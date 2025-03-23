In need of inspiration for al fresco feasting? Get a taste of the Gozney Tread Pizza Oven

The days are getting lighter and they're getting longer, which means al fresco dining is definitely on the table. If you're not already dreaming of your BBQ evenings, Aperol in hand, let me introduce you to the Gozney Tread: a pizza oven that's been made by experts.

The Gozney Tread doesn’t just talk the talk; it walks the walk (or should we say, blazes the trail?). Designed to be the world’s most portable pizza oven, it’s lightweight yet incredibly durable, meaning you can toss it in the car, strap it to your bike, or carry it to the most scenic dinner spot you can find. Most people consider their pizza ovens to be part of the outdoor furniture, but with rapid heat-up and cool-down times, plus an integrated carry handle, this oven can sit wherever you want it to.

As someone who's always looking for outdoor living room ideas, I've been dreaming about what the Tread can do for us. Not only does it nail the perfect pizza, the high temperature range serves up seared steaks to crispy-skinned fish with the kind of smoky, caramelised perfection you usually only get at top-tier restaurants. Imagine sizzling breakfasts on a lakeside morning or a seafood feast cooked right by the ocean. With Tread, the possibilities are as wild as your imagination.

What you need to know about the Gozney Tread Portable Pizza Oven

(Image credit: Gozney)

Picture this: You’re heading off on a road trip, and instead of relying on an uninspiring beach shop or a pallid travel barbecue, you whip out the Gozney Tread. It promises to fire up in 15 minutes, delivering fresh, wood-fired pizza wherever you are. It's perfect for taking outside (and then packing away, if you want a clean looking garden), for an intimate dinner under the stars, or if you're going on holiday to the beach, mountains, or forests. If you're looking for tips for how to host al fresco this year, buying the Tread is mine.

(Image credit: Gozney)

If you want to get into the practicalities, the Gozney Tread costs £499.99 and is available in sleek Off Black or earthy Olive. The unique design feature that makes this so appealing is its effortless portability. It'll cool in fifteen minutes and can be bundled into a car or your bike. In short, the Gozney Tread is made for movement.

Swipe to scroll horizontally RRP: £499.99 Colours: Off black, early olive Max temp 500 celcius Warm up time 15 minutes Cook time 60 seconds Cool down time Under 20 minutes Capacity 1 12-inch pizza Weight 13.5 kgs External dimensions 42 x 48.5 x 32cm Internal oven dimensions 31.5 x 48.5 x 15 Oven mouth size 31.5 x 8.5 Warranty 1 year (extendable to five with free registation)

Who would the Gozney Tread Pizza Oven suit?

(Image credit: Gozney)

I think it would be easier to answer the question, who wouldn't it suit? Because one of the most common reasons people don't invest in a pizza oven is that they don't have the space. The Tread was designed as a reaction against that, as Tom Gozney, founder of the brand says "everyone is rediscovering the joys of homecooking and nature, yet millions of people still don't have a back garden. We wanted to disrupt the outdoor cooking market once again by creating a pizza oven that ventures further than ever before."

Tom explains that "Tread brings the joy of pizza making and the thrill of high temperature cooking out of homes and restaurants and to as many people (and places) as possible. This trailblazing portable pizza oven enables everyone to experience the magic of cooking outdoors, bringing people together by creating that connection and sense of community that instinctually comes with cooking together over live fire. Tread reshapes the landscape of not only the pizza oven industry but also outdoor cooking more broadly, transforming meal prep into an adrenaline-fueled outdoor activity.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alternatives pizza ovens to the Gozney Tread

(Image credit: Gozney)

Must-have accessories for the Gozney Tread

(Image credit: Gozney)

To truly get the most out of your Tread, Gozney has designed a range of adventure-ready accessories that elevate your cooking experience. There's a roof rack, which can also turn into a prep station and serving area, a placement and turning peel, which are absolute essentials for making a clean, delicious pizza and then three more favourites:

Tread Mantel £79.99 at Gozney Perfect for resting or turning food mid-cook. Tread Venture Stand £199.99 at Gozney A stable, adjustable stand that allows you to cook anywhere, even on uneven terrain. Tread Venture Bag £89.99 at Gozney A durable carry bag to keep your oven protected and easy to transport.

Feeling inspired to feast al fresco?

(Image credit: Gozney)

Now that the weather is starting to play nice again, there’s no better time to embrace outdoor cooking. Whether you’re setting up a pizza night in your local park, cooking fresh seafood on the beach, or simply taking your weekend brunch up a notch, the Gozney Tread is your ticket to unforgettable meals in breathtaking places. And if you want to take a look at what else Gozney has to offer, you have to check out the Gozney Dome S1 - it's my favourite from their whole range of pizza ovens. With all that covered, adventure awaits—who’s hungry?