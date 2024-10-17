Stay warm for less this winter with Aldi's cosy bedding collection – arriving in stores today
From cosy teddy bedding and thermal mattress covers to affordable electric blankets these winter warmers are not to be missed
If the cold weather has you wanting to update your bedding collection to stay snug and cosy, then it's well worth looking out for the impending arrival of Aldi’s cosy bedding collection.
What better way to make a bedroom feel cosy than to dress the bed with comforting layers that can increase the feeling of warmth? We know how much the best electric blankets can transform cold winter nights, and Aldi's cosy bedding collection offers that and more with prices starting from just £9.99.
The affordable bedding includes a Thermal Mattress Cover which can add up to three extra togs of warmth, tactile Teddy Sheets and an affordable Heated Blanket to make any bed nice and toasty to prepare you for a better night's sleep in the cold weather.
These cold weather must-haves are arriving in stores today, available while stocks last.
New this week: Aldi's cosy bedding collection
The new Thermal Mattress Cover at Aldi is made by the reputable bedding brand Silentnight, renowned for making some of the best pillows and duvets. The thermal mattress cover, like the best mattress protectors, encases the mattress below to add a layer of extra warmth. This warming solution is ideal for when nights get chillier and you might not want to overheat with an electric blanket.
The plush, ultra-soft mattress cover is machine washable at 30C to ensure it's washed as often as a mattress protector should be. With a Double priced at £9.99 and a King Size at £11.99, it's an affordable, easy way to welcome extra togs of warmth to any bed to make a home cosy.
Cosy bedding: Thermal Mattress covers
Only available in Aldi stores
RRP: From £9.99 for a double | As we've already touched on, this cover encases the mattress with a fitted skirt to add an extra 3 tog of warmth beneath you. Its super-soft feel is thanks to its snuggly teddy fleece fabric. If you find yourself getting cold at night, a thermal mattress cover can be an advantageous way to make your bed more cosy naturally.
Available to buy online
RRP: From £10.99 for a double | This is the same design as the one that is gracing the Aldi middle aisle this week, but unlike the slightly cheaper Specialbuy this is available to buy online. The fluffy, sherpa texture ensures you'll feel warm sleeping on it, but not quite as intensely hot as an electric blanket might feel.
Tried & Tested alternative
RRP: From £22 for a double | Not only are you adding warmth with this item, but you're also adding more comfort by way of additional padding thanks to a hollow fibre filling. Similarly to the Silentnight mattress cover the topper features a soft and cosy brushed teddy bear fleece on one side and a cool microfibre reverse for versatile, all-season comfort.
The luxurious Teddy Mattress Topper is more expensive than the Silentnight super soft mattress cover but that's the difference between a mattress topper vs mattress protector. Our resident e-commerce editor Laura Honey has the Teddy Mattress topper and says: "When there's a nip in the air, the Dunelm thermal mattress cover does a wonderful job of keeping me cosy."
"It's not as intensely hot as an electric blanket, but that's actually perfect for me because I don't like being hot and sweaty at night. In true Goldilocks style, it's perfectly warm and wonderfully cosy."
Cosy bedding: Teddy Duvet Sets
For an even more immersive cosy experience, there's the Teddy Duvet cover. When temperatures drop and energy costs start to bite, most homeowners will no doubt be looking for alternative ways to stay warm at night. And nothing could be more affordable than a set of toasty, luxurious teddy bear fleece material bedding.
I've always been a fan of high-count thread count for the best sheets but there's something about the combination of high energy costs and the tactile nature of this set that is making me tempted to indulge in Teddy Bear Bedding.
Aldi's Kirton House Teddy Double Duvet set is £14.99, complete with two matching pillowcases. To cater for different bedroom trends it is available in three different colourways; Grey, Green and Cream.
Cosy bedding: electric blankets
A heated blanket is an ideal energy-saving buy this winter because despite how much it costs to run an electric blanket, which is probably less than you think from only 4p per hour, you are effectively heating yourself not your whole room.
Only available in Aldi stores
RRP: £30 | Aldi's Ambaino Heated Throw has 9 adjustable temperature levels to provide the right comfort and warmth. Choose lower settings when using as a throw blanket, and higher settings for preheating your bed before settling in for the night. Additionally it offers key safety features, such as overheat protection and auto-off function.
Budget alternative
It might not be the best method for keeping your house warm in winter but it is the perfect way to stay snug when the temperatures drop. While the best weighted blankets are hugely comforting there's no beating an electric blanket for making your home feel cosy. The heating element allows you to warm the bed to ensure a better night's sleep during the cold winter months.
And fear not, knowing how to wash an electric blanket safely and effectively ensures your heated bedspread stays hygienically clean at all times.
As with all Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone. So if you're keen to pick up one of these cosy bedding buys you need to head down to a middle aisle near you in the next few days – because we predict these affordable winter bedding solutions won't be in stock for long.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 17 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning interiors teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has served as an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
