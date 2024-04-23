What year is Blue Lights set in and where was it filmed? 

Blue Lights is back for a second season. The BBC police drama gripped viewers with its debut season that followed three probationary officers in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, as they struggle with the high-pressure job.

Led by Doctor Foster star Siån Brooke, Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff, it’s a must-watch for fans of crime dramas like Broadchurch, The Responder and Line of Duty.

The second season picks up one year after the first season and sees Brooke as Grace Ellis, Devlin as Annie Conlon and Braniff as Tommy Foster return one year into their new job as they face new gangs, challenges and criminals.

But after watching the first two episodes on BBC 2, viewers have several questions about the location and setting of the gripping show.

What year is Blue Lights set in?

Some viewers have been confused about what date the events in Blue Lights take place, as it reminded some of the events of the 1990s troubles in Ireland. However, the series is set in the present day Belfast and documents fictional events in contemporary Ireland.

The show’s co-creator Adam Patterson has previously opened up about the "timeless" quality to the series, as it remains as relevant today as these themes were thirty years ago.

After all, the first season debuted in 2023 soon after an off-duty police officer, DCI John Caldwell was shot in a sports complex and suffered life-changing injuries. At the time, the co-creator told press that the shooting was a reminder of how "important" this look at police in Belfast remains.

Speaking to RadioTimes, he said, "I think I speak for everyone who I know in the world and say it really felt like a horrible flashback from a time that we all thought we'd left behind. But a reminder as to why the show is so important.

"We can't just ignore the fact that there is still a lingering threat for these people that literally lay themselves on the line to uphold our civic duty."

Where was Blue Lights filmed?

The fast-paced series is set in the local area of Belfast and shot across the city in Northern Ireland. All six episodes feature well-known spots in the area such as the High Street, Dundonald, Monkstown area of Newtonabbey and the Granton Park housing estate.

Co-creator Declan Lawn said that they wanted to have an authentic feel to the location so chose to shoot everything in Northern Ireland. He described the city to RadioTimes as "more of a character throughout the series" for season 2, as "you see the full spectrum of the city."

All episodes of Blue Lights are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.