What is a low dopamine morning routine? Plus, all the benefits

A low dopamine morning routine is quickly becoming the new way to start the day for those looking to stay productive through to the evening.

The routine has been shared 3.5 million times on TikTok with the hashtag #lowdopaminemorning. While many TikTok trends, especially morning routines, are criticized by experts for being either totally unrealistic for the average person or having few to no real-world benefits, this one's received praise from many across the board.

These habits take the Sunday reset routine into Monday morning, offering followers the chance to wake up feeling productive and ready for the day. To reveal the benefits of a low dopamine morning routine as the new way to reduce stress, plus how to create your own, we've spoken to two certified specialists.

What is a low dopamine morning routine?

A low dopamine morning routine is a set of habits that revolve around delaying the release of dopamine, also known as the feel-good brain chemical, through low-stress and low-stimulation activities like basic tasks, avoiding technological light, and delayed caffeine intake.

After initially gaining popularity on TikTok among those with ADHD symptoms, the routine was picked up by thousands of others, from those looking to combat SAD in the winter months to those wanting a better relationship with early morning starts.

The routine might sound counterintuitive - after all, who doesn't want to wake up on a high? - but experts agree that keeping dopamine levels low and embracing a slower start could be the best way to start a productive day.

"Initially, our high-stimulation morning may cause a spike in dopamine that makes us feel more energized and alert and we start our day with gusto," says Dr Susan Lovelle (opens in new tab), a holistic wellness specialist. "However, the same activities that cause dopamine elevation are also likely increasing cortisol, the stress hormone that helps us to wake up each morning. Unfortunately, with continued stress, elevated dopamine and cortisol levels may begin to have dampened responses, requiring more for the same response."

One of the more problematic side effects of this is a dreaded afternoon "crash". "As levels of dopamine and cortisol drop, this leads to fatigue, irritability, brain fog, and often the desire for the quick kick of sugary treats. This, in turn, starts a vicious cycle of snacking on more high-glycemic food and rapid blood sugar drops," she explains.

Certain elements of a low dopamine morning could lead to some longer-term health benefits too, according to researchers. For example, a review by the University of Florida (opens in new tab) found that 81% of Americans constantly or often check their emails, texts, or social media. Of this percentage, those who check these out of work hours were found to be the most stressed, followed by constant checkers. One important element of the low dopamine morning routine is avoiding your phone totally for at least the first hour after waking, immediately reducing the chance of this particular stress.

How to create a low dopamine morning routine

Avoid looking at your phone for at least an hour: Technological light (i.e. blue light) offers our brains a small and temporary dopamine boost, which leads to a comedown shortly afterward.

Technological light (i.e. blue light) offers our brains a small and temporary dopamine boost, which leads to a comedown shortly afterward. Delay your first coffee of the day: This one may be tricky for some but avoiding coffee (or any of the other healthy coffee alternatives) for at least 90 minutes after your wake-up could be the way to skip the mid-morning slump.

This one may be tricky for some but avoiding coffee (or any of the other healthy coffee alternatives) for at least 90 minutes after your wake-up could be the way to skip the mid-morning slump. Prioritize protein at breakfast: We all know the benefits of protein but when it comes to keeping up energy for the day, eating foods that help you stay fuller for longer (like those high in protein and fiber) is key.

We all know the benefits of protein but when it comes to keeping up energy for the day, eating foods that help you stay fuller for longer (like those high in protein and fiber) is key. Complete a low-effort task: This could be unloading the dishwasher, making the bed, or tidying the kitchen, something low-stress that will offer a sense of achievement early in the morning.

Benefits of the routine

1. Improved focus

The low dopamine morning routine is all about limiting stimulation when we first wake up. If we do this, Dr Lovelle explains, "we can maintain our dopamine sensitivity, allowing for better focus and sustained attention throughout the day."

The alternative, she says, is a constant reliance on that early morning dopamine hit. Eventually, we'll require more of it for the same effect, "much as an addict requires more of their chosen drug to get the same result", resulting in negative online habits like doom-scrolling.

2. Balanced energy levels

If you find yourself reaching for a snack and another cup of coffee at 3 pm, the low dopamine morning routine could be one for you. "A routine [like this] helps prevent those energy crashes later in the day, promoting more consistent energy levels and avoiding the cycle of stimulation and exhausted, and often, overeating," the doctor says.

3. Reduced stress

Ticking off something from your to-do list first thing is a great element of the low dopamine morning routine as it sets a positive precedent for the day, says Dr Lovelle. "By engaging in calming activities in the morning, we can minimize stress and promote a sense of wellbeing, which sets a positive tone. We’re now able to be productive all day rather than just in the morning," she says.

Doing this over time can have long-term benefits as well, says certified Harvard success coach, author, and therapist Jackie Ruka (opens in new tab). "We are successful through small repetitive, consistent acts of positive habits," she says. "Dopamine hits that create avoidance and procrastination [like doomscrolling] put off self-fulfillment. When we accomplish hard things or small repetitive, positive habits, it encourages self-worth."

4. Better sleep

One of the more undervalued elements of the low dopamine morning routine is the effect it can have on our sleep later in the day, which makes it ideal for those who want to learn how to sleep better through improved sleep hygiene.

"Limiting stimulation in the morning can also help regulate our circadian rhythms and improve sleep quality," explains Dr Lovelle, pointing to the role light plays in the body's natural body clock. Light from phone or laptop screens inhibits the production of melatonin, one of the other essential hormones needed for sleep, and can throw off the clock's timings, making it harder to fall asleep fast in the evening.

Leaving phones on the other side of the room means we have to get out of bed almost immediately to turn the alarm off and, much like completing a simple task, this sets a positive precedent for the day as we're moving rather than scrolling first thing. This, in turn, Dr Lovelle says "encourages our body to wind down and relax as night approaches."

5. Better blood sugar control

For both long-term health and short-term energy levels, having control of our blood sugar levels is a good idea. "High levels of dopamine have been found to decrease insulin levels, resulting in higher blood sugar levels," Dr Lovelle explains.

"Through another mechanism, high cortisol levels lead to elevated blood sugar. Reducing these two chemicals each morning through a slower start to the day combined with a breakfast of high-quality protein and fat thus lowers our risk for type 2 diabetes."

