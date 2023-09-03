A piece of Sex and the City history is up for auction, and we’ve learnt some surprising new details about the iconic fashion moment
One of Carrie Bradshaw’s most iconic accessories is up for auction
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Carrie’s back and more Bradshaw than ever in the second season of And Just Like That, which has served even more memorable moments for the iconic New Yorker.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw has been the quintessential fashionista and sartorial risk taker since she first strutted onto our screens in Sex and the City in 1998.
Some of her looks have set trends, some have divided fans (pigeon purse, anyone?). But it’s undeniable that the character has helped break boundaries when it comes to fashion – and it’s why plenty would love to know how to dress like Carrie.
The great news for those people is one of Carrie’s most memorable accessories is up for grabs… but with quite the price tag.
Sotheby’s is auctioning off a lot under the name Vintage Taxidermied Bird of Paradise Headpiece, 1800s, and fans will remember it as the stunning blue headpiece Carrie wore the day she was jilted.
It comes with a whopping starting price tag of around £31,000 ($40,000) and is expected to fetch up to £55,000 ($70,000). The lot reveals some more information about the headpiece, including that it features an “endangered species.”
The headpiece got its first outing in 2008, when the first Sex and the City movie was released. In the film, Carrie and Big – her long-time love who was on-and-off throughout the series – finally decide to put a ring on it.
On the day of their wedding – set to take place at the iconic New York Public Library – Carrie gave viewers the first glimpse of Bradshaw bridal.
The stunning and unique look would've made for quite the wedding photo album... had Big not jilted her at the altar. An iconic scene which cemented the accessories place in pop culture history.
Carrie's dress from the scene was a Vivienne Westwood.
In an interview with Vogue Magazine, head of couture, Brigitte Stepputtis, said the dress was inspired by a diamond cutting technique, and “remains faithful to Vivienne’s strong belief that femininity ought to be celebrated.”
However hard it might be to imagine something diverting attention from an intricate Vivienne Westwood gown, Carrie’s choice of bridal accessory did just that.
Her wedding look was finished with the final flourish of a taxidermied blue bird of paradise headpiece.
When recently reflecting on the moment in a 2022 interview with Vogue, SJP revealed she actually sprung the bird as a surprise to the director, out of fear he would’ve initially vetoed it.
SJP explained “ambushing” boss Michael Patrick King when he showed up on set. He was said to have asked “Why is there a bird on your head?” to which she responded, “Look at the bird. You would’ve made the same decision.”
And we are so very glad she did ambush the director, because Carrie’s unusual choice of ‘something blue’ ended up becoming one of the most iconic accessories in fashion history.
Carrie never got to get married in the look, but in the second season of And Just Like That, she repurposes the dress and headpiece to wear to the Met Gala look.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Princess Diana’s wishes for William, Harry and even King Charles revealed by biographer and never-before-heard tapes
Princess Diana didn’t want Charles to be king, a trusted confidante has revealed
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s date night at Beyoncé concert includes sparkly dress code and… sharing clothes?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted enjoying Beyoncé’s first concert at Los Angeles
By Jack Slater Published
-
Drew Barrymore has an interesting point about this famously harsh breakup moment in 'Sex and the City'
Yes, she's referring to *that* post-it note
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker proves hot pink and emerald green is 2023's hottest color combination in new look for And Just Like That season 2
Although no official release date has yet been announced, the cast of And Just Like That season 2 is looking fashionable while filming around New York already
By Anna Rahmanan Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker makes family fashion statement with twin daughters at Hocus Pocus 2 premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker was joined by 13-year-old Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge Broderick to celebrate her new film on Tuesday
By Emma Dooney Published
-
'And Just Like That' Season 2 - Sex and the City reboot returns as Sarah Jessica Parker teases photos
The 'And Just Like That' season 2 teaser is just enough to drive fans wild and as it gets into production - here's what you need to know
By Jack Slater Last updated
-
Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City reunion as she prepares for new Netflix show
Kim Cattrall delighted fans with a mini Sex and the City reunion as she starts filming a glamorous new show
By Jack Slater Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker’s gray hair doesn’t make her brave, ‘please, please applaud someone else’s courage’
Sarah Jessica Parker is tired of being called brave for letting herself age
By Jack Slater Published
-
Samantha Jones to star in And Just Like That Season 2 after Kim Cattrall's refusal to return
Samantha will stay in touch with Carrie in the second season of the Sex and the City reboot, confirms show creator Michael Patrick King
By Emma Dooney Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker reveals she has not spoken to Chris Noth since the sexual assault allegations
Back when the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth were made public, Sarah Jessica Parker expressed support for the women who came forward
By Anna Rahmanan Published