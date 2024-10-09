Jenny Powell's de-bloating yoga routine is so quick and easy you won't even break a sweat doing it

Jenny Powell has shared her short and simple yoga routine that will help you 'de-bloat and de-stress' in just a few easy steps.

Bloating is something so many women experience on a regular basis. According to research from the Cleveland Clinic, up to 75% of women struggle with often uncomfortable and sometimes even painful bloating every single month.

There are a variety of causes behind bloating, from eating foods that cause bloating to simply being stressed - and it can sometimes feel impossible to banish that uncomfortable bloated feeling.

But Jenny Powell's two-in-one stress and bloat-busting yoga routine could help you relax and de-bloat in a few simple steps made up of yoga poses for beginners.

"I always have a de-bloating sequence," Jenny shared on Instagram, revealing that the easy morning yoga routine is one that will set both your body and your brain up to have a less stressful day.

"Literally, last week when I had been flying, I was bloated and I had this slinky silk dress on. I thought, I'm going to do this round of poses and literally my bloating had gone," she says in the footage, praising the routine.

"You start off with a nice easy one, which I like to do in the morning anyway," she begins. "It's called Child's Pose."

This pose is a great simple stretch and one of the classic yoga poses used to help open up the hip joints and keep them mobile. To get into the pose, kneel with your buttocks sitting on your ankles, then lean forward and rest your forehead on the floor.

"Don't worry if you can't go all the way to the floor," Jenny adds. "This is just so great for grounding and tapping in at the start of the day. [It's] also really good for de-bloating."

Next, she moves into Garden Pose. Lower into a deep squat with your feet facing outwards. "Push your knees out, if you can, with your elbows," Jenny explains. This pose, she says, "engages the core" and "improves digestion" to relieve bloating.

The next pose is one of Jenny's favourite and one she'll do "anywhere she can lie down". Knee To Chest pose is super simple to try out, just lie on your back and hug one knee into your chest. "One leg is stretched out in front of you and the other one [is] on your chest" Jenny explains.

"This one is quite fun," Jenny says of the next pose. "It's called Happy Baby." For this pose, you're again lying on your back but this time you hold onto your feet, bend you knees into your chest and and straighten your calfs out to so they're at a 90-degree angle to your body. Jenny says this pose "always relaxes her".

Finishing off the sequence is the Seated Spinal Twist. Sitting up straight, hug one knee into your chest with you foot flat on the floor, then wrap your opposite arm around your knee and twist from your waist. This pose, Jenny explains, "massages internal organs" for a "relaxing and invigorating" stretch that helps to de-bloat the body.