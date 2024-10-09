I've found the solution for easy, healthy soups this winter - and it's reduced by 35% on Amazon

We're officially in soup season and there's nothing more satisfying than serving up some delicious soup that's completely homemade. With 35% off the Tefal Perfectmix soup-making blender, it's easy to breeze through the cosy season without having to slice a single onion.

Discovering the Tefal Perfectmix blender has changed my mindset for autumn. When I tested it a few months ago, it was clear that this is one of the best blenders on the market. One of my favourite features is the soup setting (chunky or smooth). At the press of a button, your Tefal can serve piping hot soup. It only takes twenty minutes and you won't need to chop a single onion, garlic clove, or carrot. It's like magic.

As if that wasn't good enough, Amazon has reduced the price of it by 35%, so you can buy my favourite blender for just £129. Here's everything you need to know about the cosy home essential that I'm shopping in the final hours of Amazon Prime Day.

What's the deal?

Here's some pea and mint soup that I made in the Tefal. You can see how smooth it was! (Image credit: Future)

I won't make you wait to find out more about the deal. The key details are below. If, however, you want to know a little more about this, you can read my full review of the Tefal Perfectmix Blender & Soup Maker over here.

Tefal Perfectmix Blender & Soup Maker: was £199, now £129 at Amazon (save £70) A blender of many talents, this can serve up piping hot soup as well as it can mist large ice cubes. I call it my sous chef, but you can give it any nickname. Godsend or game-changer would work equally well.

Is the Tefal Perfectmix Blender any good?

This is hummus made in the Tefal. It was the silkiest dip that I've ever blended. (Image credit: Future)

I've tested the best blenders on the market, including models from Sage, Vitamix, Ninja, and Nutribullet, and I can confidently say that this is one of my favourites. None of the others make soup that's as smooth as the Tefal's (although you can opt for a chunky blend too), but that's not where the magic stops. I've made some incredible smoothies, dips, ice creams, and nut milks in the Tefal. It's almost replacing my hob with its versatility.

Here's the control panel on the Tefal - you can see there's a lot. (Image credit: Future)

The other models that offer comparable performance cost at least double the price of the Tefal. In fact, it's biggest competition is the Ninja Hot + Cold, which also happens to be discounted on Amazon (although the discount is better at Ninja). The biggest difference is the Tefal's power. The 1400 watt motor and 2L capacity means that this can cater for a family and it can handle the toughest tasks. For fun, I've put giant ice cubes in the Tefal. They were misted in minutes. I put frozen bread slices in the Tefal. I had breadcrumbs before I could even start a timer. And I've put awkwardly-sized frozen bananas in. Again, I had a healthy banana ice cream in no time. Whilst the Ninja has attempted these same tasks, it does struggle on the more quirky, awkward ones.

This is the Ninja Foodi Hot + Cold Blender on my counter. It's a great alternative to the Tefal (Image credit: Future)

Ninja Foodi Hot + Cold Blender: £150, now £129 at Ninja (save £21) Here's the competition. It's a similar price to the Tefal, but the Tefal's reduction is bigger, so you get more for your money. That being said, this is still one of the best blenders out there. If you want to know why, you can read more about it in my full review.

Bosch Clevermix Hand Blender: was £34.99, now £25.64 at Amazon (save £10) If you prefer to make your soups with a stick or hand blender, this is the one to choose. It's simple, effective, and soup-er speedy. Sorry.

Magimix Power Blender: £200, now £172 at Amazon (save £28) The Magimix can make soup, but it's not as good as the Tefal. It's louder, clunkier, and much less versatile. If you just want a cheaper option, this will do the trick though.

I think this deal has tipped me over into buying the Tefal Perfectmix. It's all I've spoken about since testing it, so this was only a matter of time.