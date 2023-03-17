Drew Barrymore hits back at Hugh Grant's claim that her singing is 'horrendous'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Drew Barrymore has reacted to the claim Hugh Grant made earlier this week that 'her singing is just horrendous.' and the actress' response is so sweet.

Hugh Grant has been appearing in promo interviews for the past few weeks for his new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. But while his focus is meant to be on his current project, roles from his past were brought up in a new video interview with WIRED and he had some pretty harsh comments about his co-star, Drew Barrymore.

During the interview, Hugh was asked some of the 'web's most searched questions,' one of them being whether or not he sang in his 2007 film Music & Lyrics. He began his response innocently enough, sharing that he did actually sing but was admittedly, 'auto-tuned a bit.'

While he could have stopped there, Hugh couldn't help but take the opportunity to make fun of his co-star. He added that his voice was 'not as bad as some,' explaining, "Drew Barrymore was in that film with me, and I don't think she'd mind me saying, her singing is just horrendous."

And it didn't stop there. Hugh continued, "I've heard dogs bark better than she sings." Though he did have a few kind, self-deprecating, comments, "Once they tuned her up, she sounded way better than me because she's got heart and voice and rock and roll whereas I sound like Julie Andrews."

Responding to her co-stars claim, Drew took to Instagram, singing the song from Music & Lyrics, A Way Back Into Love, proving that Hugh was definitely wrong about her voice. She shared the video alongside the caption “#SingForHughGrant JOIN ME.”

The now daytime talk show host looked effortlessly chic in a muted floral blouse and beige suit trousers as she belted out the song lyrics in her dressing room for The Drew Barrymore Show.

After passionately singing a few verses into a hairbrush, she looked directly into the camera and said, “Oh Hugh, Bert, Hubert, that’s for you,” with a sweet smile.

Fans loved the response, with one commenting on the video, "This is so iconic," while another wrote, "This just made me love you even more."

Whether or not Hugh and Drew look back fondly on Music & Lyrics and their time spent singing, the film was undoubtedly a hit, bringing in $145.8 million worldwide from a meager $40 million budget.

The news comes just days after Hugh's controversial Oscars interview with model Ashley Graham which has been branded by Twitter users as 'the most uncomfortable thing ever'. The actor was slammed online for his painfully blunt responses and generally 'rude' attitude throughout the interview.

While Graham managed to remain upbeat, Grant's admission that he wasn't looking forward to anything in particular and that he only "almost" had fun shooting Glass Onion for the "three seconds" he was in it, left fans wondering why the actor had even bothered to show up on the champagne-coloured carpet at all.