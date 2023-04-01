Where to buy nice furniture online in the US: Our top picks for 2023

Knowing where to buy nice furniture online will allow you to refurbish your bedroom, living area, or home office without ever having to step into a store.

Large ticket purchases like home furniture are daunting, especially if you're merely relying on a collection of pixels to help you make a decision. Below, we've compiled a list of eight of the best sites to buy nice furniture in the US, catering to a range of budgets, functions, and aesthetics. These brands have not only earned our seal of approval based on our experiences, but they're well-regarded by consumers, as well. We've also shared some handy tips when it comes to buying furniture online.

Whether you're refreshing your space to include this year's best interior design trends or want to inject a bit of Japandi design into your home, these are the best brands to shop now. And if you're looking for the best outdoor furniture brands in the US, we've also got a guide on that.

Only have time for a quick glance at our favorite go-to spots for nice furniture? Check out the links below. Otherwise, keep scrolling to learn more about our top picks plus our favorite pieces from each retailer...

Best furniture brands to shop online in the US as chosen by a shopping expert

1. Article

Article (opens in new tab) specializes in modern, mid-century-inspired designs for indoor and outdoor spaces. This online-only retailer works directly with global manufacturers, eliminating overhead costs so consumers can purchase quality pieces at reasonable prices. Buying furniture sight unseen can be daunting, which is why Article offers a 30-day return policy with free exchanges. (Meanwhile, returns cost up to $49.)

Consider this brand if... you want to furnish a whole room on a budget

Avoid this brand if... you'd prefer a longer return window

(opens in new tab) Sven Leather Sofa Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $1,899 | This sofa flooded social media feeds in 2020, and it's still Article's best-selling piece today. Why is it so popular? Per reviews, its buttery-soft Charme Leather is as comfy as it is durable, even after years of heavy use. If you're a slave to the latest living room trends you'll also note that the hues are very on-trend. By way of comparison, a similar sofa from West Elm will set you back over $2,000. (opens in new tab) Basi Bed Frame Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $399 | Feel like you're floating as you drift off to dreamland on this elevated platform bed. With a walnut veneer frame and solid wood legs, it'll complement any minimalist or Japandi bedroom – although you can also level up the aesthetic by pairing it with one of Article's stylish headboards (opens in new tab). (opens in new tab) Madera Desk Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $799 | Stop working from your kitchen table and pick up this sleek industrial solid wood desk. It not only has clean lines, but it'll also keep your space tidy via a built-in cord management system that'll keep unsightly cables out of view during Zoom calls.

2. Birch Lane

(Image credit: Birch Lane)

Birch Lane (opens in new tab) (a Wayfair company) is the place to go for traditional New England-style cottage pieces, earthy rustic furniture, and farmhouse-inspired fixtures. This retailer caters to a broad range of budgets and hosts regular sales. However, warranties aren't included with most items – although you can purchase a separate protection plan that'll last up to five years.

Consider this brand if... you're committed to a classic aesthetic

Avoid this brand if... you don't want to pay for a separate protection plan

(opens in new tab) Warrington 82'' Upholstered Sofa Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: From $800 | This classic sofa will instantly make your home cozy. Choose from over 50 material options including cotton, polyester, and pet- and child-friendly fabrics that'll repel most spills and stains. The removable cushions make it easy to clean, too. (opens in new tab) Keswick Wood Kitchen Island Set Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $1,630 | Upgrade your kitchen with this charming farmhouse-style island, a key kitchen trend of 2023. A pair of stools are included; however, the countertop can expand to fit up to six people comfortably. This versatile piece also features three open shelves plus a cabinet for storage. (opens in new tab) Lilly Wood Bed Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: From $1,665 | This rustic platform bed is crafted of reclaimed pine. It has 14 slats plus center support legs, so you can pair it with any modern mattress without a box spring. This frame also works with adjustable beds, meaning you won't have to sacrifice comfort for style.

3. CB2

(Image credit: CB2)

CB2 (opens in new tab) is the funkier sibling of Crate & Barrel with more of a big-city feel. It's home to several high-profile collaborations from renowned designers and celebrities including Lawson-Fenning, Paul McCobb, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lenny Kravitz. Find savings during seasonal sales, or browse the clearance section for markdowns of up to 60% off.



Consider this brand if... you're on the hunt for edgy statement pieces

Avoid this brand if... traditional designs are more your speed

(opens in new tab) Matra Velvet Lounge Chair Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $1,099 | This striking accent chair comes from Barcelona-based Mermelada Estudio. The eye-catching design makes it look like it's being folded into its unique shape. Use the space underneath to store a footrest. (opens in new tab) Sunset Teak Patio Loveseat Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $1,799 | Bring a piece of SoCal living to your patio with this Fred Segal-designed loveseat. It has a golden teak frame, but leave the wood untreated and it'll morph into a silvery grey finish within six months for a laid-back, rustic look. (opens in new tab) Paseo Media Console Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $1,799 | Musician Lenny Kravitz can add 'designer' to his resume. This solid wood media console is a part of his Kravitz Design collection. Blending cubism with African-inspired line work, this credenza will take center stage anywhere it's placed.

4. Design Within Reach

(Image credit: Design Within Reach)

Design Within Reach (opens in new tab) partners with renowned designers worldwide to provide unique home and office furnishings that'll last for decades. Careful attention to quality yields more exorbitant prices, but browse DWR's sale section for savings of up to 50% off MSRPs. Additionally, its highly-anticipated biannual sale events feature markdowns on nearly every item sitewide.

Consider this brand if... you want modern designs from global artists

Avoid this brand if... you're working with a modest budget

(opens in new tab) Kam Coffee Table Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: From $2,695 | 'Kam' is the Danish word for 'comb' – fitting, since the slatted top of this coffee table from designer Chris Liljenberg Halstrøm is inspired by a traditional Japanese comb. It's available in a solid oak or walnut finish. (opens in new tab) Emmy Sofa Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: From $5,495 | This best-selling sofa by design trio Egg Collective merges traditional and modern elements, culminating in a piece you'll want to sink into during your Netflix binges. Its baffled back cushions are filled with a luxurious feather-silk blend. Sofa trends will change over the years, but this timeless piece will never date. (opens in new tab) Story Bookcase Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: From $345 | If you want to declutter your books but don't have room for a traditional bookcase, consider this space-saving vertical design from Stockholm-based duo Afteroom. Rotate the shelves forward or sideways, ensuring the perfect fit.

5. Joss & Main

(Image credit: Joss & Main)

Joss & Main (opens in new tab) is a subsidiary of Wayfair with a focus on current home trends. Due to the influence of its parent company, J&M has an incredible selection of furniture and decor at prices that won't bust your wallet. It's a sound solution if you're seeking eclectic pieces without the high costs exclusive design houses typically charge.

Consider this brand if... you're seeking affordable, on-trend furniture

Avoid this brand if... you can afford higher-end builds

(opens in new tab) Rivera End Table Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: From $260 | This twisted geometric end table is handcrafted from solid mango wood and available in three finishes. Bonus: it arrives fully-assembled so all you'll need to do is set it down and admire it. (opens in new tab) Nia Barrel Chair Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $790 | Add a pop of color to a neutral space with this vibrant blue barrel chair. It swivels so you can seamlessly move between watching television and talking with guests. (opens in new tab) Everlee Metal Outdoor Sofa Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $2,100 | Furnish your outdoor living room with a sofa ideal for entertaining or solo lounging. Featuring a rust-resistant aluminum frame and Sunbrella cushions, you won't have to worry about the weather wearing it down.

6. Outer

(Image credit: Outer)

Outer (opens in new tab) sells functional, eco-friendly furniture for all types of outdoor spaces. Prices are high and discounts are rare, but you get what you pay for here. Each piece is crafted to endure decades of use and comes with up to a 10-year warranty. Best of all, you can recycle your Outer furniture when you're ready to change things up.

Consider this brand if... sustainable living is a goal of yours

Avoid this brand if... you're looking for regular sales and deals

(opens in new tab) Concrete Tiered Side Table Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $550 | This coffee table is made from glass fiber-reinforced concrete. It's inspired by ancient architecture and will complement almost any setting. Since each table is handcrafted, no two will be exactly the same – so the table you receive will be one-of-a-kind. (opens in new tab) Armless Wicker Chair Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $1,350 | You'll love sinking into the enveloping memory foam cushion of this armless chair on a lazy summer afternoon. An all-weather wicker frame and OuterShell cover will help it withstand the elements; the removable cushion makes off-season storage a cinch. (opens in new tab) Fire Pit Table Cooking Set Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $4,150 | Give your oven the summer off and cook meals outdoors over an open fire. This fire pit comes with a dual-sided griddle plus ceramic balls to centralize heat and protect flames from the wind. It also turns into a coffee table for when you need more surface space.

7. Saatva

(Image credit: Saatva)

Saatva (opens in new tab) makes some of the best mattresses around, but it also produces luxurious handcrafted bedroom furniture including bed frames, chairs, and storage benches. The exceptional perks that come with Saatva's mattresses apply to its furniture as well – free in-room delivery, a 1-year trial, and a lifetime warranty. Better yet, Saatva offers regular discounts that shave hundreds off the list price.

Consider this brand... to make your bedroom feel like a luxury hotel

Avoid this brand if... you want to browse a wider range of items

(opens in new tab) Valencia Bed Frame Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: From $1,695 | This platform bed frame blends contemporary and classic elements. With deep channel tufting and durable hardwood construction, it's guaranteed to be a lasting piece you'll appreciate for years to come. (opens in new tab) Lena Cushioned Bench Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $1,395 | This plush velvet bench will make your room look like a 5-star suite. Place it at the foot of your bed for a comfy place to sit when taking off your shoes, or put it by a window to create a cozy retreat where you can lounge with your favorite book. (opens in new tab) Logan Chair Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: $1,195 | This mid-century-inspired accent chair is designed for the bedroom, but it won't look out of place in a living room. No matter where you put it, you'll want to sink into its extra-wide seat and overfilled cushions after a long day.

8. West Elm

(Image credit: West Elm)

West Elm (opens in new tab) is known for creating sophisticated mid-century pieces and its dedication to upholding sustainable, ethical practices. From spacious sectionals for your living room to welcoming outdoor dining sets for summer entertaining, you can find it all here - and often at a discount. West Elm hosts occasional sales, and its vast clearance section features markdowns of up to 60% off.

Consider this brand if... contemporary, eco-friendly furniture is your vibe

Avoid this brand if... mid-century designs and neutral colors bore you

(opens in new tab) Harmony Modular 3-Piece Sectional Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: From $5,197 | This modular sectional is easy to move around – great for those who like to refresh their room layouts often. Each component can be rearranged or used individually. Don't be surprised if you or your guests end up napping on its ultra-soft cushions. It's large though, so to avoid making a common sofa-buying mistake, opt for a smaller one if you're working with a small space (opens in new tab) Portside Outdoor Dining Set Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: From $349 | Here's an industrial outdoor dining set that'll make your guests think they're dining at a chic urban bistro. It features a 60" round table with a glass fiber reinforced concrete top plus matching wicker chairs. (Note that components are sold separately.) A great addition to any outdoor kitchen. (opens in new tab) Industrial Storage Pop-Up Coffee Table Visit Site (opens in new tab) RRP: From $699 | The innovative design of this coffee table allows it to serve multiple purposes. It offers storage for items like blankets or cushions. The pop-up top turns it into a convenient workstation or compact dining table.

What to look for when buying furniture online

Buying furniture online is a different experience from purchasing in-store – especially since you won't have the ability to view items up close until they're delivered to your home. To ensure you end up with something you'll love, keep the following five tips in mind:

1. Measure your space

This is a step you should take regardless of where you're buying furniture – but you'll want to keep an extra careful eye on measurements when shopping online since product photos may not give a clear idea of how well a piece will fit in your home. Not measuring your space properly and buying furniture that doesn't fit is one of the most common interior design mistakes, but luckily, it's easy to avoid. While some online furniture retailers offer AR technology that'll virtually 'place' items in your room or yard, it's not always perfect. If you find the dimensions or other details unclear, contact the manufacturer for clarification.

2. Know your style

When buying nice furniture online, you'll want to have a style in mind – whether that's mid-century, contemporary, or industrial. Purchasing from specialty stores will not only help you discover pieces that suit your aesthetic, but they'll also be of higher quality compared to what you'd find at general retailers like Amazon or Walmart. Don't fall into making a common living room design mistake by buying trend-led pieces that don't match your room (or taste!)

3. Read the return policy

It's crucial to understand the return policy when buying furniture online. Whether your order arrives damaged or isn't what you expected, it's good to know your options. Most retailers offer a 30-day return window. While some may charge a return fee, many provide free exchanges or a limited money-back guarantee. Familiarize yourself with these policies in advance to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

4. Consider your delivery options

Standard shipping should suffice for smaller pieces with minimal assembly required. However, for larger furniture, consider front-door or in-room delivery. If you're not the DIY type, see if in-home furniture assembly is available. Note that direct-to-door or in-room delivery often costs extra and involves scheduling a time for a crew to visit your home. Policies differ among retailers, so review the terms and conditions to understand what's available.

5. Remember to shop around

While it might be tempting to get the first thing that catches your eye, hastily clicking the buy button could lead to headaches later on, especially if you spend beyond your means. Shop four to five online furniture stores that align with your style and budget, and check out the customer reviews for a sense of their build quality and customer support. Keep in mind that the best option won't always be the cheapest one, although you'll want to capitalize on furniture sales whenever you can.

When is the best time to buy furniture?

Furniture sales take place all year round, but there are peak times to buy, depending on what you're looking for:

The best times to buy indoor furniture are late winter and late summer. That's because new styles roll out during spring and fall.

are late winter and late summer. That's because new styles roll out during spring and fall. The best time to buy outdoor furniture is right as the summer entertaining season is winding down, from late August to October.

Major holidays are a great time to buy, especially if they coincide with peak furniture sale periods. For example, Labor Day typically offers significant discounts on both indoor and outdoor furniture, while Presidents' Day sales often feature big savings on bedroom and living room pieces. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are also worth checking out for steep markdowns on all types of furniture.

How long does it take to ship most pieces of furniture?

Delivery windows for furniture will depend on whether the item is in stock and ready to ship. If it is, you can usually expect delivery within a week (or sooner if it's a smaller item). However, for furniture that's not readily available — either because it's sold out or a custom-made piece — prepare to wait at least three weeks.

Since shipping varies widely among these types of items, many online furniture stores provide up-to-date estimates on individual product pages. Just enter your ZIP code to pull up a range of delivery dates depending on the shipping methods available to you. For white glove delivery, you'll be able to schedule a date for a crew to come out to your home several days or weeks in advance.

Supply chain issues wreaked havoc on the furniture industry over the last couple of years, especially for retailers that work with international manufacturers. Though things have begun to improve and warehouses are now filling back up, FurnitureToday (opens in new tab) reports that rising costs in fuel prices and container rates could slow the progress on that.