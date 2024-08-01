Monty Don shares his strawberry plant advice to bring more 'vigour' to your summer crops
The gardening guru has revealed his trick for regenerative strawberry plants and the time to do it is now
With August finally here there's a whole new host of gardening tasks to get on with. One of these jobs involves our beloved strawberry plants and you need to do it now.
Summer is the peak time for gardening. Whether you're an annual expert or you've just started vegetable gardening for beginners, you'll have been reaping the rewards of your hard work for months. Most of the growing has been and gone, but there's one task left to do in our vegetable patches.
As always, gardening guru Monty Don has bucketfuls of advice on how to cultivate a thriving garden all year round. His latest tip is all about strawberry plants. So, if you're into your succession planting, listen up.
Monty Don's strawberry advice
It's that time of the month again, Monty has gifted us some of his golden gardening wisdom this August. In his monthly blog post, the professional gardener discusses the problematically wet summer (don't we know about it), but he also talks about some of the surprising benefits it's had on the garden.
"Although us gardeners may be complaining, the garden has loved it. By August many gardens are beginning to look tired and worn out, but this year we have had no drought, no bad storms to batter the borders and enough rain to keep everything looking lush and healthy," he says.
If you've managed to avoid common summer gardening mistakes then you'll also be surrounded by happy-looking plants. But now is not the time to rest, as your strawberry plants need a little maintenance to provide you with more berries for years to come.
A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon)
A photo posted by on
"After the early strawberries finish fruiting - usually in the middle of July - they put their energy into producing new plants via runners. These are long shoots with one or more plantlets spaced along their length," explains Monty.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
These plantlets grow so they can touch the soil, put down roots and establish quickly into regenerated plants. Whilst the plant does this all by itself, Monty suggests a particular method to get the most out of your strawberries for years to come.
"By pinning them to the soil or onto a pot with compost in it and then separating it from the mother plant, these can be harvested as new plants that will have more vigour than the parent and keep your stock replenished and refreshed," he says.
Greenman Multipurpose Hand Trowel: £15.95 at Amazon
Needing a trowel to transport your seedlings? This hand trowel really does it all, from cutting through root balls to using the fishtail tip to lift rooted weeds. There's even a twine-cutting notch that doubles up as a bottle opener, perfect for a mid-gardening beer.
At the end of August, after you've done your essential summer gardening jobs, the rooted plantlets will be ready to plant out into a new bed. Monty stresses the importance of this bed having a generous amount of compost added to it as strawberries are greedy feeders.
"They should always be planted on soil that has not grown strawberries for at least three years to avoid possible viruses," he adds. "Space these at least 12 inches apart and ideally twice that to allow for maximum growth and productivity. Keep them well-watered and mulch with more compost in autumn."
As for the mature plant that provided the plantlets, Monty recommends digging up the plant after four years of flowering because their productivity rapidly declines and they can begin to accumulate viruses. Why not add them to your homemade compost heap?
The Gardening Book by Monty Don, £14 at Amazon
Benefit from having all of Monty's wisdom at your fingertips by buying his latest book to use like a garden manual. From growing vegetables to planting a wildflower border this book gives you the basics to grow over 100 varieties of flowers, shrubs, houseplants and more.
Now you're strawberries are taken care of why not give Monty's tomato advice a go? When it comes to vegetable gardening it can be surprising the amount of work needed to be done once the plants are harvested, but staying on top of this maintenance can mean more long-term success.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
Nicole Kidman styles sensational £4000 skirt two-piece with £85 slingback stilettos - and we're taking notes from this sophisticated summer look
She took an unconventional styling route by mixing high and low priced garments - and we're so here for it
By Molly Smith Published
-
Why is my aloe vera plant turning brown? Plant experts weigh in
Why is my aloe vera plant turning brown? And how do I fix it? We asked gardening experts for advice how to revive an ailing aloe vera
By Emily Smith Published
-
Why is my aloe vera plant turning brown? Plant experts weigh in
Why is my aloe vera plant turning brown? And how do I fix it? We asked gardening experts for advice how to revive an ailing aloe vera
By Emily Smith Published
-
How to care for a bird of paradise plant: 5 steps to keep this tropical species happy
Follow this simple care guide to ensure your bird of paradise plant continues to soar and thrive for years to come
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 interior design trends from TikTok that homeowners regret trying
These interior trends may have gone viral online but in real life, they were not so well-received
By Emily Smith Published
-
Are pillow protectors worth it or an unnecessary expense? Sleep experts reveal all
We asked bed and sleep experts if this bedding addition is really needed and here's what they said...
By Emily Smith Published
-
What to do with geraniums after flowering to enjoy future glorious blooms
Once you've enjoyed your geranium blooms you may be left wondering what the next steps are...
By Emily Smith Published
-
Should you deadhead hydrangeas? Horticultural experts share their advice
Deadheading is one of the most beneficial garden practices but will your hydrangeas thank you for it?
By Emily Smith Published
-
Lynsey Crombie recommends this 'handy tool' for unblocking drains – and it's only £6 on Amazon
If you struggle with clogged drains then you might want to snap up this useful unblocking tool
By Emily Smith Published
-
Monty Don shares the 'pleasant' task that ensures your sweet peas prosper
It turns out that not all garden tasks need to be taxing and muddy, Monty Don has shared the one job that you'll probably look forward to
By Emily Smith Published