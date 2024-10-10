5 tell-tale signs you have bats roosting in your home – and what to do

Bats may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of common house pests but these flying mammals can find their way into your home and live there undetected if you don't know what to look out for.

You may know how to keep rats out of your home but never given bats a second thought. While not hugely common, bats can be rather stealthy when it comes to roosting in your loft space.

To many the prospect of living with these animals is a terrifying thought however, finding signs of them in your home isn't anything to fear. It's best to know when you have them so you can call help to move them elsewhere safely and legally.

Signs you have bats roosting in your home

Finding out you've got a bat issue in your home may seem a little more daunting than trying to get rid of mice. However, knowing the early signs and calling professionals in as soon as possible can make the whole ordeal rather simple.

"As the colder months approach, bats are actively searching for hibernation roost sites and many homes provide the perfect conditions," says Andrew Ward from Arbtech, known for their bat surveys.

"Because bats don’t generally make much noise, many homeowners may be unaware of them roosting in their lofts or cellars. However, there are clear signs to look out for," he adds.

1. Strange sounds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to hearing unusual noises in your home it's always best to make sure it's nothing broken or damaging. There are common bathroom sounds you should never ignore and hearing animal noises from your loft space should also not go unnoticed.

"Although bats don’t generally make much noise, you can still occasionally hear their social vocalisations, especially early in the morning or late at night since they’re nocturnal creatures. They often make high-pitched squeaks, alongside rustling noises," explains Andy.

2. Droppings

Although they're probably one of the last things you want to find in your home, droppings are a strong indicator that you might have an unwanted guest.

Andy explains, "Bat droppings, commonly referred to as guano, are one of the most noticeable signs of bat activity. Guano is small, dark and crumbly, often resembling mouse droppings. It can accumulate in piles near windows, walls, chimneys or other potential entry points."

If you suspect that you might have bats in your home, keep a look out for droppings whilst completing your daily habits for keeping your home clean and tidy.

3. Oily stains

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is certainly an unusual sign when it comes to having pests in your home. However, this one may help you differentiate between bats and other more common pests that also produce droppings and noises.

According to Andy, when bats squeeze through small holes to enter a property they can leave dark, oily stains around the entry point. When they enter numerous times these stains can become more noticeable as bats tend to use the same entry points regularly.

4. Pungent odours

As a homeowner, you'll probably do anything to keep your home smelling fresh, whether that's scent-scaping or surrounding yourself with fragrant plants to make your house smell good. Should you start to smell something a little off, then you may have a bat problem.

"If you smell unusual, pungent odours in your home, it may be a sign of bats. A mix of bat droppings and urine can develop into a strong aroma similar to ammonia," says Andy.

5. Scratches on walls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This sign may be a little harder to detect unless you use your loft space often which you probably don't if bats have made a home there. We'd recommend knowing how to declutter your loft and sticking with it will help ward off any noisy critters.

Andy points out that bats leave scratch marks on various surfaces when they crawl through small cracks and crevices. He says, "You can also notice scratches on beams or rafters where they cling to as they rest."

So the next time you're up there be sure to keep your eyes out for any scratch marks and of course, little hanging bats.

What should I do if I have bats in my home?

If you find that your home is housing bats it's important to book a Bat Survey with a trusted company. They will be able to instruct you as to what the next steps are and how you can avoid getting into any legal trouble. After all, bats are protected under UK law.

"If you suspect there are bats on your property, it’s crucial to be mindful of your next steps and never take matters into your own hands," warns Andy. "Bats are legally protected in the UK, therefore any issues regarding bats should be handled by professionals."

Shop harmless pest prevention products

FAQs

Should I be worried if I find a bat in my house?

Whilst it is unnerving to find a bat in your home, you shouldn't panic straight away. They aren't naturally aggressive animals so you won't need to act straight away if you don't want to.

"While some homeowners don’t mind bats roosting in their homes, it can become an issue when you want to carry out works to your property, as renovations can damage bats’ habitats," explains Andy.

He adds, "In this case, you may need to get a bat survey carried out in your house to secure planning consent. Bat surveyors can then provide you further information on the measures you can take to legally deal with your bat issues."

For prevention, using home organisation ideas to keep your loft space as clear and tidy as possible will help stop bats and other pests from calling it home. The cleaning and more used space is the less likely an animal will choose it to nest or roost in.