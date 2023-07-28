Drew Barrymore has an interesting point about this famously harsh breakup moment in 'Sex and the City'
Yes, she's referring to *that* post-it note breakup, and we're quite intrigued by the star's thoughts
Drew Barrymore breaks her silence about her fierce opinion referring to *that* post-it note breakup between Berger and Carrie.
There are a few breakup moments in pop culture history that will forever go down in infamy: Ross going "on a break" from Rachel in Friends, Rory and Dean from Gilmore Girls.... hell, even The Spice Girls break up still has us in tears.
Another TV breakup that truly will forever be burned in the mind of anyone who's ever watched HBO's Sex and the City is Carrie and Berger's breakup (well, ok, really all of her breakups are memorable. RIP Mr. Big.), in which he so dastardly left a post-it note on her lamp after sneaking out of her apartment in the middle of the night.
Fans of the show will remember that it read: "I'm sorry. I can't. Don't hate me —"
Fans have long destroyed Berger as a character for his heinous breakup act - but recently, Drew Barrymore broke through the weeds of hate to deliver an opinion about this scene that shocked us.
During one of the most recent episodes of And Just Like That... The Writer’s Room podcast, director of the show Michael Patrick King recalled that Drew was on set for AJLT (where she plays herself), and asked, “Can I just say one thing?”
"Everybody looked at her and she said, ‘Maybe Berger had it right. If you’re gonna break up with someone, just say, "I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me." Don’t drag them through weeks of indecision,’" Michael recalled. "She was like, 'I just want to say, as painful as it was, maybe Berger was an emoji.'"
AJLT incorporated Drew into their show by filming a segment on the real set of The Drew Barrymore Show, on which Anthony’s (Mario Cantone) bread company was featured as a guest.
Michael said that Drew is “great, so much fun and a delight to be around.” Not that anyone is shocked!
Really, though, this is not a popular opinion. Although people have been coming out of the woodwork for a few years revealing that they don't really like Carrie Bradshaw's character all that much in the OG series, most still stand on Carrie's side of the street when it comes to the topic of their breakup.
"Cant decide if Berger or the Russian guy were worse for Carrie like she was really down bad," one person tweeted.
"“Berger” was like the worst boyfriend ever & I can’t believe “Carrie” put up with him for as long as she did lol," another tweeted.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
