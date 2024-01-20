Ninja's latest air fryer is a game-changer for small kitchens – and it's £40 off today

Air fryers offer a level of convenience many now no longer want to live without – myself included. But while they make life a lot easier in many respects, not many models are subtle in doing so when it comes to size. After reading the expert advice in our what I wish I'd known before buying an air fryer article, I opted for a Ninja dual zone air fryer, which suits my large family (and all their fussy meal requirements), however it takes up a more space than I would like in my, let's say, modest kitchen.

Ninja's latest air fryer model, the MAX AF160, offers an excellent space-saving solution, which can easily feed a family, but its upright design requires a whole lot less countertop. Our head of shopping, Millie Fender, has hands-on experience with and has tested a lot of air fryers over the past couple of years, and this one topped her list of the best Ninja air fryers for space saving.

Tried and tested, Ninja's latest space-saving air fryer has a wide range of cooking options, all of which perform to the high standard we have come to expect from Ninja products. It's small, but still packs an impressive 5.2l volume in total, which could comfortably feed a family.

Another plus for the smaller of the Ninja air fryer family is how low maintenance it is. Our article on how to clean an air fryer has everything you need to know about keeping these insides of these products clean. When testing, Millie found the basket for this model came up just lovely with warm soapy water and a soft sponge – or save your hands and give it a whizz in the dishwasher. responded best to a soft sponge and warm, soapy water, but it can also be popped in the dishwasher, too.

"The MAX AF160 is fantastic option for smaller kitchens and beginners, and at a decent price point to boot," says Mille. And that's when it wasn't on sale – today Amazon and Currys has the Ninja MAX AF160 at £40 off the RRP, taking it down to just £129.

Speaking of saving space, if you're thinking about more ways to get clutter-free countertops in your kitchen, don't miss our experts sharing what they wish they'd known before buying a boiling water tap.