Are you making this common TV placement mistake? It could end up costing you hundreds in repairs
Designing the layout of your home can seem straightforward but experts reveal a key pitfall you might not be aware of
When it comes to wall-mounting a TV you're probably more concerned with how you'll secure the heavy screen in place, and perhaps less considerate of the spacing. However, experts warn of one popular position you shouldn't hang a TV – yet so many of us do.
There are several living room design rules that are well worth breaking, however, some rules are there for a reason. Placing electronics in the appropriate and safe place is extremely important and yet it's one of the most common things homeowners get wrong when decorating their home.
So when we saw that this popular TV placement in modern homes is not only dangerous but might cost you hundreds in damages, we had to share.
Common TV placement blunder
Whether or not you're up to date with the latest living room design trends, having both a fireplace and a TV in a room together isn't exactly breaking news. No, there are hundreds if not thousands of living rooms across the country that will have both and yet it's the placement of the two that's problematic.
"Many homeowners are unaware of the serious risk they're taking by mounting their TV too close to the heat of a fireplace," warns Mark Beynon, co-founder of Imaginfires.
He explains how fireplaces, mainly gas or wood burners, emit high levels of heat that will rise up and damage a television installed too close.
"Heat exposure can cause various issues, from pixel damage and screen fading to overheating delicate internal electronics, drastically shortening the TV's lifespan," adds Mark.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
To avoid this living room design mistake, Mark mentions the 12-inch rule that should always be followed. It simply states that there should always be a minimum of 12 inches between your TV and a working fireplace in order to avoid any damage.
Marks warns, "Ignoring this rule can lead to a shorter TV lifespan, discolouration of the screen or even internal component failure."
Other solutions aside from the rule include installing a mantle to deflect the heat, using heat-resistant covers or simply ensuring there's proper ventilation so the residual heat is dissipated.
Of course, there is the option to remove your fireplace, however, it's not exactly one of the things we'd recommend removing from your living room to create space.
Instead, Mark explains the bottom line is to respect and follow the 12-inch rule. He says, "This way you can enjoy your fireplace and TV without costly damage by ensuring the proper distance and taking simple steps to protect the device."
Time to get the drill and screws out then.
Shop TV hanging tools
Easy to use
RRP: £50 | This drill is perfect for any and all DIY jobs around your home. It's compact, has variable speeds and the bits can be easily changed between tasks. With over a thousand customer reviews and a rating of five stars, this is a brilliant piece of kit for its price.
Safety bracket
RRP: £17.33 | This bracket will fit most 37"-82" TVs and can hold up to 60kg in weight. It's designed to take up the smallest amount of room and has an automatic locking system meaning you can rest assured your TV isn't going anywhere. The mount also comes with all the accessories and wall plugs for installation.
Tool for precise measurements
RRP: £4.99 | You can't follow the 12-inch rule without a trusty tape measure. And whilst most homeowners will already own one, it's always handy to have another around for when the other inevitably vanishes. This one is highly recommended and reaches up to 5 metres.
If you're looking to transform your living room on a budget rearranging your furniture is one of the most effective ways to do it. So not only will you be minimising the risk of damages, but you're also giving your space a refreshed new look.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
How to be more sustainable when it comes to style, from renting occasionwear to shopping local
Looking to live a bit more sustainably? These small changes can make a big difference
By Caroline Parr Published
-
The best updo ideas for long hair to inspire your next "hair up" look
We've scoured the celebrity archives to bring you some of the best updos for long hair
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's contemporary living room strikes the perfect balance between stylish and homely
Who said monochromatic colour palettes can't feel warm and comforting?
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 must-have hosting items I'm picking up from Anthropologie to wow my guests this festive season
From tablescapes to prosecco flutes, these are the items that will set the scene in style
By Emily Smith Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's clever design trick to pull colour into her neutral kitchen - the affordable and practical hack is so easy to recreate
Gwyneth Paltrow injected just enough colour into her sleek, all-white kitchen with a genius and practical interior design hack
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Cleaning expert reveals her secret for keeping dark clothes dark – using one budget household item
If you're tired of seeing your black clothes slowly fading to grey with every wash cycle you need to try this budget laundry hack
By Emily Smith Published
-
Reese Witherspoon's staircase oozes sophistication thanks to one 'often forgotten' finishing touch
The small addition immediately elevates the decor from functional to fabulous
By Emily Smith Published
-
What are bare root plants, and why are they such a brilliant investment for gardeners on a budget?
Bare root plants are trending right now – and for good reason
By Kayleigh Dray Published
-
Electric blanket vs heated throw - what's the difference and which one do you need?
We asked bedding experts to explain the differences between electric blankets and heated throws to help you decide which one is the best for keeping you cosy
By Emily Smith Published
-
I'm cleaning my kitchen counters wrong according to a professional cleaner – are you guilty of making the same mistake?
Who knew you could clean your countertops incorrectly? This new method will certainly be my go-to from now on
By Emily Smith Published