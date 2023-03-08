Dolly Parton's words of wisdom about aging for Bebe Rexha duet revealed

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bebe Rexha has revealed that Dolly Parton shares wise words about aging in their upcoming duet, calling the US country singer's lyrics 'so beautiful'.

The American musician shared her surreal experience of working with Dolly Parton in a recent interview, hailing the Jolene singer as 'kind and beautiful, inside and out.'

Rexha teamed up with Parton earlier this year for an upcoming duet called Seasons, which will feature on the 33-year-old's highly-anticipated third studio album.

Speaking to Metro (opens in new tab), the I'm Good (Blue) singer admitted that she was brought to tears by Parton when she listened to the Grammy-winner's vocals for the track for the first time.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM)

"We connected to Dolly and sent her the song. A week later – it was so chill – she sent us her vocal, and I cried the first time I heard it," Rexha recalled. "It’s about the seasons changing and also wanting to change for the better, after getting stuck in bad habits." The insight comes shortly after Dolly Parton's reaction to her kitchen catching fire made headlines, after the artist's close friend revealed that a microwave once caught fire at her Nashville lake house.

Rexha went on to share that Parton's lyrics describe the 77-year-old "looking at herself in the mirror and still feeling like a child" and "nobody warning you that, when you grow older, you’re born and you die alone."

‘It’s a cool perspective because you’re getting it from her, where she is in her life versus where I’m at in mine… no matter what age you are, you’re searching."

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Rexha teased her collaboration with Parton last year, sharing a photo of herself with the 9 - 5 singer on Instagram. Fans and celebrities were quick to react to the post, with even Paris Hilton chiming into the comment section to call the talented duo, "Queens".

The Brooklyn native's meeting with Parton didn't disappoint either. "It was everything I expected," she told Metro, before calling her American idol, "kind and beautiful, inside and out."

Seasons, which was the first song Rexha wrote for her third studio album, has been described in Pride.com (opens in new tab) as a 'mid-tempo ballad' that shares similarities with Fleetwood Mac's Dreams.

In another recent interview with ET (opens in new tab), Rexha gushed that she "can't grasp" the "fact that I have a song with Dolly."

"She is not only one of my favourite artists, but one of my favourite songwriters," the Say My Name singer revealed. "She wrote ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston, and she has her version as well."

"So I always looked up to Dolly Parton like wow, not only is she a bad b***h… like, she looks good, she can sing like crazy, but she’s writing all these incredible records and she’s also a boss. Like, she has Dollywood."