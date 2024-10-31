Cleaning expert reveals a crucial step you're missing when using your tumble dryer – and the tool you should be using daily

During winter many homeowners rely on using dryers for faster laundry drying. However, with more frequent use dryers require more frequent cleaning and while you may think it's as easy as emptying the filter, our cleaning expert says differently.

With energy costs rising, using the dryer now feels more like a luxury and one that is being rivalled by the best heated clothes airers in an attempt to save energy around the home. However, when it comes to drying clothes indoors for many using a tumble dryer is still considered to be the most effective and quick way of achieving a damp-free dry.

So if you're not yet ready to stop using your tumble dryer, you'll want to make sure you're maintaining your appliance properly. That means not missing this one crucial step.

Forgotten tumble dryer cleaning step

There are some spots in our homes that we wouldn't even think of cleaning unless we're doing a thorough deep clean of the whole house. However some of these spots, like the dryer, can have dirt build-up which will affect their efficiency and even pose a safety threat when left too long.

Sharing the tip on her Instagram, Lynsey 'Queen of Clean' Crombie says, "Tumble Dryer Tip Time! Now that the weather’s turning, the tumble dryer is back in action to help dry our clothes. But don’t forget – after every use, it’s super important to remove the lint and fluff that collects!"

Not removing the lint from your dryer properly could be considered a laundry drying mistake to avoid because it can cause several problematic issues.

In the same way, if you don't clean your dehumidifier it'll be less effective at collecting excess moisture, your tumble dryer will simply stop drying your clothes properly without regular cleaning.

And it's not just the functionality that's at risk here. Lynsey says, "Lint build-up is a fire hazard and it doesn’t just sit in the filter – it sneaks underneath too!"

So how can you achieve this thorough and safe clean for your dryer? You've probably only been emptying the filter and water tank, assuming that's as far as you can go. Well, there's one more step you might want to add.

"So, grab yourself a handy brush like this to sweep it all out, keep your dryer running efficiently, and even extend its life," adds Lynsey.

She shows how effective the telescopic brush is at removing the excess lint and fluff that's been caught underneath the filter. Thanks to its extendable and flexible design the brush can reach right in the corners and to the bottom of the lint filter housing.

The comment section was just as impressed as us with this nifty cleaning hack, one user says:

"There’s such a thing as a dryer brush?! I need this, it’s the most frustrating job trying to clean it out properly!"

Another pointed out how good the brush would be for cleaning a radiator too, they say, "I have this brush it’s good for cleaning radiators too!!"

We don't know about you but we're picking up one of these brushes, anything to help make cleaning your house like a professional easier.

The removable lint drawer in a tumble dryer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once you've successfully cleaned your dryer we'd recommend learning how to clean your radiators inside and out for better efficiency. As winter approaches it's best to have your radiators working their best and not wasting any energy in an attempt to keep your house warm for less.