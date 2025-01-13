'Your 60s is not what your 60s used to be' - Demi Moore is defying society's expectations of age and writing her own story

Fresh from her Golden Globes win for body horror film, The Substance, Demi Moore has found a new voice - and all women need to hear what she's saying.

Demi Moore is certainly having a moment - a moment she's waited long and hard for, and experienced many setbacks to achieve. During her recent Golden Globes speech when she took home the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy accolade for The Substance, Demi revealed she'd endured decades of having her confidence as an actress corroded, being left constantly feeling she wasn't enough in the space she should proudly take up in the acting world.

Along with delivering poignant words about carving out your own worth during the speech, Demi is joining the ranks of other high profile names including Helen Mirren and Kate Winslet, striving to change the narrative on what it's like to be a woman of a certain age. Helen Mirren wants you know she has zero cares about getting old, and Kate Winslet goes out of her way to make sure her wrinkles and tummy roles take proud centre stage when she's on screen.

Now, Demi wants women to know that ageing doesn't have to look a certain way, reminding everyone that women have the joy of their 60s or any decade, not looking the way it once did - chronological age no longer has to define anyone, and it really is a number and social construct. "60s is not what your 60s used to be. There’s a part of me that’s enjoying figuring it out as I go along," the actress told People.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although she still notices signs of ageing physically, Demi is learning to reframe how she feels about it and is much happier for it. "I’m not perfect," she says, continuing, "Sometimes I’ll look at a photo and think, 'I look old,' or whatever. But I’ve learned to deal with it. It’s about catching the feeling in the moment and then pivoting," she explains, of learning to think differently about how women view themselves.

Although the star has found challenging preconceptions difficult throughout her career, it's something she's always strived to do despite setbacks and knocks to her confidence. No doubt now she's won herself a huge award after being told she'd never be more than a 'popcorn' actress - one who fills theatres but portrays flimsy roles - Demi will be striving even more to challenge the barriers built around her by others, whether related to her career or appearance.

"I’m at a point where I’m writing my own story, as opposed to my story being dictated to me based on my age," she says, adding, "Who says somebody can’t look a certain way or do certain things?" What the actress now sees from growing old is the excitement of possibilities. In defining a new way of living that doesn't rely on the opinion of the male gaze, she believes the future can be redefined for women - and we are here for that all the way.