Exclusive: Lorraine Kelly doesn't feel – or act – her age: 'I've got no intention of growing up'

Lorraine Kelly spoke to woman&home about life at 65-years-old, revealing that she doesn't feel her age - and has no plans to start acting her age either.

The TV presenter has become a household name over her years on British daytime television, having clocked up over 40 years on our screens and becoming one of the most recognisable, comforting and beloved of the UK's national treasures.

She's now 65, a grandmother and an author too, and has no intention of slowing down - or growing up, for that matter.

Opening up about all of the exciting parts of both work and life, Lorraine admitted that growing up hasn't come with growing older.

She told us, "I don’t feel my age. I certainly don’t act my age!"

Applauding 79-year-old Helen Mirren's famously positive outlook on ageing, Lorraine added, "I love the way Helen Mirren says to embrace everything and enjoy every single second of what you’re doing.

"She said, ‘I’m not growing old, I’m growing up.’ But I’ve got no intention of growing up, thank you very much!

Lorraine, who shares 30-year-old daughter, Rosie, with husband Steve Smith, has no plans to slow down or step away from her self-titled ITV talk show, either. Despite hosting her signature telly slot just four days a week now, it's still one of the parts of her work that she adores the most.

"I couldn’t give up the show because I love it – honestly, I’d do it until I was 95! When you’re lucky enough to skip to your work – without sounding like Snow White – why would I not?"

Explaining that taking time away from the cameras on Fridays, just like other hosts on the likes of This Morning and Good Morning Britain, allows her to reset and recuperate after decades of presenting all week, she added, "Not presenting on Fridays gives me a chance to breathe and brings me in line with everyone else.

Shop Lorraine's Shoot

"Phil and Holly used to do four days, lovely Ben and Cat do four. Susanna does four and three. I wasn’t sure about it at first because I’ve been working five days a week for 40 years. It was a wee bit of a wrench."

Having an extra day to herself means being able to focus on caring for her mother, Anne, who has struggled with being unwell in recent years - plus being a grandma to baby granddaughter, Billie, who was born in August 2024.

"Sometimes you’ve just got to take a step back in order to appreciate what you’ve got, and it has certainly made life a lot easier with my mum not being well.

"She has this horrible kidney problem, but is doing OK now. As far as looking after her goes, also with Billie and then the writing, it has been a good change."

You can read Lorraine's full exclusive interview with woman&home in the April issue of the magazine, on shelves from March 6th.