Are you making this common TV placement mistake? It could end up costing you hundreds in repairs

When it comes to wall-mounting a TV you're probably more concerned with how you'll secure the heavy screen in place, and perhaps less considerate of the spacing. However, experts warn of one popular position you shouldn't hang a TV – yet so many of us do.

There are several living room design rules that are well worth breaking, however, some rules are there for a reason. Placing electronics in the appropriate and safe place is extremely important and yet it's one of the most common things homeowners get wrong when decorating their home.

So when we saw that this popular TV placement in modern homes is not only dangerous but might cost you hundreds in damages, we had to share.

Common TV placement blunder

Whether or not you're up to date with the latest living room design trends, having both a fireplace and a TV in a room together isn't exactly breaking news. No, there are hundreds if not thousands of living rooms across the country that will have both and yet it's the placement of the two that's problematic.

"Many homeowners are unaware of the serious risk they're taking by mounting their TV too close to the heat of a fireplace," warns Mark Beynon, co-founder of Imaginfires.

He explains how fireplaces, mainly gas or wood burners, emit high levels of heat that will rise up and damage a television installed too close.

"Heat exposure can cause various issues, from pixel damage and screen fading to overheating delicate internal electronics, drastically shortening the TV's lifespan," adds Mark.

A fine example of displaying a living room TV safely (Image credit: Future)

To avoid this living room design mistake, Mark mentions the 12-inch rule that should always be followed. It simply states that there should always be a minimum of 12 inches between your TV and a working fireplace in order to avoid any damage.

Marks warns, "Ignoring this rule can lead to a shorter TV lifespan, discolouration of the screen or even internal component failure."

Other solutions aside from the rule include installing a mantle to deflect the heat, using heat-resistant covers or simply ensuring there's proper ventilation so the residual heat is dissipated.

(Image credit: Imaginfires)

Of course, there is the option to remove your fireplace, however, it's not exactly one of the things we'd recommend removing from your living room to create space.

Instead, Mark explains the bottom line is to respect and follow the 12-inch rule. He says, "This way you can enjoy your fireplace and TV without costly damage by ensuring the proper distance and taking simple steps to protect the device."

Time to get the drill and screws out then.

Easy to use Black + Decker Cordless Hammer Drill with Battery View at Argos RRP: £50 | This drill is perfect for any and all DIY jobs around your home. It's compact, has variable speeds and the bits can be easily changed between tasks. With over a thousand customer reviews and a rating of five stars, this is a brilliant piece of kit for its price. Safety bracket BONTEC TV Wall Bracket View at Amazon RRP: £17.33 | This bracket will fit most 37"-82" TVs and can hold up to 60kg in weight. It's designed to take up the smallest amount of room and has an automatic locking system meaning you can rest assured your TV isn't going anywhere. The mount also comes with all the accessories and wall plugs for installation. Tool for precise measurements 5 Meter Retractable Tape Measure View at Amazon RRP: £4.99 | You can't follow the 12-inch rule without a trusty tape measure. And whilst most homeowners will already own one, it's always handy to have another around for when the other inevitably vanishes. This one is highly recommended and reaches up to 5 metres.

If you're looking to transform your living room on a budget rearranging your furniture is one of the most effective ways to do it. So not only will you be minimising the risk of damages, but you're also giving your space a refreshed new look.