Where is Ann Ming now and what happened to Julie Hogg's son?

The unimaginable story behind ITV's I Fought The Law is leaving viewers captivated. Over four episodes, the series tells the story of Ann Ming, portrayed by Sheridan Smith, a woman left to fight for 15 years to get justice for her murdered daughter.

Julie Hogg was just 22-years-old when she was killed by her neighbour, William Dunlop - double jeopardy laws at the time meant he nearly got away with it. He hid her body under the bathtub in her home, where it was discovered by Ann three months later.

Not only did Ann endure the horror of finding her daughter's body and the ensuing relentless crusade to hold Dunlop accountable for his crime, but Julie also left behind a 3-year-old son, Kevin, who had to grow up without his mother.

Those tuning in to I Fought The Law have been left wondering where Ann is now, and what became of Julie's son, Kevin.

Where is Ann Ming now?

Ann Ming is now 79-years-old, and lives with her partner in a village near Stockton, County Durham. Julie's first husband, and Julie's father, Charlie, passed away in 2013 at the age of 88, after suffering from Parkinson's and dementia.

Alongside Julie, Ann has two more children, son Gary, and daughter Angela. She is now a grandmother of three and has one great-grandchild.

Ann was awarded an MBE in 2007 for her efforts in reforming the double jeopardy law, after seeing William Dunlop nearly get away with killing her daughter because of it.

When asked what her life looks like now, Ann reveals, "I’m living a full life sentence; it’s the same for anyone whose loved one has been murdered, you’re forever haunted by what happened."

She shares that she won't be campaigning for justice reforms anymore, despite highlighting the areas that still need work. "I’ll be 80 this year, so I’m not campaigning anymore," she says.

Ann adds, "The one thing I love is doing my line dancing, and I still go. If I was younger I’d be looking at the parole system because I’ve had to fight so that her killer doesn’t go to an open prison."

She is referring to the time in April this year, when a parole hearing suggested William Dunlop could be moved to an open prison. Unhappy with this, Ann once again stepped up to ensure he was kept in a secure facility, and the decision to move him to an open prison was overturned.

What happened to Julie Hogg's son?

Kevin Hogg is now 39-years-old, and has a son of his own, named Callum. He works for Victimcare, a Community Interest Company that, according to the company website, "provides facilitation, training and Multi-Agency partnering opportunities to any organisations or individuals seeking to better understand and improve their interests dealing with victims suffering trauma as a result of serious crime."

As Kevin was so young when Julie died, the family decided to keep the true nature of her death from him. He was told his mother slipped in the bath and hit her head.

However, according to Cosmopolitan, at the age of 13, Kevin had heard rumours about how Julie had really died and sought answers.

He approached his secondary school’s welfare officer, wanting to know whether it was true that Julie had really been murdered. At this point, he was told the entire story behind her death - including how William Dunlop had been acquitted due to the double jeopardy law.

While Kevin was unable to attend the I Fought The Law premiere in Durham, son Callum went along to support his grandmother, Ann.

Sharing a picture of the evening to his Instagram account, Kevin suggested the series would showcase "what can only be described as a living nightmare for our family."

He added, "Callum was there with my gran and representing me as I’m away working. I'm super proud of my gran, Callum and @sheridansmithster, who plays the part of my gran."

"Thank you to all who’s been a part of this production and it has truly been depicted in a way that has to be showcased throughout the world."