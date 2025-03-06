Exclusive: 'Mischievous granny' Lorraine Kelly opens up on the 'light of her life'

Lorraine Kelly spoke to woman&home about life since daughter, Rosie, welcomed her own little girl last year - and shared all the best bits about her new role as a grandma to baby Billie.

The National Treasure and daytime TV icon became a grandma to baby Billie in August of 2024 - and has been besotted ever since. The little one, who daughter Rosie shares with husband Steve White, was introduced to the world on the Lorraine sofa, making her TV debut at just weeks old last year.

And Lorraine, who proudly doesn't feel or act her age, is embracing being 65 with a zest for life and a beloved new member of the family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She's got plenty of plans for when Billie is older, too. From travelling the world to spotting penguins - and loves to look after her as much as possible.

She told us, "Billie is the light of my life. She so looks like Rosie."

Sharing an insight into her new role as grandma, Lorraine, who has been married to husband Steve Smith for over 32 years, added, "I really miss Billie when I’m not with her. They’re an hour away [in north London], and I babysit as often as I can, but I don’t interfere. I’m just there. I love the fact that I’m Granny Smith!"

"I’m a mischievous granny. As Billie gets older, we’ll get up to all sorts of nonsense. I want to take Billie travelling everywhere on adventures, like to see the penguins [in Antarctica]," Lorraine continued, touching on how having Rosie in her life has prompted her to see things from a new perspective.

"When you’re a grandparent, you see the world through their wee eyes and rediscover everything. You’ve also got all the love without the fear."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reminiscing on when she was a first time mum to newborn Rosie, Lorraine admitted that it was a time full of uncertainty and worry - so she's enjoying all of the best bits of a new baby being around now.

She explained, " I said to Rosie, 'Have six months of just being with Billie, because one of the biggest regrets was that I didn’t have that with you.' When Rosie was weeks old, I got a call saying that I wasn’t being asked back to GMTV, which was a huge blow because it was right out of the blue.

"I had a very worrying time. Steve and I had a new baby and a massive mortgage. It was hard. I feel very privileged that I’m getting that experience again with Billie. She’s like a mini Rosie and it 100% takes me back to that time."

You can read Lorraine's full exclusive interview with woman&home in the April issue of the magazine, on shelves from March 6th.