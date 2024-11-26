Why Helen Mirren has an 'issue with the word beauty’ and considers her 70s the best decade yet

Helen Mirren wants to change the narrative surrounding the concept of 'beauty' - and wants everyone to know why she loves being in her 70s.

Can you think of a celebrity more iconic, eloquent and age and beauty positive than Helen Mirren? The answer surely has to be a resounding no, because not many others in the celebrity space are making quite so much noise about important topics affecting women, than the fantastic Helen. The 79-year-old has been incredibly vocal about not being interested in being young - and although she's no stranger to sharing incredible fashion moments and favourite beauty buys (hello 'magic' gel moisturiser the actress swears by,) Helen is the perfect advocate for beauty being whatever it means to the individual.

In fact, she has an issue with the word 'beauty' altogether, and has words of wisdom about reframing public perspective of it, that everyone needs to hear. Attending the 2024 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Honoree celebrations on November 21, Helen told People, "I've always had this issue with the word beauty because it assumes that you're looking to be beautiful in an exterior way."

She continued, "Of course, there are many, many different kinds of beauty in the world; it’s a very broad term. Being an ambassador for a beauty products company, I always wanted to say, 'We're not trying to be beautiful, we're trying to be authentically and genuinely and happily and positively ourselves, whether that's beautiful or not.'"

Helen shares that she's held this belief for quite a while, and waited patiently for a world obsessed with unrealistic beauty standards to catch on.

"I think what's happened is the world's caught up with my attitude somewhat … luckily," she said of her forward-thinking attitude in a culture gradually moving towards acceptance of physical appearance being kicked down the hierarchy of importance, in favour of finding beauty in all aspects of life and being.

That's not to say the actress wants everyone to down their makeup tools and give up their love of fashion - Helen can certainly see the power of using both to increase confidence and add drama to a special look, she just wants that to be secondary to living a full life and for appearance not to be central to what a person believes to be most interesting about themselves.

When asked about when she feels she's at her best, the star replied refreshingly, "I think probably in a bath with a candle and a book, or having a cocktail with my husband in the evening, just one!"

Explaining further, she added "Those simple moments - being out on a beautiful hillside in Scotland or in Poland or wherever I am and at one with nature. I think it's when you feel yourself at ease within the natural world and simply another part of the natural world. I think that's when one feels the most authentic and at ease with yourself."

Helen has often spoken about the confidence that comes with ageing, and the opportunities to come alongside her acting - she was "honoured" and "surprised" to be asked to be one of the faces of L'oreal at the age of 70. Summing up all that's happened to her professionally over the last decade, the icon concluded, "It's been a really wonderful 10 years, I have to say."