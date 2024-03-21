Reese Witherspoon's living room with pristine white sofa and unpainted wood shelves is a 'vision of Quiet Luxury', homes expert says
Reese Witherspoon's living room mixes 'ethereal white' tones with 'welcoming' wooden details and the combination is pure sophistication
Reese Witherspoon's living room with her pristine white sofa and unpainted wood shelves is a “vision of Quiet Luxury” according to a homes expert.
If you’re looking to the interior paint colour trends of 2024 for inspiration for a bit of spring decorating it’s worth remembering that whilst certain shades are very popular right now, neutrals are truly timeless. A more pared-back, subtle colour palette is also favoured by Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon in her home. Once you’ve discovered how to declutter a living room, you might be tempted to give your space a makeover à la Reese as her living room is a soothing space filled with white soft furnishings and unpainted wood.
Sharing a post uplifting mums during the back-to-school season on Instagram in September last year, Reese gave a glimpse at her gorgeous living room when she filmed the clip sitting on her sofa.
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)
The soft white tone is so classic and whilst it’s easy for an all-white colour palette to potentially look a little plain, she added interest through texture. Reese had styled her sofa with a fluffy white throw over it, adding extra cosiness to the living room. The white tone carried through into the walls and cupboards, though there is also plenty of unpainted wood in this room that womanandhome.com’s Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly believes is the key to its success as an interior design as it adds warmth.
“Reese's living room is a vision of Quiet Luxury and sophistication thanks to its pared-back colour palette that is primarily ethereal white with wooden furniture and flooring,” Tamara declared. “The intentional use of the warm wood prevents the all-white colour scheme from feeling cold - instead, it feels warm and welcoming.”
Shop Reese Witherspoon's Living Room Inspiration
RRP:
Was £25, Now £20 | If you want to incorporate another texture into your living room then this cosy throw is perfect. Ideal for snuggling under on the sofa on chillier nights, it's also beautiful just draped over your furniture to give it a luxurious feel.
RRP: From £10-£20 | Ranging in price depending on the size you choose, these classic pine shelves are an easy way to add a touch of unpainted wood to a room. Wall fixings aren't provided but this shelf is convenient for extra storage and the floating design is so classic and simple.
RRP: £24 | Cosy yet timeless, this square faux fur cushion is a brilliant way to put a Reese Witherspoon twist on your living room design. Arrange on your sofa with cushions in similarly neutral shades to create a calming feel, or mix things up by styling with a throw in a fun contrasting colour.
RRP:
Was £16.99, Now £13.59 | This fabulous throw also comes in a range of other colours, including a beautiful sage green and a classic beige. The striped pattern adds detail and it's so comfortable and easy to throw over for movie nights or moments spent reading on the sofa.
RRP: £20 | Also available in a soft silver grey tone, this tufted white cushion is a lovely addition to any living room, whether placed on a sofa or on a chair. It's crafted from 100% cotton and the diamond shaped pattern is eye-catching yet minimalist.
RRP: £14.89 | If wooden shelves just aren't for you then this acacia wood serving bowl is a practical yet stylish option. Fill with whatever you like or keep on display in your living room just as it is for a pared-back yet chic feel.
The combination of bare wood and white to create a minimalist and neutral room is in-keeping with Japandi interior design - a beautiful mix of Scandinavian design and Japanese minimalism. When it comes to the furniture, Tamara believes having a white sofa like Reese’s is a “brave choice” because it’s “so pristine and brilliantly white”.
She suggested that perhaps Reese could have a “no food or drinks policy” with her sofa to make sure nothing is spilt on it accidentally or that she’s an expert on how to clean stains from upholstery in case this happens.
“Either way, it's a crisp, confident design choice to elevate the look of the space,” our homes expert added and she’s a fan of the cushions and throw.
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)
Tamara said, “The coordinated plump cushions and tactile faux fur throw help to add texture and interest to the crisp whiteness. I love how the sofa design is elevated on wooden legs which helps to create a sense of airiness within the space while also enhancing the feel of elegance.”
Elegant it certainly is and Reese Witherspoon’s living room is a demonstration of how to do white walls and bare wood in a way that’s sophisticated and luxurious. Her preference for neutral tones is also something that can be seen throughout her home, including her kitchen which has a dove grey tone, from the cupboards to the panelling and even in the grey and marble work surfaces. It seems Reese is definitely a fan of incorporating various textures within the same or similar colour palettes to add definition and elegance.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 20 years. Tamara has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at, Woman & Home, Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for shopping, styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
