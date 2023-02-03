Here's the truth behind that TK Maxx hack that went viral on TikTok

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TikTok always has something interesting to teach us.

Following the Zara sizing hack that went viral, a TikTok user just posted about a TK Maxx hack that involves the store's product labels and is sure to make your life much easier while shopping at any of the retailer's locations.

The social media user took to the platform to dissect what the various codes TK Maxx codes mean. According to the clip, 1 means that the item was actually produced for TK Maxx, 2 translates to "genuine unsold stock" while products that were packed away from a previous year boast the label number 7.

As explained in the video, shoppers should always look for the numbers 2 and 7 to find the very best deals available at the store.

TikTok users immediately flocked to the post and took to the comments section to express their delight at the deals they’ll be sure to enjoy while shopping moving forward.

"Not me running over to everything I have with a TKmaxx label to read the barcode," someone commented.

"I never knew this and I worked there for 2 years," someone else noted.

A third commenter wrote, "I don't even have TK Maxx here but I save this in case they open a shop."

This isn't the first time we've heard about the neat little shopping trick. Earlier this year, a former TK Maxx employee actually revealed a similar secret while appearing on Channel 5's documentary TK Maxx: How do they do it?.

In the video, Daniel Baker, a former senior merchandiser at the retailer, explained that all items marked with a number 2 are, as explained in the new TikTok video, genuine pieces of stock from the original designer or brand - therefore likely the very best deals across the store.

(Image credit: Mike Kemp / Contributor)

"On any label, you can see a number, the number that is really exciting to a customer is number two because that means it’s genuine stock that was sold at a higher price somewhere else," explained Daniel.

In the documentary, the former employee basically confirms what the TikTok user explained in her upload by mentioning that the 1 label refers to items that were produced exclusively for the retailer while the number 7 indicates "packaway stock" that has been wrapped up from a previous season and is now sold at a lower price.

"The real bargains you are looking for are a two and a seven for sure," Daniel revealed on camera. "That’s also part of the treasure hunt when I got into a store as I’m constantly going ‘oh that’s a type two, that’s a real bargain there'."

Many TikTok users asked whether the nifty hack carries through at TJ Maxx stores in the United States (yes, the name of the shop is different across oceans!). Unfortunately for American shoppers, the creator of the video did not address whether the labels look or mean the same at TJ Maxx stores.

Suddenly, we feel an itch to shop for new makeup, clothes, homeware and more at the nearest TK Maxx!