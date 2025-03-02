Can you reuse compost from pots? Garden expert reveals his secret for successfully reusing this nutrient-rich soil amendment
If you're looking to keep your efforts affordable and sustainable, it's time to reuse your old compost and here's how
Ever wondered if you can reuse old compost from pots after the flowers have faded away? Well, you're in luck because one expert says there's life left in your old compost and you can reuse it to plant new blooms.
Using sustainable gardening ideas not only saves you money when planting and tending to your garden, but it is also fantastic for the environment. From using teabags in your garden to making compost at home from scratch, there are so many ways you can cut down on waste and keep your plants happy.
The latest discovery in low-waste gardening has everything to do with repurposing your used soil and compost. Yes, those barren pots filled with old compost can still provide hope yet, all you need to know is how best to prepare it.
Can you reuse compost from pots?
Filling your garden with some of the best container plants can be so rewarding, however, when you find yourself looking at a rather sad empty pot that failed to bloom or has faded away it's anything but. So what can you do with your composted soil when your flowers never show up or they're way past their peak?
Garden Designer and Influencer Ish @Gardening.with.ish on TikTok explains, "Can you reuse old compost? Now the quick answer to this is yes, you absolutely can but it takes a few extra steps first."
To demonstrate his method, he shows a terracotta pot filled with dried compost and old stems, which were once blooming sunflowers. He says, "Our old sunflowers in here have had quite a good root base in them so I'm going to show you how to clear up your soil and get it prepared ready for next time."
A post shared by Gardening with Ish (@gardening.with.ish)
A photo posted by on
At this point, we'd recommend getting your essential garden tools ready as well as a large plastic container, whether that's a box or even a flexi bucket.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"To make life easier don't hesitate just take this and put it in a big tub like that first and that will help us see what’s going on in the soil. Now you can see from the bottom of the pot I've added in some gravel and that's okay, that will work as additional drainage, so I'm not too worried about that," advises Ish as he dumps the old soil into the container.
He goes on to explain that even though there can be a lot of root base left over in your old soil, most of it will have been broken down through the winter so it's fine to be left in there. However, you will need to give it a good mix and remove weeds, stems and bigger roots.
"Now that those bits are discarded, I've got some organic material," Ish explains. "But as you can imagine it's still massively lacking in rich nutrition which new plants need so I'm going to just take some freshly rotted compost and add about 25% of this to 75% of the old soil and what that does is replenish some of the nutritional value in that organic matter."
This is where it's great if you have some extra compost hanging around, we'd recommend using peat-free both as a sustainable indoor plant practice and for garden plants too.
"It's not just old plants you can use to recycle the compost too I've got some failed seedlings that unfortunately never quite took which is such a shame," says Ish. "I also have a rescue plant from the garden centre that never managed to survive in the greenhouse, so just reuse all of that old compost and break it down."
Just make sure you're adding in some new well-rotted compost at the correct ratio to used and you'll find you quickly fill up a tub made nearly entirely from the old mix.
"We can use this to make fantastic new plants for this year and it's cost us next to nothing, so it couldn't get any easier than that really," finishes Ish.
Shop gardening essentials
Handy trowel
RRP: £15.95 | This hand trowel does it all, from cutting through root balls to using the fishtail tip to lift rooted weeds. There's even a twine-cutting notch that doubles up as a bottle opener.
Recommended gloves
RRP: £12.61 | These Gold Leaf RHS collections Chelsea Ladies Comfortable Leather Gardening Gloves are perfect for any job you need to tackle in your garden. They'll keep your hands warm and protected when ripping cardboard in all weathers.
Peat-free
RRP: £12.99 | This popular mix from Miracle-Gro can be used to plant flowers and seedlings in containers. It includes coir, which is great for absorbing water and keeping plants hydrated.
If you're using soil from the ground of your garden it's important to know what soil type your land has. Each type offers both advantages and disadvantages to your plants so it's important you know what nutrients need to be added and how to prepare the soil correctly.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
-
-
I just got a fringe but wish I'd requested these chic, structured bangs instead - and now they're in for spring
This effortless, 'piece-y' fringe is already a celebrity hit and according to experts, is set to be highly requested this season...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 3rd - 9th March 2025
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Published
-
How to use cardboard in your garden: 6 ways to help plants, from enriching soil to preventing weeds
Our team of experts explain how to use cardboard in the garden to nurture your plants and soil
By Emily Smith Published
-
Amanda Holden reveals the pattern she loves most for dressing her home – it's perfect for maximalist fans
Thankfully her latest QVC collection is filled with this playful pattern so you too can use it to elevate your home decor
By Emily Smith Published
-
Looking for kitchen colour inspiration? Look no further than Clodagh McKenna's joyful honey-toned space
The TV chef has truly mastered the art of embracing colour
By Emily Smith Published
-
The most influential rug trends of 2025: 5 key styles to instantly refresh your space
If you're in need of an interior pick-me-up this year's rug trends have something for every home
By Emily Smith Published
-
Have you heard? Farrow & Ball is launching 9 new colours – including dramatic dark greens and a rich marmalade orange
The rumours are true, the iconic paint brand has new hues. Get ready to explore nine sumptuous new shades and three reintroduced archived favourites
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
I've finally mastered how to dry bed sheets fast without a dryer thanks to these expert tricks
No tumble dryer? No worries, these simple steps can help speed up drying times
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
How to get rid of silverfish in the bathroom and other surprising places in your home
If you're finding silverfish in your home it could be a sign of mould or dampness - here's how to get rid of them and prevent them from returning
By Emily Smith Published
-
Planting this one flower can keep your garden pest-free, according to a horticulture expert
We're ditching harmful chemical pest sprays in favour of using the 'pot marigold' pest control method
By Emily Smith Published