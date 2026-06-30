Does foil on windows keep the heat out? We ask experts to find out in time for the next heatwave

While we might be experiencing a little coolness post-heatwave, the word on the street is that another is on the way. And with the memories of sweating, terrible sleep and general humid discomfort still fresh in our minds, any cooling hack is worth a try. Right?

Even when you've managed to avoid all the common cooling mistakes making your home warmer, these heatwaves are no joke, and our houses are simply not built to withstand them. But with most UK homes struggling without that delicious coolness of AC, the problem of how to keep cool in summer remains.

When the heatwaves hit, our algorithms usually show us just about every potential cooling hack under the sun, but it's hard to know which ones hold any truth. One you may have seen is the trick of putting foil over windows, but does it actually work, or are you using up your leftover wrapping for no good reason?

Does foil on windows keep the heat out?

Although it's advised to keep your curtains closed in hot weather, blocking out all that natural light in your home is not always ideal. But when heatwaves hit, letting sunlight in is simply not an option. Which is where the foil hack comes in.

Is the foil on windows another helpful cooling window hack, or is it just another viral trend that doesn't have much truth behind it?

"Aluminium foil can help reflect some of the sun's heat away from a window, which may reduce the amount of heat entering a room. However, it's generally a temporary DIY solution rather than a long-term fix," says Micky Calcott, founder of The Window Film Company.

It's also worth mentioning that it will take quite a lot of foil to cover all your home's windows, and of course, it will completely block all light out, which introduces various issues itself.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Window Film)

Does reflective window film work to keep the heat out?

Trying to keep your rooms cool without AC? You've probably come across the idea of window films on your search for cooling solutions, and whilst it's similar to the foil hack, this method actually works.

"Yes. Professionally designed window films are specifically engineered to reduce solar heat gain while still allowing you to see out. Our reflective window films can reduce heat by up to 78%, helping to keep interiors cooler and more comfortable during hot weather," explains Micky.

This sort of window film can also keep your home warm for less. It works as a type of insulation to regulate your home's heat. So whilst it might seem like an investment, it will benefit you all year round, no matter the weather.

Is it bad to put aluminium foil on windows?

From expert fan hacks to viral cleaning methods, it can be difficult to separate a useless internet fad from a genuinely helpful expert solution. Unfortunately, aluminium foil is not as helpful as it seems.

"While aluminium foil may provide some temporary heat reduction, it's not an ideal long-term solution. It can be difficult to apply neatly, may come away over time, may block your view, and is unlikely to provide the same appearance or durability as a purpose-made window film," says Micky.

If you don't want to spend too much covering every window in your home with specialist window film and mostly struggle sleeping in the heat, it's worth treating your bedroom windows at least.

It can feel like an impossible task keeping a bedroom cool in a heatwave, but with the best cooling fans and some good quality window film on your side, you'll be able to find some much-needed respite.