Jenny Powell's de-bloating yoga routine is so quick and easy you won't even break a sweat doing it
Looking for a quick way to relieve bloating? Jenny Powell's easy 'de-bloat and de-stress' yoga routine is one worth trying
Jenny Powell has shared her short and simple yoga routine that will help you 'de-bloat and de-stress' in just a few easy steps.
Bloating is something so many women experience on a regular basis. According to research from the Cleveland Clinic, up to 75% of women struggle with often uncomfortable and sometimes even painful bloating every single month.
There are a variety of causes behind bloating, from eating foods that cause bloating to simply being stressed - and it can sometimes feel impossible to banish that uncomfortable bloated feeling.
But Jenny Powell's two-in-one stress and bloat-busting yoga routine could help you relax and de-bloat in a few simple steps made up of yoga poses for beginners.
A post shared by Jenny Powell (@jennypowelltv)
A photo posted by on
"I always have a de-bloating sequence," Jenny shared on Instagram, revealing that the easy morning yoga routine is one that will set both your body and your brain up to have a less stressful day.
"Literally, last week when I had been flying, I was bloated and I had this slinky silk dress on. I thought, I'm going to do this round of poses and literally my bloating had gone," she says in the footage, praising the routine.
Shop Yoga Accessories
Made from extra thick, comfortable and high density foam, this padded yoga mat is the perfect soft surface to complete your yoga stretches on. The mat is also non-slip and is lightweight and portable thanks to the built-in strap.
If you need a little more cushioning around you knees when pulling off yoga moves, these knee pads from Amazon are a must. Helping to relieve pressure on your joints and muscles, the pads feature a circular concave space in the centre which perfectly adapts to your knees, elbows or head for extra padding.
When de-stressing with some yoga, why not lean into the experience and spritz your mat with this relaxing aromatherapy spray? Boasting a stunning blend of lemongrass and antibacterial Tea Tree essential oils, it not only smells great and helps you to relax, but also refreshes and revives your yoga mat too.
"You start off with a nice easy one, which I like to do in the morning anyway," she begins. "It's called Child's Pose."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
This pose is a great simple stretch and one of the classic yoga poses used to help open up the hip joints and keep them mobile. To get into the pose, kneel with your buttocks sitting on your ankles, then lean forward and rest your forehead on the floor.
"Don't worry if you can't go all the way to the floor," Jenny adds. "This is just so great for grounding and tapping in at the start of the day. [It's] also really good for de-bloating."
Next, she moves into Garden Pose. Lower into a deep squat with your feet facing outwards. "Push your knees out, if you can, with your elbows," Jenny explains. This pose, she says, "engages the core" and "improves digestion" to relieve bloating.
The next pose is one of Jenny's favourite and one she'll do "anywhere she can lie down". Knee To Chest pose is super simple to try out, just lie on your back and hug one knee into your chest. "One leg is stretched out in front of you and the other one [is] on your chest" Jenny explains.
"This one is quite fun," Jenny says of the next pose. "It's called Happy Baby." For this pose, you're again lying on your back but this time you hold onto your feet, bend you knees into your chest and and straighten your calfs out to so they're at a 90-degree angle to your body. Jenny says this pose "always relaxes her".
Finishing off the sequence is the Seated Spinal Twist. Sitting up straight, hug one knee into your chest with you foot flat on the floor, then wrap your opposite arm around your knee and twist from your waist. This pose, Jenny explains, "massages internal organs" for a "relaxing and invigorating" stretch that helps to de-bloat the body.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
The best vacuum deals aren't on Amazon right now - I've found Dyson and Shark hundreds cheaper elsewhere
The best vacuum deals aren't on Amazon right now. John Lewis, Argos, and Currys have hundreds off Shark, Dyson, Bissel and more.
By Laura Honey Published
-
Sienna Miller proved chic and comfy airport dressing is easy in a classic trench coat, jeans and striking apple red bag
Sienna's trench and jeans airport outfit just goes to show that travelling in style can be super simple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This 'sleep saviour' just convinced me to sign up for Amazon Prime
Our expert's amazing experience with this magnesium oil has me sold – and it's just £8.90 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales
By Ella Taylor Published
-
I don't like to shop on Amazon Prime Day - but I always stock up on this nutrition essential in the sale
Protein powder is for everyone - and the PhD Nutrition Diet Plant Vegan Protein Powder is my go-to every single time, says Health Editor Grace Walsh
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Is the Fitbit Sense 2 on your Christmas wishlist? We've just found a great deal that will save you over £100 today
The Fitbit Sense 2 is a top fitness tracker with advanced fitness and sleep stats. If you're shopping for the festive season, now's the time to buy - here's why
By Grace Walsh Last updated
-
I'm a health editor who's tested almost 100 fitness trackers, but this popular Garmin is my favourite - and it has £70 off today
The Garmin Forerunner 255 is my favourite of the bunch with its excellent workout and sleep tracking features - here's why it's worth buying
By Grace Walsh Last updated
-
The Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch everyone raves about just got a huge £150 price drop – 'there is none better' say reviews
This Garmin Fenix 7 offer is a rare one - the popular watch now less than £350
By Kerrie Hughes Last updated
-
I discovered my love for strength training when I stopped going to the gym - here's what I do instead
After being put off gyms, Jen Barton discovered a love for different types of strength training in her 40s. These are the ones she recommends...
By Jennifer Barton Published