A piece of Sex and the City history is up for auction, and we’ve learnt some surprising new details about the iconic fashion moment

Carrie’s back and more Bradshaw than ever in the second season of And Just Like That, which has served even more memorable moments for the iconic New Yorker.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw has been the quintessential fashionista and sartorial risk taker since she first strutted onto our screens in Sex and the City in 1998.

Some of her looks have set trends, some have divided fans (pigeon purse, anyone?). But it’s undeniable that the character has helped break boundaries when it comes to fashion – and it’s why plenty would love to know how to dress like Carrie.

The great news for those people is one of Carrie’s most memorable accessories is up for grabs… but with quite the price tag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sotheby’s is auctioning off a lot under the name Vintage Taxidermied Bird of Paradise Headpiece, 1800s, and fans will remember it as the stunning blue headpiece Carrie wore the day she was jilted.

It comes with a whopping starting price tag of around £31,000 ($40,000) and is expected to fetch up to £55,000 ($70,000). The lot reveals some more information about the headpiece, including that it features an “endangered species.”

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

The headpiece got its first outing in 2008, when the first Sex and the City movie was released. In the film, Carrie and Big – her long-time love who was on-and-off throughout the series – finally decide to put a ring on it.

On the day of their wedding – set to take place at the iconic New York Public Library – Carrie gave viewers the first glimpse of Bradshaw bridal.

The stunning and unique look would've made for quite the wedding photo album... had Big not jilted her at the altar. An iconic scene which cemented the accessories place in pop culture history.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrie's dress from the scene was a Vivienne Westwood.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, head of couture, Brigitte Stepputtis, said the dress was inspired by a diamond cutting technique, and “remains faithful to Vivienne’s strong belief that femininity ought to be celebrated.”

However hard it might be to imagine something diverting attention from an intricate Vivienne Westwood gown, Carrie’s choice of bridal accessory did just that.

Her wedding look was finished with the final flourish of a taxidermied blue bird of paradise headpiece.

When recently reflecting on the moment in a 2022 interview with Vogue, SJP revealed she actually sprung the bird as a surprise to the director, out of fear he would’ve initially vetoed it.

SJP explained “ambushing” boss Michael Patrick King when he showed up on set. He was said to have asked “Why is there a bird on your head?” to which she responded, “Look at the bird. You would’ve made the same decision.”

And we are so very glad she did ambush the director, because Carrie’s unusual choice of ‘something blue’ ended up becoming one of the most iconic accessories in fashion history.

Carrie never got to get married in the look, but in the second season of And Just Like That, she repurposes the dress and headpiece to wear to the Met Gala look.