Is it too late to plant tulip bulbs? Professional gardeners reveal all

If you haven't managed to plant your tulips in the recommended timeslot of autumn fear not, you might still have a chance of achieving an impressive floral display come spring.

Whether you know when to plant spring bulbs or not, it's often too easy to miss the recommended planting schedule during the regular autumn garden maintenance. But when it comes to planting tulips, luckily there is a bit of flexibility.

We spoke to gardening experts to gain their professional opinions on this flexible timeline and what it can mean for the flowers.

Is it too late to plant tulip bulbs? Expert advice

Before deciding what to do with your tulips after flowering you'll need to get the planting part right. A lot of that process does come down to correct timing, especially if you want your flowers to show their heads before the height of summer.

"Although January is generally considered a late time to plant tulip bulbs, it's not necessarily too late, depending on your location and weather. Ideally, tulips should be planted in the fall, between September and November, when the soil is cool but not frozen," explains Jane Dobbs, Lead Gardener at Allan's Gardeners.

"However, it is still possible to plant bulbs in January if the ground isn't frozen and the bulbs are still firm and healthy. Ensure they are firm and not mouldy or soft. Bulbs need to be planted a little deeper than usual to avoid sudden frosts. It might take longer for flowers to bloom," adds Jane.

Whilst planting tulips doesn't belong on the winter gardening jobs list, they can still fare pretty well if the conditions are forgiving enough.

What is the latest time to plant tulip bulbs?

Although tulips are some of the best plants you can grow from bulbs and tubers there are some limits to how long they can go unplanted. If you want that colourful bloom then timing is everything.

Jane says, "If your climate is warm enough, you can plant tulip bulbs as late as late November to early December. It's crucial to plant tulips before the ground freezes so they can bloom."

Now if you've found yourself in the new year with no bulbs planted there is still a good chance depending on the conditions.

"As I mentioned, if the soil stays workable in milder climates, you can plant tulip bulbs as late as January or February, but blooming won't be as impressive," adds Jane.

FAQs

What happens if you plant tulip bulbs too late?

Knowing your timing when planting is extremely important for both flowers and if you're trying vegetable gardening for beginners. It's important for several reasons, one being that it can affect the growth potential.

Fiona Jenkins, gardening expert at MyJobQuote says, "If you plant the tulip bulbs too late, they may not have enough time to establish a strong root system before the ground freezes. As a result, you could experience reduced flowering, smaller blooms and weakened bulbs, similar to daffodils."

She goes on to explain that the bulbs may not have enough energy stored to produce flowers by the next spring. "Even if they do manage to flower, the blooms may be smaller than usual. The bulbs may also be more susceptible to diseases and pests," finishes Fiona.

How late can you plant tulip bulbs in the UK in pots?

Tulips are some of the best patio container plants you can choose, they look great when they're tightly squeezed together in a pot and you can get creative with colour combinations. Pots are also good for improving winter conditions and allowing for later planting.

"Pots are easier to grow bulbs in during Winter," says Hannah Rowson, garden centre manager at J. Parker's. "If the ground is frozen, you can use pots to grow any of those leftover bulbs. You’ll need to plant them in January at the very latest, as they should still have time to experience a frost. The ideal month for planting is November, but as long as you get them planted, there’s always a chance they’ll grow."

As we know from the tender plants you can bring indoors in autumn pots provide much more flexibility to adapt your routine according to the weather.

Once you've finally got your precious tulip bulbs in the ground why not get started on the seeds you need to sow in January? That way you're ahead of schedule and won't need to wonder what happens when you sow them too late.