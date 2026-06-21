This is the one gardening job Monty Don does every day during June - here's why you should do it too

Gardens are at their very best when the summer season starts, and June is a standout month for getting jobs done. And whilst you may be busy entertaining or going on your holidays, Monty Don says there's one job you simply can't miss out on.

Sometimes hearing all the essential June gardening jobs can feel like a real chore, not exactly something to get excited about. However, with summer bringing fresh blooms, new growth and plenty to crack on with, it's actually a real privilege to sort your garden out and be busier than ever.

This is a sentiment that gardening professional Monty Don shared on last week's BBC Gardeners' World, where he shared the job he looks forward to doing every day in June and why.

A post shared by BBC Gardeners' World (@gardenersworldtv) A photo posted by on

Toughened Gloves DIY Doctor Heavy Duty Gardening Gloves £8.99 at Amazon These heavy-duty, comfortable gardening gloves are thorn-proof and designed to protect hands while pruning roses. Professional Secateurs Flora Guard 8" Professional Ratchet Anvil Secateurs £8.43 at Amazon We recommend this sturdy pair of professional secateurs to get the job done safely and with precision. This handy tool can be used as garden shears, branch cutters, flower cutters and tree pruning. Recommended Loppers Spear & Jackson 8090rs Razorsharp Telescopic Ratchet Bypass Lopper £49.94 at Amazon This Razorsharp 18-30" telescopic ratchet allows for powerful, progressive cutting with a twist and lock extendable mechanism to tackle hard-to-prune branches.

If you're cracking on with your summer gardening jobs this week, then there's one more task you might want to add to your list for the most wonderful of reasons.

"This is a job that I love doing, and I do it every single day throughout the month of June. And it's deadheading roses," Monty starts.

"This definitely helps the roses, but I think the best thing about this is, is what you get out of it. To spend just ten minutes a day immersed in roses, relishing them, taking the fragrance and the sight of these incredibly delicate petals, but the powerfulness of the effect they have," he continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that gardening can be incredibly therapeutic, with so many mood-boosting garden activities to do. But also simply maintaining your space and finding the beauty in that will fill you with gratitude.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And in the end, this is what gardening is for. It's about joy, so enjoy every second of it," finishes Monty.

And whilst deadheading roses is a key to keeping them flowering all summer long, it can sometimes be rather confusing to know if a rose is ready for the chop or not.

"If you're ever deadheading a rose and you're not sure whether you should deadhead it, if it's still got some petals on and you think, should I deadhead it now or leave it. Simple rule is this," shares Orpheus Alexander, our resident gardener at woman&home, on his Instagram.

A post shared by Orpheus Alexander (@orpheusalexander) A photo posted by on

"Give it a gentle tap, and if any of its petals fall off, that means it's ready to deadhead," he adds.

It's also highly recommended that you have the right essential gardening tool to do the job, whether that's secateurs for your humble rose plant or extendable loppers for your climbing rambling roses. And always make sure they're clean and sharp, for the very best results.

Whilst you're outside, why not also add some June plants to your plot too? There are plenty of flowers, veggies and foliage that can be planted this month for late summer colour.