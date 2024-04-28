Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd has the best response to Stephen King's brilliant reaction to the Netflix show

Netflix's Baby Reindeer, the brainchild of comedian, writer and actor Richard Gadd, has sat at the top of the UK TV chart for weeks, with viewers gripped by the terrifying real-life stalker story.

Baby Reindeer has received high praise from both critics and viewers, but a rave review we hadn't anticipated came from horror legend Stephen King, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the new Netflix drama.

Stephen King simply wrote on the social media platform, "BABY REINDEER: Holy shit."

BABY REINDEER: Holy shit.April 26, 2024

To which writer and star of the Netflix show Richard Gadd replied on his Instagram story, mimicking the post, 'STEPHEN KING. Holy s**t.'

Since the show dropped on 11th April 2024, it's all that everyone can talk about, with a huge fan reaction on social media. "Phenomenal show. One of the most honest things I’ve ever seen in my life," wrote one viewer.

Another said of Stephen King's reaction to the show, "This is the only appropriate reaction to the series. It's so much, so much real, so much uncomfortable, just so much depth." While another commented, "You're so right, Stephen. So disturbing. And one of my favourite TV shows in years. A must watch."

Phenomenal show. One of the most honest things I’ve ever seen in my life. https://t.co/1arS5ihjfM pic.twitter.com/Ca1LGBDTXaApril 26, 2024

This is the only appropriate reaction to the series. It’s so much, so much real, so much uncomfortable, just so much depth. https://t.co/2txV5rYW8HApril 26, 2024

You're so right, Stephen. So disturbing. And one of my favourite TV shows in years. 🥲 A must watch. https://t.co/GlXSywjI1pApril 26, 2024

Baby Reindeer tells the story of Donny, a fictionalised version of Gadd, who wrote and stars in the show. When Donny shows the eccentric Martha some kindness during a shift at his local pub, he doesn't anticipate how that will lead them down a dark path, forcing him to confront the demons of his past.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Baby Reindeer isn't for the faint-hearted, exploring themes of harassment and sexual abuse. But its hard-hitting subject matter has really resonated with viewers, with the show boasting a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A post shared by Richard Gadd (@mrrichardgadd) A photo posted by on

Since the show dropped on Netflix in early April, viewers have developed an interest in the show's real-life counterparts with some going as far as to search for the woman at the centre of the drama Martha's true identity.

Richard Gadd has issued a stern warning to viewers, sharing an Instagram story with viewers that read, "Everyone, People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation.

"Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That’s not the point of our show."

You can stream all seven episodes of Baby Reindeer on Netflix now.