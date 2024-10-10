5 tell-tale signs you have bats roosting in your home – and what to do
An expert reveals the common signs indicating you might have bats roosting in your loft
Bats may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of common house pests but these flying mammals can find their way into your home and live there undetected if you don't know what to look out for.
You may know how to keep rats out of your home but never given bats a second thought. While not hugely common, bats can be rather stealthy when it comes to roosting in your loft space.
To many the prospect of living with these animals is a terrifying thought however, finding signs of them in your home isn't anything to fear. It's best to know when you have them so you can call help to move them elsewhere safely and legally.
Signs you have bats roosting in your home
Finding out you've got a bat issue in your home may seem a little more daunting than trying to get rid of mice. However, knowing the early signs and calling professionals in as soon as possible can make the whole ordeal rather simple.
"As the colder months approach, bats are actively searching for hibernation roost sites and many homes provide the perfect conditions," says Andrew Ward from Arbtech, known for their bat surveys.
"Because bats don’t generally make much noise, many homeowners may be unaware of them roosting in their lofts or cellars. However, there are clear signs to look out for," he adds.
1. Strange sounds
When it comes to hearing unusual noises in your home it's always best to make sure it's nothing broken or damaging. There are common bathroom sounds you should never ignore and hearing animal noises from your loft space should also not go unnoticed.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"Although bats don’t generally make much noise, you can still occasionally hear their social vocalisations, especially early in the morning or late at night since they’re nocturnal creatures. They often make high-pitched squeaks, alongside rustling noises," explains Andy.
2. Droppings
Although they're probably one of the last things you want to find in your home, droppings are a strong indicator that you might have an unwanted guest.
Andy explains, "Bat droppings, commonly referred to as guano, are one of the most noticeable signs of bat activity. Guano is small, dark and crumbly, often resembling mouse droppings. It can accumulate in piles near windows, walls, chimneys or other potential entry points."
If you suspect that you might have bats in your home, keep a look out for droppings whilst completing your daily habits for keeping your home clean and tidy.
3. Oily stains
This is certainly an unusual sign when it comes to having pests in your home. However, this one may help you differentiate between bats and other more common pests that also produce droppings and noises.
According to Andy, when bats squeeze through small holes to enter a property they can leave dark, oily stains around the entry point. When they enter numerous times these stains can become more noticeable as bats tend to use the same entry points regularly.
4. Pungent odours
As a homeowner, you'll probably do anything to keep your home smelling fresh, whether that's scent-scaping or surrounding yourself with fragrant plants to make your house smell good. Should you start to smell something a little off, then you may have a bat problem.
"If you smell unusual, pungent odours in your home, it may be a sign of bats. A mix of bat droppings and urine can develop into a strong aroma similar to ammonia," says Andy.
5. Scratches on walls
This sign may be a little harder to detect unless you use your loft space often which you probably don't if bats have made a home there. We'd recommend knowing how to declutter your loft and sticking with it will help ward off any noisy critters.
Andy points out that bats leave scratch marks on various surfaces when they crawl through small cracks and crevices. He says, "You can also notice scratches on beams or rafters where they cling to as they rest."
So the next time you're up there be sure to keep your eyes out for any scratch marks and of course, little hanging bats.
What should I do if I have bats in my home?
If you find that your home is housing bats it's important to book a Bat Survey with a trusted company. They will be able to instruct you as to what the next steps are and how you can avoid getting into any legal trouble. After all, bats are protected under UK law.
"If you suspect there are bats on your property, it’s crucial to be mindful of your next steps and never take matters into your own hands," warns Andy. "Bats are legally protected in the UK, therefore any issues regarding bats should be handled by professionals."
Shop harmless pest prevention products
Shine a spotlight
RRP: £9.99 | When it comes to looking around your loft and checking for any unwanted guests you're going to need to see where you're going. This head torch is touch-free so you can turn it on and off with a wave of a hand. It also has a large battery capacity so you won't be left in the dark mid-investigation.
Simple sealant
RRP: £11.20 | A handy gap sealant like this can help to keep pests away, both in and outside the house. Non-toxic and ideal for cracks, joints, holes and seams, you'll want one of these on hand if you want to stop bats squeezing through small entrances in your home.
Savvy gap filler
RRP: £4.99 | This steel wool is ideal for sealing even the smallest of gaps. It acts as a physical barrier to stop bats from trying to squeeze into your house and is completely harmless too. The flexibility of the material makes it perfect for any space.
FAQs
Should I be worried if I find a bat in my house?
Whilst it is unnerving to find a bat in your home, you shouldn't panic straight away. They aren't naturally aggressive animals so you won't need to act straight away if you don't want to.
"While some homeowners don’t mind bats roosting in their homes, it can become an issue when you want to carry out works to your property, as renovations can damage bats’ habitats," explains Andy.
He adds, "In this case, you may need to get a bat survey carried out in your house to secure planning consent. Bat surveyors can then provide you further information on the measures you can take to legally deal with your bat issues."
For prevention, using home organisation ideas to keep your loft space as clear and tidy as possible will help stop bats and other pests from calling it home. The cleaning and more used space is the less likely an animal will choose it to nest or roost in.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
Bensons for Beds iGel Side Sleeper Deep Pillow review: A close second favourite on my bed
The Bensons for Beds iGel Side Sleeper Deep Pillow is a wonder find for anyone who only ever sleeps on their side, writer and tester Caramel Quin says.
By Caramel Quin Published
-
My 44-year-old friend asked what to buy from the Nordstrom sale – I sent her these 11 chic fashion finds to refresh her fall wardrobe
I searched for chic, versatile pieces that will make everyday dressing easy
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Why is my dehumidifier leaking water? And how can I fix it? Experts offer advice
After owning my dehumidifier for over a year I was surprised to see water leaking out of the bottom. With the damp winter only a short while away I asked appliance experts what could be done...
By Emily Smith Published
-
Looking to keep your home pest-free? These harmless solutions all come highly recommended
These are our favourite pest control solutions and they're now even more affordable thanks to Amazon Prime Day discounts
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 essential 'cosy' buys our Editors couldn't be without once it turns chilly – top picks from our own homes
These home and kitchen staples are the things we recommend when asked how to make a home feel cosy
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Sarah Raven shares her foolproof winter bulb planting advice inspired by Monty Don
Winter is approaching and that means it's planting season - What better way to get started than with a method used by our two favourite garden experts?
By Emily Smith Published
-
M&S' new Christmas-themed kitchen accessories will give your home a joyful festive touch
Bringing Christmas to your home doesn't have to mean intricate decorations – keep it simple but chic with these adorable Christmas-themed pieces
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Sarah Raven reveals the secret to long-lasting squashes and it's much simpler than you think
It's pumpkin season which means it's time to harvest your squashes and prepare them to eat for the winter ahead
By Emily Smith Published
-
Monty Don says now is the best time of year to start making 'garden gold' from fallen leaves
While it's sad to see summer go, autumn brings with it lots of amazing opportunities to make your garden thrive
By Emily Smith Published
-
This luxurious new English Heritage bedding collection at M&S proves florals aren't just for spring
Updating your bedroom has never been easier thanks to these exclusively designed bedding sets and matching embroidered cushions
By Emily Smith Published