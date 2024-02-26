Sweaty Betty Insiders Week has landed - here's how to get 25% off and free delivery today

On the lookout for Sweaty Betty deals? We've got good news for you this week. The British sportswear brand has just launched Insiders Week - a seven-day event offering brand fans the exclusive chance to scoop savings on a huge range of sportswear and accessories.

Sweaty Betty is known for selling some of the best workout leggings and sports bras, suitable for all your favourite activities from running to yoga. So, if you're looking to update your gym wardrobe, there's truly no better time to shop the brand than this week.

Before you do anything else - sign up to be a Sweaty Betty ‘Insider’ (aka a member) to access all the excellent savings and prizes available this week. While this might sound like it comes with a pricey add-on fee, don’t worry - it’s completely free to sign up. All you need is basic information to access exclusive Sweaty Betty deals, free delivery, and 50% off on your birthday every year.

What is Sweaty Betty Insiders Week?

As noted, Sweaty Betty's Insiders Week is a seven-day event that offers members of the 'Insiders' loyalty programme the chance to save 25% across the brand, win prizes, and get access to exclusive deals and secret sales.

Insiders Week runs from Monday February 26 to Sunday March 3 both online and in-store, so you can make the most of the discount no matter how you like to shop.

Every time you shop for your favourite Sweaty Betty Power leggings and loungewear this week and check out, you'll be entered into a prize drawer to win a VIP personal shopping experience worth £1,000 or receive £1,000 to spend online.

The promotion includes all clothing and Sweaty Betty accessories, including some of the best yoga mats, but shoes and brand collaborations are excluded from the offers this week.

Do Sweaty Betty Insiders get free delivery?

Yes, if you've signed up to be part of the Sweaty Betty Insiders programme, you'll get free Standard Delivery with your purchase. Normally only available to those who spend over £75, those on the Insiders programme get this completely free.

Standard Delivery from Sweaty Betty takes about five working days via Evri. Although, like any other brand, they warn that delivery might take a little longer during sales periods.

What to buy during Sweaty Betty Insiders Week

As long as you've signed up to be a member of the Sweaty Betty Insiders programme, you can get up to 25% off this week with free delivery. Here's what the woman&home editors are shopping...