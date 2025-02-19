The best ways to stay motivated with a new workout routine if you're tempted to skip a session

After the best ways to stay motivated with a new workout routine? We're here for you. Finding the willpower to stay on track with fitness goals can sometimes prove a challenge week after week, even though moving our bodies is a core part of a healthy lifestyle.

There's much to consider when it comes to exercise motivation. It's important to have specific aims to work towards and know when to push your body in order to see progress. However, you'll also want to listen to your energy levels and tweak the intensity if necessary so you don't unlace your trainers for good.

To help you get in the mood to train, we've rounded up all the best ways to harness your inner go-getter. This includes a reminder that there are many ways to make working out a fun part of your diary and that going on a little shopping spree first might just kickstart the encouragement you need...

32 best ways to stay motivated with a new workout routine

Train with others

Exercising with friends adds a social element to fitness that can make your workouts more enjoyable and fun - which, in turn, will mean it's easier to stick to a routine. Their support, encouragement and the shared experience of moving your body will help keep motivation high, especially on days when you might feel like skipping a session.

Kit yourself right

An easy pre-exercise boost? Wearing proper gym gear can lift your confidence and comfort during workouts, making you feel more prepared and focused to sweat. When you’re dressed for the part - and feel good in how you look - it can help create the mindset that you’re ready to take your training seriously, which can keep you motivated to stick with your routine.

Make meaningful goals

Setting aims for yourself that run deeper than aesthetics - like getting fit for your children - provides a strong emotional connection to exercise. When your goal has a meaningful purpose, such as improving your health for the sake of being there for your kids as long as possible, it creates a powerful sense of accountability and can keep you motivated even on tough days.

Change your routine

Feeling the eagerness to slip into your lycra waning? Mixing up your workouts keeps things fresh and exciting, preventing boredom from setting in. By trying different exercises - whether running or strength training or Pilates - you engage different muscle groups and challenge yourself in new ways, which can also increase motivation and help you stick with your routine longer.

Track your progress

Keeping tabs on how well you're doing - perhaps using an app that measures your running distance - allows you to visually see your improvements, which creates a sense of accomplishment and motivates you to keep going. Noticing even small gains from tracking your progress, like increased endurance or strength, can inspire you to push further and stay committed to your routine.

Protect your body

One thing certain to slash your motivation is an injury. Ensuring you stretch and warm up properly, to prepare your body before exercise, is essential to help you feel confident and safe while working out. Additionally, knowing you're taking steps to protect your body can help keep you motivated to continue exercising regularly without worrying about setbacks or pain.

Create workout space

Cultivating a dedicated area to train in at home - such as a spare room or shed - can make exercise feel more routine and accessible, so you're less likely to skip workouts. Having a designated area for moving your body can also help you mentally separate workout time from other activities, like doing the laundry or catching up on emails, making it easier to stay focused and committed to your routine.

Exercise in nature

Taking your workout outside can help ensure fitness is something you continue to stick to. Exercising in nature can boost your mood and mental wellbeing, making things like a run or al fresco yoga session feel more enjoyable. The natural surroundings provide a change of scenery, helping you stay engaged while training with a friend out in the fresh air can also keep it enticing.

Equip yourself well

Using the right fitness equipment ensures you're getting the most out of your workouts, which can boost your confidence because it will help elevate progress. Having the proper tools - like a set of dumbbells or a resistance band - makes exercises feel more effective and challenging, motivating you to stick with your routine because you know every session counts.

Listen to your body

It's so important to pay attention to how you're feeling and adjust your workout session to a lower intensity if needed, to prevent things like injury - which will allow you to stay consistent in the long run. By respecting your body's signals, you can maintain a balanced routine that keeps you motivated without overwhelming yourself or causing unnecessary setbacks.

Stay properly hydrated

It's so important to ensure you always drink enough water during exercise since proper hydration ensures your body performs at its very best - helping you maintain energy levels and focus during workouts. When you've sipped on enough H20 - particularly on a warmer day - you're less likely to feel fatigued or sluggish, which can keep you motivated to push through your routine and see better results.

Try out sport

Doing different sports - as opposed to a spin class or regular gym session - adds an element of fun to your workout routine, which can make it feel less like a chore. It can help keep you motivated since you’re constantly working toward improving your skills and achieving tangible goals. You could try swimming to tick off your cardio, while a game like tennis provides a teamwork element.

Find your thing

While some people love lifting weights, others may find that bodyweight HIIT is more their thing. Finding a form of exercise you enjoy makes working out feel less like a task, which will naturally boost motivation. When you enjoy what you're doing, you're more likely to stick with it in the long term because it doesn't feel like a struggle to fit it into your routine.

Make a schedule

Making a schedule of the exercise you intend to do for the week will help you prioritise certain kinds of workouts and also keeps you accountable - turning exercise into a regular part of your routine. By setting specific days and times for your sweat sessions, it becomes easier to stay committed and track your progress.

Embrace the benefits

Acknowledging the positives of moving your body - like increased energy, glowing skin and better mood - keeps you focused on the overall, long-term rewards of exercise, rather than the effort required. Reminding yourself of these benefits as often as you can will make it easier to stay motivated and committed to your workout routine.

Adopt speedy workouts

Feel like you don't have enough time to fit a session in? Shorter, more intense exercise - like HIIT - can be a great motivator because it offers efficient results in less time, and can be easily slotted into a busy schedule. The quick pace and sense of accomplishment from completing a high-intensity workout can also keep you engaged if your mind is drifting onto the next thing on your to-do list.

Keep yourself accountable

Using 'peer pressure' to keep yourself accountable when it comes to exercise - like joining a class with others, even if they are strangers - is a smart idea. The layer of social responsibility will make you more likely to follow through with your workouts - especially if you know that someone is expecting you to show up or track your progress.

Try on-demand

Doing on-demand workouts at home can offer great flexibility, allowing you to exercise whenever it fits into your schedule - which will ultimately help you stay consistent. The convenience of accessing a variety of exercise sessions via a screen from the comfort of your own abode makes it easier to stay motivated and try new routines without the hassle of travelling to a gym or studio.

Set yourself goals

Working towards specific targets - like heaviness of weight during strength training or speed at which you run a certain distance - can give you something tangible to aim for, making your workouts feel purposeful and rewarding. With each milestone you achieve, it will boost your confidence and motivation, encouraging you to continue pushing forward in your routine.

Try personal training

Enlisting expert help can be a great way to stay on track. A personal trainer will help guide you step-by-step, ensuring your workouts are effective and tailored to your goals - which can increase motivation by delivering better results. The one-on-one support and accountability from a PT also help you stay focused and committed since they can push you to reach your full potential.

Stretch it out

Make sure that you weave plenty of stretching into your fitness routine. It helps improve flexibility and reduces the risk of injury, making your workouts more comfortable and effective. By taking the time to work on mobility movements, like those found in yoga or Pilates, you’ll feel more physically capable and recover faster - which can keep you motivated to stay active.

Visualise your success

Motivation, when it comes to fitness, is often all in the mind. Visualising success helps you picture the positive outcomes of your hard work, like reaching certain fitness goals. This mental imagery creates a sense of achievement before it even happens, keeping you focused and driven throughout your workout routine.

Keep pushing yourself

If you feel as though your results are plateauing, it's likely because you need to level up the intensity of your workouts. Pushing your body to progressively challenge itself helps you see growth and improvement, which fuels motivation to keep going. By continually testing your limits - whether it’s lifting heavier or running further - you build confidence that encourages you to stay committed.

Get enough rest

Motivation will also come from allowing your body the chance to re-energise. Getting enough rest, whether through practices like yoga or a good night's sleep, will facilitate recovery and repair - making it easier to continue progressing in your routine. Additionally, when you're well-rested, you'll be better able to avoid burnout and injury.

Embrace sociable exercise

Instead of scheduling a coffee date, why don't you catch up with a friend over a run instead? Simultaneous exercise and socialising makes workouts more enjoyable and less of a chore - adding a fun element that can keep you motivated. The conversation and support from your friend can make time fly by and create a sense of camaraderie.

Set realistic goals

Feeling disheartened when it comes to exercise? You need to set realistic goals to ensure that your expectations are achievable, which helps you stay focused and prevents frustration. When you reach these smaller, attainable milestones, it will boost your confidence and motivation to keep progressing without feeling overwhelmed.

Build an active community

Building a fitness community - perhaps with a hiking group in your local area - creates a supportive environment where you can share achievements, challenges and advice, making your workouts feel more connected and purposeful. The encouragement and sense of a collective goal with others will also help you stay accountable.

Tweak the intensity

Perhaps one day you've got a lot to give, while on another you need to take it easy. Tweaking the intensity of your workouts keeps them challenging yet achievable, while also preventing boredom and burnout. By adjusting how hard you're training, you can also avoid hitting a plateau and continue to see progress - which boosts motivation and makes your routine feel more rewarding.

Active commutes

Incorporating movement into your work commute - like walking to and from the office - makes exercise feel less like a chore, as it’s seamlessly integrated into your daily routine. This consistency can also help you stay on track with your fitness goals, while simultaneously boosting energy levels and reducing stress at the start or end of your day.

Use tech

Enlist a fitness tracker to set small targets that will break down your fitness goals into manageable steps - like calorie burn or distance covered - making progress feel more attainable and less overwhelming. These incremental achievements, which you can easily check on your screen, provide easy motivation.

Reward yourself

Giving yourself a treat after reaching a fitness milestone - like a spa day or a new book - will reinforce positive behaviour and make all your efforts feel more enjoyable. Making space for such rewards creates a sense of gratification, helping to sustain motivation and encourage consistency in sticking to your workout routine.

Fuel yourself properly

Consuming healthy meals ensures you have the energy and strength needed to perform your workouts effectively, preventing fatigue and burnout. When you eat nutritious food on your fitness journey, you're more likely to stay motivated, perform better and see consistent progress.