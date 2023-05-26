Heidi Klum stuns in majestic lime green mini dress at Cannes

Heidi Klum has wowed fashion fans everywhere yet again, stepping out at Cannes 2023 in a lime green mini dress with a flamboyant tasseled train.

The German-American supermodel is serving up the killer looks at the iconic French film festival.

Klum glowed on Thursday in a dramatic lime-green mini dress by Lebanese fashion designer Georges Hobeika, complete with a billowing train and a strapless neckline.

The 49-year-old teamed the bird-like gown with open-toed silver heels and wispy hair bangs to achieve an ethereal finish. She notably chose to skip the jewelry, allowing the flamboyant dress to speak (or should we say chirp?) for itself. Her styling also differed from how the gown looked on the runway, where it was paired with silver drop earrings and platform heels.

(Image credit: Getty)

A shorter hemline has long been favored by Klum, who told Grazia USA she has no plans to cover up her legs as she gets older.

"I’ll still be wearing miniskirts when I’m 90," she revealed.

After posing for photographers, Klum joined British singer Alex Pettyfer at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibe to host an auction in support of AIDS research. She also took her husband of four years, Tom Kaulitz, as her plus-one to the glitzy fundraiser.

"Beautiful night for an AMAZING cause," Klum later wrote on her Instagram. "Thank you @amfar for having me and for the incredible work you do to cure AIDS."

In one photo from the gala, the mom-of-three is pictured with Australian comedian Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma.

(Image credit: Getty)

Klum's lime green dress comes just one day after she wore a vibrant yellow dress for the Cannes 2023 premiere of the historical French romcom, La Passion De Dodin Bouffant. The stunning creation, which hails from Zuhair Murad Couture, featured a cut-out bodice, a sharp leg slit, and bedazzled shoulders.

(Image credit: Getty)

The America's Got Talent judge experienced a small wardrobe malfunction with the dress, after raising her arms to showcase its regal cape and accidentally revealing one of her nipples. Never one to let such a small thing faze her, Klum carried on as usual and continued to smile for the cameras.

She again kept her accessories minimal for her yellow look, wearing translucent heels and a shaggy blonde haircut. Her sweat-proof cosmetics were applied by Los Angeles-based makeup artist Ash K Holm, who has also famously worked on the faces of Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.