, bleeding with multiple fractures and a traumatic brain injury.

As he recovered, authorities discovered that Tammy Fritz had taken out a life insurance policy for the veteran - naming her as the soul beneficiary.

Unbeknownst to James, the widow had made multiple attempts on his life and hoped to eventually claim the settlement.

Where is Tammy Fritz now?

As the truth came to light, Tammy Fritz was charged with his attempted murder,

Shockingly, it was revealed that the mother-of-one had even arranged to hire someone to murder James.

With the veteran needing extensive speech and physical therapy after the attack, Tammy was convicted of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of attempted murder.

She was sentenced to 48 years in prison and remains at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility.

Following her imprisonment, Christian has had limited contact with his mother and is hesitant to rebuild their relationship - especially as he now has a family of his own.

However, he and James remain close to this day.

Speaking about their bond, Christian told filmmakers, "He didn’t put himself first. He put me in his plans a lot….He was the closest thing I felt like I had to my dad."

Worst Roommate Ever season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.