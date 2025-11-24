Perfectly matched or badly suited? Take our quiz to see if you're really with 'the one'

Relationships naturally go through ups and downs through the years, but are you worried those rough patches are a sign of a bigger problem? There are common themes that make couples compatible and also some red flags to watch out for, says psychologist and relationship expert Dr Carmen Harra. So, how do you know if you’re both in it for the long haul?

In a twist on our usual Quiz of the Day format, which typically tests your knowledge of favourite celebrities, TV shows, royals, music and more, today we're turning the test on you. Dr Carmen Harra, author of Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes, suggests asking yourself the 10 questions in the below quiz to see how you and your partner measure up.

Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous Quiz of the Day quizzes here.

Take time to think about the result of this quiz, and reflect on your reaction – was it telling you something you hadn't thought of, or confirming your suspicions?

Whatever the result, we have a wealth of articles that may help, from the 7 questions to ask your partner for more intimacy in a relationship to how to keep the spark alive in long-term relationships to how often you should have sex in a relationship, and of course expert sex tips for mature women.

We've also revealed how micro-rejections can hurt your relationship, navigating your relationship as empty nesters and even how one woman's marriage survived an affair, as well as how to have an amicable divorce, should that be on the cards.

Woman magazine Subscribe from £1 for 6 issues This article was taken from woman&home's sister title, Woman magazine. Order a copy or subscribe online today.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors