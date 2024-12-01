I made a home gym in just three purchases - and for under £55 in the Black Friday sale

Having a home gym doesn't mean you have to clear out the garage or co-opt your living room. With just three purchases and for under £55 in the Black Friday sale right now, you can create a set-up that moves around the house with you.

While a gym membership is a great investment, it's only beneficial if you actually have the time (and motivation) to go. Having a pair of the best dumbbells and a few other essentials can help you do strength training a couple of times a week without leaving the house.

As woman&home's digital health editor and a qualified fitness instructor, I'm all too familiar with how not having enough time (and cold, wet weather) can interrupt a good exercise routine. I added a pair of dumbbells, a small bench, and resistance bands to my basket to change my routine for the better this winter.

How I made my home gym

Yaheetech 2x10kg Hand Dumbbells Set Was £39.99 Now £21.99 at Amazon The basics of any good home workout is a set of dumbbells. These are the most versatile weights of dumbbells vs kettlebells and barbells, and an adjustable set of dumbells is the very best. The plates are removable, so you can adjust the weight as you like for lower and upper body exercises, without having to find the space for a whole rack. This set goes up to 30kg - and I use them for everything from squats to chest presses with my bench at home. Gallant Aerobic Stepper Platform £24.99 at Amazon A bench like this one is what you'll need to exercises like a chest press, split squats, hip thrusts, rows, and more. You can also do exercises like step aerobics with a bench like this, boosting your heart rate and improving your cardiovascular health with time. It's adjustable, lightweight, and foldable, so it's easy to carry despite the size. Gritin Resistance Bands Was £12.99 Now £7.98 at Amazon Resistance bands complete the set-up. Swap out your dumbbells for one of these as one pack comes with bands of varying resistance for squats, raises, presses, and lunges. With these, you can also do exercises you can't do with dumbbells, like lateral pulldowns (for your back muscles) and tricep pulldowns by tying or hooking the band around a door or overhead bar.

What exercises can I do?

You can do a full-body strength training workout with these three pieces of equipment. If you're unsure where to start, take a look at our strength training at home for beginners guide.

You can do the following exercises (and many more):

Squats

Lunges

Bulgarian split squats

Romanian deadlifts

Hip thrusts

Chest press

Bicep curls

Tricep extensions

Shoulder press

Lateral raises

Lat pull downs

Rows

Incline press ups

Mountain climbers

Plank

Home gym: Nice to haves

If you've got a little more space and budget to splash on your home gym, these are some of the other pieces you could include...