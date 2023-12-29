Will Holly Willoughby return to host Dancing On Ice 2024?

Holly Willoughby has remained out of the spotlight ever since she announced her departure from This Morning back in October this year.

The 42-year-old presenter's decision to quit the ITV daytime show sparked speculation over whether she would also be quitting as co-host on Dancing On Ice.

Turns out Holly will be reprising her role presenting the ice skating competition, though her former co-presenter, Phillip Schofield, has been replaced on both ITV shows.

Dancing On Ice will see a new duo in the form of Holly and new co-host Stephen Mulhern grace the small screens.

However, this will not be the first time she presents side by side with Stephen, as the pair first worked together on the children's programme Ministry of Mayhem, later known as Holly & Stephen's Saturday Showdown.

Will Holly Willoughby host Dancing On Ice 2024?

ITV confirmed the news of Holly's return with a statement from the Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Katie Rawcliffe, which read: "Holly and Stephen [Mulhern] are two of our best-loved presenters.

"So reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show."

This announcement comes weeks after the celebrity contestants were announced.

This year will see Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford, former boxing ace Ricky Hatton, actor Ryan Thomas, as well as actor and singer Hannah Spearitt, who was in the pop group S Club 7.

Former Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts will also go head to head with Claire Sweeney, Amber Davies, Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire, Lou Sanders, Ricky Norwood, Roxy Shahidi, and and Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards to be crowned Dancing On Ice Champion 2024.

Returning to the judging panel are Jayne Torvil and Christopher Dean - otherwise known as professional skating duo Torvil and Dean - as well as Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holly and Phillip had presented Dancing On Ice, as well as This Morning, together for over 10 years.

She announced she was stepping down from helming This Morning after 14 years earlier this year after a man was charged with planning to kidnap and murder the mother-of-three.

Taking to social media to announce the news, Holly wrote: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

“Richard and Judy said, ‘We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’ It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

“I will miss you all so much."

Dancing on Ice is set to return to ITV and ITVX in January 2024.