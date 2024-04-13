Tech expert reveals the worst place to position a Wi-Fi router – does yours need relocating for better signal?

There's nothing more frustrating than suddenly dropping a Wi-Fi connection, whether you're working from home or streaming the latest boxset on Netflix, a poor level of internet can instantly cause great irritation.

When organising or decluttering your home, it's probably not something you give much thought to. It seems simple enough, drop the box in the corner and plug it in, it lights up and away you go – but sometimes it's not that simple. As it turns out many of us are unknowingly sabotaging our Wi-Fi performance by placing our routers in less-than-ideal locations within our homes.

Is your router in one of the troublesome spots? Take note because a tech expert identifies the best place for a Wi-Fi router to live while revealing three of the worst common locations to avoid – one of which is where my router resides, so I'll be rehoming it accordingly.

The best place for a WiFi router in a home

Where you place your Wi-Fi router might seem of little importance in the grand scheme of curating a small living room layout or home office however in actual fact strategic router placement is crucial for maximising Wi-Fi coverage and performance.

"Position the router in a central location within your home to ensure equal signal distribution to all areas," suggests Alan, a website contributor at Increditools. "Avoid placing it near obstructions or electronic devices that could interfere with the signal.

"Place the router on a high shelf or mount it on the wall to improve signal propagation and reduce interference from surrounding objects. Keep it away from the floor to minimise signal absorption and obstruction."

Alan says, ‘By strategically positioning your Wi-Fi router and minimising interference, you can ensure optimal signal strength and coverage for all your devices, providing a seamless and reliable internet experience.’

(Image credit: Future)

3 of the worst places for a WiFi router

1. Inside a cupboard

It might seem obvious but inside or behind furniture is deemed a troublesome spot to house your router. "Placing a Wi-Fi router behind furniture or inside cabinets may seem like a convenient way to hide unsightly cables, but it can significantly hinder Wi-Fi performance" Alan. explains. "Solid objects such as walls, cabinets, and furniture absorb and block Wi-Fi signals, reducing their strength and range."

"As a result, devices located farther away from the router may experience weak or unstable connections, leading to slow internet speeds and frequent disconnections."

2. In The Corner Of A Room

Forget not putting baby in the corner, you shouldn't be putting your Wi-Fi router in the corner either. I'm guilty as charged for this because it feels logical to push it to one side out of the way, but as Alan explains this could be causing service issues.

"Placing a Wi-Fi router in the corner of a room is one of the worst locations for optimal signal coverage," Alan warns. "Wi-Fi signals radiate outward from the router in all directions, so placing it in a corner limits its ability to reach devices located on the opposite side of the house. As a result, users may experience weak signal strength, dead zones, and unreliable connections, especially in areas far from the router."

(Image credit: Future | Matt Cant)

3. Near Electronic Devices

Too much of a good thing may be the root of any signalling problems you may be experiencing. "Positioning a Wi-Fi router near electronic devices such as televisions, microwaves, cordless phones, or Bluetooth speakers can interfere with its signal and cause performance issues," says Alan.

When you have electronic household devices you need to remember that they emit electromagnetic interference (EMI), which can disrupt Wi-Fi signals and affect the levels of efficiency.

"Additionally, routers placed near metal objects or electrical wiring may experience signal reflection and attenuation, further worsening performance," notes Alan.

I confess I've never really given much thought to where my Wif-Fi router is placed, howvere after seeing this expert advice I will be elevating mine off the floor and removing it from the corner of the room – it could be because of these factors that I'm often faced with poor signal strength, slow speeds, and frustrating connectivity issues.