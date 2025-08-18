Ideas to help you get better at mediation - and make it a consistent part of your routine

Meditation is a practice rooted in ancient traditions that has become a popular tool for managing the pressures of everyday modern life. Simply sitting still and concentrating on the breath or a mantra creates space between thoughts, allowing the mind and body to reset.

There is plenty of evidence about its benefits - from reduced stress and improved focus, to better sleep and greater emotional balance. It also helps regulate the nervous system, boosting both mental and physical well-being. However, the real power of meditation lies in consistency, which is where many people stumble.

We've called on top experts to share their best wisdom when it comes to the question of how to get better at meditation and make it a regular part of your routine. As you will see, even a few minutes each day can create lasting habits of calm and focus...

Ideas to help you get better at mediation

Start really small

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“People often set themselves the goal of meditating for 30 or 60 minutes a day, and then feel they’ve failed if they can’t make it happen," says Daoist meditation teacher George Thompson. "But even two minutes of mindful breathing can completely reset your day."

Protect your morning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“The first minutes after waking are precious," notes Daoist meditation teacher George Thompson. "Before the world floods in, you have a rare opportunity to choose your direction for the day.

"Those quiet, undistracted minutes - even if it’s just sitting in stillness or breathing deeply - set the tone for a calmer, more intentional day.”

Use your breath

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Your breath is the remote control for your nervous system - slow, deep, nose breathing signals to your body that you are safe, melting away tension in minutes," explains Daoist meditation teacher George Thompson.

"The more you practice, the easier it becomes to ‘drop into calm’ even in the middle of a busy or stressful day. It’s like having an instant reset button that you carry everywhere.”

Give yourself energy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Energy isn’t something you passively have or don’t have - it’s something you create through your choices," notes Daoist meditation teacher George Thompson.

"Movement, nourishing food, quality sleep and daily meditation don’t just protect your energy, they generate it. A few minutes of mindful stillness each day can leave you feeling more alive, focused and resilient, no matter what’s on your plate.”

Make it playful

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“We can be sincere without being serious," points out Daoist meditation teacher George Thompson.

"Shake out your body, smile, or do something silly before you meditate. The less seriously you take yourself, the more enjoyable your practice. Play lowers stress and makes meditation something you look forward to, rather than another chore on your to-do list."

Get rid of perfection

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Meditation doesn’t need to be perfect," insists Christina Moore, a meditation expert and creator of The Mental Unload. "I think many people are under the illusion that meditation has to be in absolute silence or and if your mind wanders, it’s game over - and that’s just not true."

Make it bite-sized

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“You don’t need to carve out hours to benefit from meditation - even two mindful minutes a day can have a powerful effect," says Dominique Antiglio, a sophrologist and founder of BeSophro.

"What matters most is consistency, not duration. Treat it as a daily pause to check in with yourself and part of a wellbeing routine, rather than another chore to tick off."

Listen to your body

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“If still, silent meditation feels daunting and puts you off, then let your body be the gateway to a calmer mind," suggests Dominique Antiglio, a sophrologist and founder of BeSophro. Instead, try sophrology, a practice that incorporates physical movements and visualization.

"Sophrology guides you through various sets of dynamic relaxation exercises designed to empower you - a blend of gentle movement, breathing techniques and positive visualization - to release tension and discover pleasant sensations you never knew."

Lower your expectations

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Meditation isn’t about achieving anything other than doing it with as much compassion for ourselves and our constantly thinking mind as we can," says Dora Kamau, mindfulness and meditation teacher at Headspace.

"Truth is, there’s no right or wrong way to meditate. Training the mind to let go is an ongoing process where every day is different."

Pair it up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Tie your meditation practice to something you already do – I often meditate after I’ve brushed my teeth or before I make my morning coffee," says Jo Irving, a meditation teacher and life coach.

"It becomes part of the flow, not another thing on the to-do list."

Mix it up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's ok to keep it short and sweet - two minutes is enough," insists Jo Irving, a meditation teacher and life coach.

"Some days that’s all I do, and it still makes a difference. Over time, it naturally grows."

Have meditation 'zones'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Create a little 'meditation spot' in your home," recommends Jo Irving, a meditation teacher and life coach.

"It doesn’t need to be fancy. A cushion in the corner, a blanket by the sofa or a chair by the window can signal to your mind: this is where we pause."

Enlist some guidance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Listen to a recording - there are so many free meditations on apps now," suggests Jo Irving, a meditation teacher and life coach.

"Having a voice to guide you helps anchor you into your breath and keep your focus. If your mind wanders, gently come back to the feeling of the breath."

Avoid being rigid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Let when you do your practice be flexible," advises Jo Irving, a meditation teacher and life coach. "If you miss your usual time, fit it in later. The magic is in coming back to it, not in being perfect."

Absorb the benefits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Notice the "after glow," says Jo Irving, a meditation teacher and life coach. "Whether it’s calm, clarity, or simply a softer mood, really feel the shift afterwards.

"That’s what will keep you wanting to show up. It just gets better and better."

Add in extras

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Make it sacred," suggests Deepa Sapra, a yoga therapist. "Light a candle, close your eyes, observe your breath and allow yourself to be in that moment. Let the space you create feel like an exhale for your soul."

Anchor your practice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Anchoring your meditation practice to something you already do - like your morning tea - helps the practice weave into your life with ease," says Deepa Sapra, a yoga therapist.

"Over time, it becomes less about 'making time to meditate' and more about 'returning home' to yourself, no matter where you are or what’s unfolding around you."

Be more curious

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Explore different styles such as guided meditation, mantra-based or even gentle breathwork to explore what resonates with you," suggests Assunta French, a reiki and sound healer at Sacred Tones.

"You can access these online or through various apps too."

Stack your habits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The act of 'habit stacking', as James Clear discusses in his book Atomic Habits, can be really helpful - and research shows in social psychology that linking a habit with an already established routine increases adherence," notes Dr Sarah Jane Khalid, a Doctify-rated holistic psychologist and meditation teacher.

For example, try to go straight to your meditation 'spot' after having a shower.

Use behavioral cues

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Behavioral, familiar approaches can be key in making your meditation daily," explains Dr Sarah Jane Khalid, a Doctify-rated holistic psychologist and meditation teacher.

"Research has found that environmental cues and repeated actions reinforce habit formation. So, for example, I have a specific part of my sofa I sit on and have my incense nearby that I always light before going into my meditation."

Set yourself reminders

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Leverage technology to start with - so setting reminders, like putting in alerts in your calendar, is key," says Dr Sarah Jane Khalid, a Doctify-rated holistic psychologist and meditation teacher.

"Always plan, plan it in, schedule it in, even if traveling - being in another country, it is the most grounding practice that one can do."

Log your progress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Use a calendar to track and log your sessions; this will cultivate further confidence and a sense of achievement in embedding a new routine," suggests Dr Sarah Jane Khalid, a Doctify-rated holistic psychologist and meditation teacher.

"Create time to reflect on the benefits meditating is giving you - this will embed the practice further."

Try a class

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Being part of a community or group always increases accountability," recommends Dr Sarah Jane Khalid, a Doctify-rated holistic psychologist and meditation teacher.

"Finding an online class or a buddy can really help."

Perspective is key

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Meditation can easily become another chore to add to your day - instead, reframe it as a vital self-care practice," says Dr Sarah Jane Khalid, a Doctify-rated holistic psychologist and meditation teacher.

"We know that stress is a key to many mental health, emotional and physical issues, and meditation is one thing you get to do that’s taking care of future you ."

Save yourself time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"You’re more likely to stick to habits that you can slip into existing routines," notes Jasmine Eskenzi, founder and CEO of The Zensory.

"For example, taking four deep breaths before you go in the shower - an activity you’re likely to do consistently."

Do a body scan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"A mini meditation you can do is to complete a body scan," says Jasmine Eskenzi, founder and CEO of The Zensory. "Start by focusing on your feet, noticing the sensation of them on the ground, and gradually bring your focus up through the body.

"This technique works to help your mind feel at ease and help you get out of your head and into your body in moments of overwhelm and stress.”

Be intentional

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Hitting any goal is easier when you’re clear about our motivation," says Dora Kamau, mindfulness and meditation teacher at Headspace.

"Without knowing your 'why' you tend to lose interest and give up after the excitement of trying something new begins to fade."

Be patient

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It takes time to learn how to work with our mind, not against it," explains Dora Kamau, mindfulness and meditation teacher at Headspace. "During meditation, we’re fundamentally shifting the way we relate to our thoughts and feelings for the better.

"With each session, we build awareness, increase our kindness towards ourselves and others, and connect with the present moment."

Just do it

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The less you think about meditating, the less opportunity you give your mind to talk yourself out of it," notes Dora Kamau, mindfulness and meditation teacher at Headspace.

"So, just meditate when the urge strikes, whether you need a break from work or to soothe the mind before bed."

Gradually increase time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"A one-minute breathing exercise can go a long way," says Dora Kamau, mindfulness and meditation teacher at Headspace. "Next, you can try a three to five-minute guided meditation.

"From there, you can try 10 to 15 minutes. Finding a comfortable, achievable length will help meditation feel more like treating yourself than a chore."

Be flexible

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The best thing about meditation is that you can do it anytime, anywhere," notes Dora Kamau, mindfulness and meditation teacher at Headspace.

"If it’s hard to meditate at the 'same time, same place,' it’s okay because it’s not mandatory. Every day is different, and if you miss a few days, you can always come back to a short meditation.

"Being flexible allows us to build discipline without all of the pressure."

Block it off

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Block off meditation on the calendar, like you would a fitness class," suggests Dora Kamau, mindfulness and meditation teacher at Headspace.

"This action serves as a reminder to get us going and create space for ourselves, even if you’re really busy."