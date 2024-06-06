Monty Don says we should prioritise pruning this 'vigorous' garden plant now it's June
If you're wondering what important garden jobs to tackle this month Monty is on hand to share his advice
Unpredictable seasonal weather can make it difficult to decide which garden chores to prioritise, however, one thing Monty Don says we should definitely be doing this month for future floral success is pruning wisteria.
Wisteria is a timeless garden trend that instantly enlivens any outdoor space with a sense of cottage garden charm. From framing front doors to trailing over arbours this delicate lilac flowering shrub is always a delight but it is a somewhat forceful, vigorous plant that requires regular pruning and training to ensure it stays in check.
Monty explains why June is ideal for tackling this garden job with aplomb.
Monty Don's Wisteria pruning advice for June
Despite its popularity, some would say wisteria falls into the category of most common invasive plants due to its vigorous growth, because when it is not maintained it can very quickly get out of hand. But that won't happen on Monty's watch thankfully.
As Monty states on his monthly blog, where he shares his expert gardening knowledge, June is the ideal month to prune wisteria to keep it under control and looking its best.
"Wisteria produces its flowers on new growth, which in turn emerges from spurs off the main shoots," Monty explains. "When they have finished flowering - and for most of us that is around the middle of June – is the best time to prune all this year’s new shoots back to a spur leaving no more than about about 6 inches of growth."
Similar to how to prune hydrangeas, pruning clematis or pruning roses it always pays to do a general tidy while tending to the job at hand.
"In the process, the whole plant can be tidied, trained and tied in so that there are no loose, trailing shoots."
"If there is any doubt about how hard to prune, err on the side of cutting too lightly and then in the new year, when the foliage has all died back, you can prune again, reducing each side shoot to just 2 or 3 inches."
Best-selling
RRP:
£29.95 currently £18.95 | This premium set of professional secateurs is a no.1 best seller on Amazon, with rave reviews from gardeners who speak of the comfortable 'padded handles' and quality blades made of premium titanium steel with ultra-fine polishing technology.
RRP: £21.99 | These lightweight anvil ratchet secateurs are ideal for cutting back dead wood to keep your wisteria in shape. The PTFE-coated high carbon steel blades with 4-step ratchet action do the job with ease.
Amazon's choice
RRP £41.99 | Get set to tackle all your pruning jobs all year round with this comprehensive set of three shearing tools, including 28" Tree Loppers Heavy Duty, 23" Professional Hedge Clippers, and 8" Sharp Pruning Shears.
Once your wisteria is under control why not take inspiration from Monty's compost tip to use the offcuts to start making compost at home to enrich your garden for free?
The Gardening Book by Monty Don, £13 at Amazon
To have all of Monty's wisdom at your fingertips you can buy his latest book to use like a garden manual. From growing vegetables to planting a wildflower border this book gives you the basics to grow over 100 varieties of flowers, shrubs, houseplants and more.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning interiors teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has served as an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
