Health-boosting ways to embrace nature and find some joy in everyday life

It's official, embracing nature is good for our health. While being active and getting outdoors for some fresh air or engaging in outdoor activities like wild swimming have always been considered beneficial for our wellbeing, recent research suggests that the more connected we are to nature, the better.

It's not just about being in nature, but the quality of our connection to it, a recent study from the Mental Health Foundation revealed. The report encourages people to connect with nature during their everyday lives, emphasizing the importance of emotional engagement.

"By weaving small nature-inspired rituals into your day, you’ll soon realize nature is never far away," meditation practitioner and founder of Finding Quiet, Ciara McGinley, told us. "Even in the busiest city or the darkest winter, it has the power to boost our mood, transform our energy, and ground us in the present moment." Here are 32 ways to embrace nature in your everyday life.

32 ways to embrace nature to boost your health

Take a morning walk in the light

"Before you reach for your phone or dive into your to-do list, start your morning with natural light," meditation practitioner Ciara McGinley explains.

"Whether you’re sitting by a window or enjoying a cup of coffee in the garden, that dose of natural light first thing in the morning can work wonders for your sleep cycle and mood. It resets your body’s internal clock (your circadian rhythm) and gently boosts your energy so you start each day feeling grounded.

"Use this time to notice and appreciate what’s around you - the plants you’ve nurtured, the shifting colors of the sky, or the buzz of life in the street below. Cultivate a sense of calm each morning, and carry it with you through the day."

Stargazing

You don't need to go on an expensive excursion to stargaze - all you need is a clear night and somewhere comfy to sit, though this is more difficult for city dwellers. If you don't often see the stars from your area, make an effort to go out to the countryside on a glamping trip and sit outside with a fire - a magical way to connect with nature.

Try a forest meditation with morning tea or coffee

"Begin your day by stepping outside or sitting by a window with your tea or coffee," Laura Freeman, Group Spa Manager at woodland-inspired Aqua Sana spas, explains.

"Close your eyes, take slow, deep breaths, and tune into the sounds around you - birdsong, rustling leaves, or the flow of air. As you sip, notice the warmth and taste of your drink while connecting with the natural light and fresh air. This simple ritual grounds your senses and sets a calm, mindful tone for the day ahead."

Invest in houseplants

Even if you don't have a garden, you can still bring the outdoors in with houseplants that will not only look attractive, but also help to purify the air and provide a fresh, natural scent. Start with plants that are easy to care for if you're a novice - there are plenty of apps out there that will help advise how to care for them.

Make time for sunlight throughout the day

"Natural light helps regulate circadian rhythms and supports healthy skin metabolism," Shenuka Fernando, Director of Skin Care and Beauty at Spa Ceylon. "Just 10 minutes of early morning sun can uplift your mood and aid Vitamin D absorption."

Let birdsong reset your nervous system

"Birdsong isn’t just pleasant background noise, it’s a natural stress-reliever," meditation practitioner Ciara McGinley explains. "A 2022 German study found that just six minutes of listening to birds can reduce anxiety levels.

"Our affinity with birdsong dates right back to our ancestors, who recognized that a chorus of birds signaled safety, while silence could mean danger was nearby. Today, that instinct still soothes us. As you tune in, see if you can notice layers of birdsong around you. How many different calls can you hear? It’s probably more than you think."

Work in cold water cleansing into your routine

"Begin or end your day with a cold splash - whether in the shower, a cold plunge, or even just a cool face wash", Laura Freeman, Group Spa Manager at woodland-inspired Aqua Sana spas, explains. "It mimics the refreshing clarity of a forest stream - awakening the body, boosting circulation, and clearing the mind."

Find your nearest green space

"One of the best ways to connect with nature every day is by taking a stroll in a green space," meditation practitioner Ciara McGinley explains.

" Research shows that spending time in nature does wonders for our wellbeing, but those benefits multiply when we really connect with the natural landscape around us. Try a five-senses check-in. This practice anchors us in the present and encourages us to connect with the landscape around us."

Watch the sunrise

If you can make it up early enough, watching the sunrise can be an uplifting way to start the day and get in tune with the rhythms of nature. Even if you can't get outside, watching it from your window is good enough! Getting morning sunlight is particularly important in winter when the evenings are longer.

Go for a mindful walk in nature

"Take your walk in the woods or a green space and let it serve as both movement and meditation," Laura Freeman, Group Spa Manager at woodland-inspired Aqua Sana spas, suggests.

"Begin with a slower pace, observing the light through the trees, the texture of bark, and the scent of earth. Then shift into a brisk walk, letting your body energize while staying connected to your surroundings. This way, you combine the grounding calm of a guided forest walk with the invigorating benefits of exercise, nurturing both mind and body."

Catch the sunset

If you can make it outside to watch the sunset as an end to the working day, that's a great way to ease into the evening - and can be an endorphin-boosting experience, particularly during a colorful one. Watching the sunrise and sunset on the same day can be an uplifting experience.

Practice earthing

"Slip off your shoes and let your feet touch grass or soil. This simple act, known as earthing, has been shown to promote relaxation, improve sleep, and help regulate the nervous system," meditation practitioner Ciara McGinley explains.

"The nature-based ritual has been trending online for some time, and for good reason. By literally grounding yourself, you’re aligning with the quiet, steady rhythm of the planet beneath you - a natural antidote to modern life when everything feels like it’s moving at lightning speed."

Try a botanical skincare ritual

"Use botanical or natural oils (lavender, eucalyptus, etc.) in your skincare or body care," Laura Freeman, Group Spa Manager at woodland-inspired Aqua Sana spas, explains.

"Take time to massage, inhale, and feel the textures as though you’re in a spa treatment - using scent, touch, and intention to connect you back to nature."

Go for an evening stroll

Even if you miss the sunset, it's a great idea to go for an evening stroll - for a multitude of reasons. As well as being a great aid for digestion after dinner, it's also a good time for a mindful walk where you take in the sights around you and observe the moon and its cycle - another way to feel more in tune with nature.

Opt for a nature wind-down

"As dusk falls, begin by disconnecting from technology to create space for a calmer evening," Laura Freeman, Group Spa Manager at woodland-inspired Aqua Sana spas, explains.

"Dim the lights and open a window to invite in the cool evening air, then light a candle or diffuser with soothing forest or herbal scents. Take a few moments to pause and reflect on the day, letting your thoughts soften in rhythm with nature, and allow your body and mind to ease into rest."

Shop local

If you want to feel more in tune with the food you're eating, a great first step is to start shopping more locally and gain a better grasp of where your food has come from. A visit to a local farmer's market can be a fun day out, and those working there are usually happy to chat through the origins of produce they're selling - and the best way to cook it.

Listen to green noise

"Green noise calms us by mimicking soothing sounds from nature - like rainfall, rivers, or wind - that the brain naturally finds relaxing. These mid-frequency tones create a steady, balanced background that helps quiet mental chatter, lower stress hormones, and activate the body’s relaxation response," Laura Freeman, Group Spa Manager at woodland-inspired Aqua Sana spas, explains.

"When you feel overwhelmed, take just five minutes to listen to green noise: close your eyes, breathe slowly, and let the sound create a calming atmosphere. As you focus on the steady rhythm, imagine your stress being carried away, leaving you grounded and refreshed. Even a short break like this can reset your mind and help you feel more at ease."

Embrace the seasons

One of the key aspects of embracing nature is becoming in tune with the seasons - and this can be fun and rewarding. As well as eating seasonally, look at seasonal scents and natural displays, such as flowers and foliage that reflect the time of year; wildflowers in summer, an assortment of colorful pumpkins and squash in the autumn, and sprigs of holly during the festive period.

Decorate with natural tones

"We can embrace nature in our homes and design by choosing natural materials like wood, stone, and linen, and by bringing in indoor plants to add life and freshness," Laura Freeman, Group Spa Manager at woodland-inspired Aqua Sana spas, explains.

Try wild swimming

Wild swimming is a truly beneficial hobby for body, mind, and spirit. Not only do you have the benefits of eco-therapy, but it's also a huge mood booster due to the cold-water exposure and a great way to stay in shape. Brave your local ponds (always checking in on safety measures in the colder months) or brave the sea at your nearest coastline for an exhilarating experience.

Open the windows

"Opening windows for natural light and fresh air creates an uplifting atmosphere, while soothing earthy tones in décor promote calm," Laura Freeman, Group Spa Manager at woodland-inspired Aqua Sana spas, suggests.

Go camping

While it may not be an 'every day' experience, camping is truly one of the best ways to embrace nature by sleeping under the stars and communal cooking around a campfire in the great outdoors. If camping isn't your thing, try glamping in a pod, yurt, or shepherd's hut for a more luxurious experience where you will still feel at one with nature.

Invest in seasonal flowers

Champion the beauty of nature with a bouquet for every season, rather than your favorite blooms. Research which flowers are in season - or better still, find a local florist and chat through options with them. Flower arranging can also be a mindful experience, not to mention being a beautiful addition to the home.

"Beauty isn’t just topical - it’s sensory", says Shenuka Fernando, Director of Skin Care and Beauty at Spa Ceylon.

"Use natural textures (like wooden brushes or cotton cloths), calming sounds (nature playlists), and grounding scents to deepen your connection to the moment."

Let your skin breathe

"Spend at least one or two days a week makeup-free and allow your skin to rest and rebalance, especially if you live in polluted or air-conditioned environments," Shenuka Fernando, Director of Skin Care and Beauty at Spa Cylo, explains.

Use natural scents in the home

"Scent is very powerful - using essential oils or diffusers with forest-inspired blends can recreate the serene, grounding feel of nature, turning your home into a calming retreat," Laura Freeman, Group Spa Manager at woodland-inspired Aqua Sana spas, explains.

Consider Forest Bathing

Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is a way to practice mindfulness that originated in ancient Japan and has seen a revival in popularity in recent times. The concept is simple; spend some time walking through your nearest woodland area and observe the sights, smells, and sounds of the forest. This is thought to have a calming effect on the nervous system.

Use natural beauty products

"In today’s world, beauty routines are often crowded with complexity and synthetic overload," Shenuka Fernando, Director of Skin Care and Beauty at Spa Ceylon, explains. "I believe we’re seeing a powerful shift, a return to nature, not as a fleeting trend, but as a timeless source of healing, balance, and true well-being.

"Nature has always offered us powerful remedies for our skin and soul. From Ayurveda WonderHerbs to the therapeutic immersion in green and blue spaces, our connection with nature is inseparable from our sense of wellness."

Go seasonal with your beauty routine

"Adapt your skincare rituals to the cycles of nature - richer oils and protective balms in colder months, lighter hydrating layers and exfoliation during heat and humidity," Shenuka Fernando, Director of Skin Care and Beauty at Spa Ceylon, suggests.

Take a woodland spa day

Indulging in a little R&R is even more beneficial if you use it as an opportunity to connect with nature. The UK's Centre Parks Aqua Sana spas are known for their proximity to woodland, while the prestigious Gilpin Spa Jetty Trail at Gilpin Lake House in the Lake District offers guests a walk through nature bundled up in a dressing gown and slippers as part of the spa experience.

While this might not be something we can do every day, a spa break in nature can be a great reset and instill some good habits for the future.

Pay a visit to the seaside

"Time spent by the ocean, or even simply tapping into the elements of it, can be incredibly healing," Shenuka Fernando, Director of Skin Care and Beauty at Spa Ceylon, explains.

"Salt water, ocean air, and marine minerals are rich in skin-loving properties. This is rooted in the Blue Mind Theory, which suggests that being near water induces a mildly meditative state that reduces stress and boosts cognitive clarity."

Embrace the rhythms of the seasons

"Nature’s cycles offer an invitation to slow down and align with the world around us. Spring signals new beginnings, summer expansion and joy, autumn invites reflection, and winter offers deep restorative rest," meditation practitioner Ciara McGinley explains.

"Notice the subtle changes in the landscape around you - the first buds on a branch, the golden fade of autumn leaves, the crisp bite of winter air - and allow them to guide your own intentions. A seasonal check-in is a great way to notice these changes in the world around you, but also ensure life isn’t passing you by without any intentional reflection."