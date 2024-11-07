Clarkson's Farm: When is season 4 coming out and will there be a season 5?

If you've laughed and cried through the first three seasons of Clarkson's Farm and are desperate for more, there's some very exciting news ahead...

Jeremy Clarkson's farm manager retired in 2019, and little did anyone know this would result in the surprise TV hit of the decade - absolutely nobody had 'watching Jeremy Clarkson farming is simply the best thing ever,' on their television bingo cards. Yet here we are - Jeremy and his loveable, ragtag group of staff (shout out to the comedy duo that is Kaleb Cooper and Gerald Cooper,) manage to shine an informative light on the intense difficulties facing the farming communities, while simultaneously making viewers snort with laughter.

Such is the Clarkson's Farm effect, that people are desperate to know more about how much Jeremy paid for the farm as his Cotswold empire expands into pub ownership, and how to visit Diddly Squat farm to see it for themselves. The farm is so popular, the roads near it are often blocked with vehicles overflowing from the car park, and disgruntled locals are not wholly impressed. But that doesn't stop everyone outside the immediate vicinity area wanting more of the show, and we reveal what we know about season 4 and the possibility of season 5.

When is Clarkson's Farm season 4 coming out?

Jeremy Clarkson has suggested that Clarkson's Farm season 4 will be released in May, 2025. In an August interview with Times Radio presenter Cathy Newman, Jeremy said, "We’re likely to wrap up filming for season 4 in a couple of weeks. After editing and translating, it should be out around May." That puts the release date a year after the release of season 3, which is a fairly standard gap for a lot of popular series.

In September, breakout star of the show, Kaleb Cooper, confirmed that filming for the series was indeed about to finish, but had been hindered by the weather. Speaking to Radio Times, the farm manager told the publication, "We still haven't finished harvesting yet. It's been pretty hard this year – we haven't even finished combining and we're in September, so I'm getting a bit twitchy!"

Earlier this year, fans were in uproar when a rumour surfaced suggesting Kaleb was leaving Clarkson's Farm. This surely would've caused mutiny, as the series simply wouldn't be the same without him. Thankfully, Kaleb debunked this rumour by saying that although he'll leave in the future to pursue his own interests, this won't be just yet.

Being a hit with viewers has certainly seen Kaleb become a very busy, and very successful man. He now has his very own line of cider, Hawkstone Cider, and has penned three books. Following the success of national theatre tour, The World According to Kaleb, a recording of his final performance will be available on Prime Video from November 29.

Will there be a Clarkson's Farm season 5?

Great news for Clarkson's Farm fans, Jeremy Clarkson confirmed on his Instagram page on November 5, that season 5 of the series was definitely happening. He shared a video of himself outside, with mysterious lights moving behind him. Jeremy says, "Over the year, bright lights in the sky have been used to make many important announcements, the birth of the baby Jesus for example."

He continues, "But tonight, they're being used to make one that's even bigger than that." The lights, which turn out to be a series of drones, move behind him to form the perfect number '5' in the night sky. He concludes "season 5 of Clarkson's Farm is coming."

Let's just hope there are fewer piglet deaths in upcoming seasons, because our hearts certainly can't take any more of that. May Gerald remain well, the mushrooms grow at an astounding rate, and our favourite group of misfit farmers stay on our screen for many seasons to come.