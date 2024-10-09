This 'sleep saviour' just convinced me to sign up for Amazon Prime

My sleep is consistently inconsistent. Unlike my partner, I don't always struggle to fall asleep in the evening (after a busy day with the kids, I've even been known to nod off in their beds after reading the obligatory 37 bedtime stories), but I do sometimes find it hard to switch off, and often wake during the night.

More and more often, I've been reading about the benefits of magnesium for deeper sleep, so when our expert health writer Kat Storr wrote about her experiences of using magnesium oil on her feet, I decided to buy some to try it out for myself. I then promptly forgot (blame those kids) until today, when scouring the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers, I found the exact BetterYou magnesium oil Kat raved about on offer for just £8.90 (down from £13.95).

Like my colleague, health editor Grace Walsh, I rarely shop on Amazon, and I'm perhaps one of a handful of people in the world who doesn't have Amazon Prime. Until now. While the £5 discount may not be vast, it makes the oil affordable enough to try out without feeling guilty. So I've taken the plunge by signing up for Prime and checking out on this hopefully sleep-saving item.

Better You Magnesium Oil Body Spray Was £13.95 Now £8.90 (save 36%) Better You's magnesium oil is the exact oil that Kat used for two weeks, and saw good results. It has a 31% concentration, so isn't too strong for magnesium newcomers like me. I also like that it's suitable for vegetarians and vegans, and palm oil-free.

My hopes for my new magnesium oil

Magnesium offers a range of health benefits when incorporated into your diet or taken as a supplement. Magnesium oil rubbed into your feet won't benefit bone density, as a magnesium supplement might, but I'm just focused on achieving a more restful night's sleep at this stage, so that's fine by me. Perhaps if I get on well with the oil then I'll consider supplements in the future – particularly when perimenopause symptoms hit and bone density becomes a priority.

A happy bonus that Kat and the Amazon reviewers report is that magnesium oil can also help ease aches and pains, when applied topically. I often get a sore neck, and feel the need to massage the arches of my feet regularly, so I'm hoping the oil will help with these too, soothing any aches at the end of the day.

I also like the fact that a little goes a long way (Grace has warned me to only use a tiny amount or risk sleeping through my morning alarm) so this bottle is likely to last me much longer than a packet of magnesium supplements would.

Kat said that for her first three nights applying magnesium oil to the soles of her feet, she felt an itchy sensation – a sign that her body was lacking enough magnesium. I'm so glad to know this ahead of trying it for myself, so I won't panic if I also feel uncomfortable.

Kat also reported that: "One morning I woke up feeling so well-rested that I realised the oil must have worked. My restless legs had stopped and I’d gone straight into a deep sleep... For a product that is inexpensive and very easy to apply, this feels like a game-changer for women like me experiencing sleeping issues."

Similarly, reviewers on Amazon report "sleeping much deeper and feeling much more refreshed in the morning." Several people say that it saved their sleep, noting an "amazing" difference in their sleep and that they can "sleep right through without getting up in the night."

This is exactly the effect I'm hoping for – for me and my partner. I'll let you know how I get on.

Having taken the Prime plunge with the magnesium oil, I couldn't resist adding a few more bargains to my Amazon basket – including stocking up on some discounted household essentials to keep my room clean and smelling good and some DIY floorboard insulation to stop draughts coming up between my bedroom's lovely hardwood floorboards. The final thing I have my eye on is some cosy brushed cotton bedding from M&S. It's not on sale, but may well be worth the treat – after all, nothing says 'sweet dreams' like some fresh sheets, does it?