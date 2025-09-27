Stop guessing - expert trainer reveals how long to hold a plank to boost core strength and stability

I have a love-hate relationship with the plank. In my home Pilates workouts, I'll be counting down the seconds, but I know how good the exercise is for my core, back, and shoulders, so I get down and do it anyway.

Maintaining our core strength as we age by learning how to do the plank properly and doing it for long enough can help prevent and alleviate back and hip pain, improve balance and stability, and enable us to perform weight-bearing exercises and daily tasks such as lifting and carrying. Les Mills UK trainer Paulina Składanowska says: “Our core is the centrepiece of our bodies. It connects the upper and lower body, and so making this link strong is absolutely vital."

Skladanowska is a huge fan of the plank and says it features in all of her classes. “A plank engages around 30% more muscles than a traditional crunch,” she explains. But if, like me, you feel like time is never-ending when you’re doing this move, you might want to know the exact number of seconds you should hold one for. Luckily, she has answered that key question for us.

How long to hold a plank

Beginners

When you're new to the plank, the key focus should be on your form, so "if you can hold a plank on your knees or your toes for around five to 10 seconds, that's a great place to start improving your core strength," says Skladanowska.

Try practising the movement two to three times a week at the beginning of your regular workout when your muscles are the least fatigued. If your form starts to struggle (for example, if your hips begin to drop), take a break before trying again.

"The key is good form, as it’s more beneficial to hold multiple, shorter planks with breaks in between them than to try and do one longer plank where the form is not on point. This can lead to injury."

Intermediate

Been doing your plank for a few weeks and ready to challenge yourself? Try doing a plank for 30 to 40 seconds, focusing on good form over a longer period.

"As you get stronger (physically and mentally), you’ll be able to increase the hold by 10 to 15 seconds each week and eventually enjoy holding a 60 to 90 second plank," says Skladanowska.

At this point, you could also try adding in resistance to challenge your stability and strength without extra time on the mat, such as wearing a weighted vest or balancing a weight plate on your back.

Advanced

A 60 to 90-second plank is the final goal, provided you can do the exercise with perfect form. "This is a great time to aim for," says the trainer, but if you still need to take breaks to keep your form top-notch, then make sure you do.

If you let your hips drop, you put pressure on your lower back. This can cause discomfort. If you arch your back, your core muscles won't be working hard enough, so form is most important when figuring out how long to hold a plank, no matter how long you do a plank for.

Tips for doing the perfect plank

Use a thick yoga mat if you experience joint pain when doing floor exercises.

Rest on your forearms and toes for a low plank, or on your hands with straight arms for a high plank.

Make sure your elbows are in line with your shoulders, whether you're doing a high or low plank.

Keep your chin tucked and look down to avoid straining your neck. Your body should be in a straight line from head to toe.

Engage your core by imagining you’re pulling your belly button up to your spine and squeezing your glutes.

You can also squeeze your legs together to make them work harder.

Don’t let your hips sag to the floor.

If you’re not ready for the elevated plank, try doing the exercise on your knees or by leaning on a wall, chair, or bench, as demonstrated in the video below.

How To Properly Do A Knee Plank - Strength Exercises - Wellen - YouTube Watch On

How long does it take to see improved core strength?

Studies led by Illinois State University and The Education University of Hong Kong suggest it takes between four and eight weeks to see improvements in core strength from doing the plank exercise, depending on age, current fitness level, and other lifestyle factors.

If you’re new to doing the plank regularly and you’re able to do it a few times a week, you’ll definitely start to see an improvement in your core strength after a few weeks. As with all things exercise-related, the key is consistency, staying motivated and setting realistic goals.

Skladanowska says that “building core strength is a journey that involves consistency and gradual progression over time”. So there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, and she advises we “focus on the journey rather than the destination”.

How to get better at the plank exercise

To get better at doing the plank, you need to progressively overload the movement, which essentially means you have to make it harder. If you can hold a plank for 30 seconds, you can add variations or use resistance to improve muscle endurance and reach the 90-second goal.

This could involve swapping out the plank entirely for alternatives like the side plank or bird dog, which work the abdominals and obliques in different positions.

Shoulder taps or hand circles are good additions that also work by challenging your balance, forcing you to hone in on your core stability and strength even more.