Reese Witherspoon's living room with pristine white sofa and unpainted wood shelves is a 'vision of Quiet Luxury', homes expert says

Reese Witherspoon's living room with her pristine white sofa and unpainted wood shelves is a “vision of Quiet Luxury” according to a homes expert.

If you’re looking to the interior paint colour trends of 2024 for inspiration for a bit of spring decorating it’s worth remembering that whilst certain shades are very popular right now, neutrals are truly timeless. A more pared-back, subtle colour palette is also favoured by Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon in her home. Once you’ve discovered how to declutter a living room, you might be tempted to give your space a makeover à la Reese as her living room is a soothing space filled with white soft furnishings and unpainted wood.

Sharing a post uplifting mums during the back-to-school season on Instagram in September last year, Reese gave a glimpse at her gorgeous living room when she filmed the clip sitting on her sofa.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

The soft white tone is so classic and whilst it’s easy for an all-white colour palette to potentially look a little plain, she added interest through texture. Reese had styled her sofa with a fluffy white throw over it, adding extra cosiness to the living room. The white tone carried through into the walls and cupboards, though there is also plenty of unpainted wood in this room that womanandhome.com’s Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly believes is the key to its success as an interior design as it adds warmth.

“Reese's living room is a vision of Quiet Luxury and sophistication thanks to its pared-back colour palette that is primarily ethereal white with wooden furniture and flooring,” Tamara declared. “The intentional use of the warm wood prevents the all-white colour scheme from feeling cold - instead, it feels warm and welcoming.”

Shop Reese Witherspoon's Living Room Inspiration

The combination of bare wood and white to create a minimalist and neutral room is in-keeping with Japandi interior design - a beautiful mix of Scandinavian design and Japanese minimalism. When it comes to the furniture, Tamara believes having a white sofa like Reese’s is a “brave choice” because it’s “so pristine and brilliantly white”.

She suggested that perhaps Reese could have a “no food or drinks policy” with her sofa to make sure nothing is spilt on it accidentally or that she’s an expert on how to clean stains from upholstery in case this happens.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Either way, it's a crisp, confident design choice to elevate the look of the space,” our homes expert added and she’s a fan of the cushions and throw.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Tamara said, “The coordinated plump cushions and tactile faux fur throw help to add texture and interest to the crisp whiteness. I love how the sofa design is elevated on wooden legs which helps to create a sense of airiness within the space while also enhancing the feel of elegance.”

Elegant it certainly is and Reese Witherspoon’s living room is a demonstration of how to do white walls and bare wood in a way that’s sophisticated and luxurious. Her preference for neutral tones is also something that can be seen throughout her home, including her kitchen which has a dove grey tone, from the cupboards to the panelling and even in the grey and marble work surfaces. It seems Reese is definitely a fan of incorporating various textures within the same or similar colour palettes to add definition and elegance.