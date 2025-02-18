Over 50s are happier now than before the pandemic, new study suggests

While we continually think of ways to try and improve ourselves and our lives, new research suggests over 50s are actually happier now than in pre-Covid-19 times.

Thinking back on the Covid-19 pandemic is the last thing many people want to do, especially when considering how to be happier going forward. But for others, it can be a way to look back and reflect. That's exactly what new research from University College London has done with a study published in Aging and Mental Health comparing happiness levels pre- and post-pandemic.

Experts analysed data from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, which has tracked the wellbeing of almost 4,000 people aged 50 and over since 1998. The survey participants reported that their happiness, life satisfaction, and "eudaemonic wellbeing" (whether life feels worthwhile) dropped significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

These levels have risen "remarkably" since then, says Paola Zaninotto, professor of medical and social statistics at UCL's Department of Epidemiology and Public Health. This is hardly surprising, given that the key to happiness for many people includes maintaining good health and social relationships, which not everyone could do during the pandemic.

Compared to pre-pandemic times as well, people in their 50s and above are reportedly "happier, more satisfied, and have a greater sense of purpose" now.

However, while reports of depression have lowered to 14.9% since the pandemic's height of 27.2%, the levels haven't reached the 11.4% they were before Covid-19 and the lockdown.

Why are some people happier now than before lockdown?

The study doesn't exactly look at why people are happier now than before the Covid-19 pandemic but Paola Zaninotto had some ideas. She said: "It perhaps could reflect a renewed appreciation for social connections and meaningful activities, as well as increased psychological resilience after a period of adversity."

"Improved health security following widespread vaccinations could also have contributed to this positive shift," she added.

We also spoke to Dr Venetia Leonidaki, a Doctify-rated clinical psychologist who was practising during the pandemic about the study's findings. She told woman&home: "I think the greater sense of purpose and life satisfaction could reflect a deep gratitude for surviving the Covid pandemic and being alive. As we get older, we are naturally more in touch with our mortality, which could make us feel thankful for goods, such as health and fitness, previously taken for granted," she says.

Dr Venetia Leonidaki Social Links Navigation Clinical Psychologist Dr Venetia Leonidaki is the founder of Spiral Psychology and a highly experienced consultant clinical psychologist. With specialist training in various forms of psychotherapy, her areas of expertise include behavioural addiction, trauma, anxiety, depression, and relationship difficulties.

"Also, following a trauma, such as a near-death experience or a life-threatening situation [as Covid was for many people], post-traumatic growth can take place. This phenomenon refers to positive internal changes that happen after hardships. Such psychological changes could include increased self-confidence and resilience, feeling better equipped to deal with future challenges, a renewed sense of purpose, and an increased appreciation for life," she says.

However, Zaninotto adds that in taking these findings further, it's important to acknowledge that "age and affluence" played a significant role, "underscoring the importance of tailored support policies" for the pandemic's effects. The study also found that people in their 50s were unhappier than those in their 60s and 70s before the pandemic.