Are Zach and Kaity from last season of 'The Bachelor' still together?

Couples from the Bachelor franchise tend to have mixed ratings when it comes to the success of the relationship - and fans are wondering if last season's lucky lovers, Kaity and Zach, are still together since the finale. Here's what we know.

Bachelorette buzz has been brewing (say that five times fast) for a while, seeing as the new season of the show takes off this evening, June 26. This summer, Bachelor Nation will be pleased to know Charity Lawson from last season's Bachelor will be returning to find love, after her relationship with former Bachelor Zach Shallcross didn't work out.

Needless to say, we're super excited about Charity's season - but as it pans out, there's still some hubbub about whether Zach and Kaity Biggar (the woman he ended up proposing to at the end of last season) are still together. In case you missed it, Zach got down on one knee for Kaity earlier this year - but the proposal didn't exactly come easily for the couple.

"Who do I truly love, fully, with all of my heart?" Zach asked himself before he proposed - which was not long after he ended things with Gabi.

Before Zach made his decision, though, he hit a few road blocks - namely, breaking his "no sex" rule with Gabi. She was surprised and hurt to find out that Zach announced them breaking their rule on the show, as she was hoping to keep it anonymous, citing that she hoped he would just say he slept with "one of the remaining women" during the Fantasy Suites episode.

This was especially hurtful to Gabi because, as she and the rest of the contestants expected, he ultimately was going to pick Kaity to be his future wife.

But, if it's any consolation to the former contestants/ Zach's past flings, we've confirmed the fate of the couple.

Kaity and Zach still are, in fact together, both happily living in Austin, TX. Although the two aren't living together *yet*, they have plans to continue down that path as they get to know each other more.

"Right now, the main emphasis is living together in Austin, getting to know each other more and more, and just see how things go," Zach told People.

Plus, after they officially became public post-Bachelor finale, Zach started posting Kaity to his Instagram all the time - and we do mean all the time.

"The love of my life. This woman right here deserves the world and I’m beyond thankful to have her in my life," he captioned one of his recent Instagram posts with Kaity. "I fall in love with you more and more each and every day. I love you best friend."