32 of the best foods to eat on holiday

The best foods to eat on holiday include popular menu items around the world and supermarket staples you can stock your fridge with.

It can be hard to know what to eat on holiday if you want to feel your best while you're away or if you have certain health goals in mind. While there's nothing wrong with a few treats here and there (it wouldn't be a holiday without them, really), the best foods to eat on holiday are those rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates to keep you feeling full and nourished as you relax and explore away from home.

From seafood to sorbet, we've outlined the top foods to put on your go-to list whether you're out at a restaurant or strolling through the supermarket.

The best foods to eat on holiday

1. Soup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tomato soup and gazpacho are two popular menu items around the world. If you're looking to keep up your intake of vitamins on holiday, it's a good choice for a starter or snack. Tomatoes are rich in properties that help protect the brain and heart and support a healthy gut, keeping your digestive system moving.

Any tomato soup - provided it's not rich in cream - will also be low in calories and paired with the right wholegrain bred, high in fibre.

2. Potatoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many people experience digestive troubles when they are away from home and eating foods they otherwise normally wouldn't. Keeping your digestive system and bowel habits on track should be a top priority, to prevent uncomfortable bloating if nothing else.

Potatoes are a great addition for this reason as they are a good source of fibre, which helps keep the digestive system healthy and keeps you feeling fuller for longer.

3. Ice cream

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the more popular sweet treats on the holiday menu, you might be pleased to hear that ice cream is one of the best foods to eat on holiday.

Ice cream is a good source of calcium and protein when made with dairy milk, offering about 6g of protein per serving of ice cream in many cases. This is about the same amount of protein as in an egg - so there's another reason to eat it as well. You're welcome.

4. Pasta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pasta should be one of your go-to foods on any menu on holiday if you're looking to maintain a healthy diet away from home - good news for anyone going to Italy!

Traditional pasta is made from grains - one of the most basic food groups around, but one that offers a good amount of carbohydrates and fibre per serving, providing energy for the day, helping with recovery overnight, and aiding with the maintenance of a healthy digestive system.

5. Cucumbers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cucumbers are one of the best foods to eat on holiday as they are made up of around 96% water. This makes them really helpful for staying hydrated in warmer weather and keeping your electrolyte levels up without even trying.

They also contain a fair amount of fibre per serving, which helps with healthy digestion while abroad, and are low in carbohydrates so they can help keep blood sugar levels stable.

6. Yoghurt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yoghurt made with dairy milk is incredibly rich in calcium and protein. While we often think of calcium as a mineral that contributes to strong bones over time, it's also vital for maintaining a healthy heart, strong muscles and nerves. Protein is one of the most filling macronutrients, making it one of the best porridge toppings or breakfast choices if you're planning on a long day of sightseeing.

7. Omelette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Omelettes are primarily made up of eggs and vegetables - two ingredients full of vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients that can help you stay full and stabilise your sugar levels while you're on holiday.

Pair your omelette with some wholegrain bread or crackers to increase the fibre in this meal and keep your digestive system in working order.

8. Smoothie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A smoothie is one of the best go-to snacks for holidays as they are so quick to make and even quicker to eat. You can pack them full of fruits - berries, bananas, and tropical fruits will be best for feeling full and staying hydrated - and protein sources too, such as yoghurt, milk, and protein powder, for a catch-all snack.

If you struggle to eat in the mornings but you've got a big day planned with sightseeing or physical activities, it's an excellent breakfast choice.

9. Broccoli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Broccoli is a leafy green vegetable rich in fibre, one of the most filling macronutrients you can have as it takes longer for the digestive system to break it down. Pairing your meal with a side of broccoli is a good idea on holiday, especially if you haven't had too many vegetables in the last few days.

It's also rich in vitamin C, which can help you maintain a healthy immune system while you're away, and promotes wound healing and iron absorption. Plus, you don't need too much to make a difference - two spears of broccoli are enough to meet the requirements for one of your five-a-day.

10. Oranges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oranges are easy to come by and one of the best foods to eat on holiday. They are rich in vitamin C, which helps keep the immune system up and running, and they are made up of almost 86% water.

It's important to stay hydrated when the temperature rises and including fruits with a high water content in your diet can help you do this without even trying.

11. Couscous

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Couscous may look like rice - but it's actually a type of pasta, and a popular ingredient in many salads and dishes around the world. It's rich in fibre, which contributes to a healthy digestive system and is filling, and protein, which helps to maintain muscle strength in the long term and is also filling.

This type of pasta is also particularly rich in selenium, an essential mineral that acts as an antioxidant and helps the immune system work properly.

12. Pineapple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're on holiday in a tropical climate, fruits like pineapple are an easy and practical addition to your diet. This particular tropical fruit is rich in vitamin C - ideal for warding off a cold on your trip - as well as manganese and important enzymes that aid digestion.

It's also a fruit with a very high water content - about 86% - so it can help you stay hydrated without having to constantly drink water.

13. Salmon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you're spending your day exploring the city or lounging on the beach, it's normal to feel hungrier on your holiday than you do during the working day. Not only do you not have as many distractions, but you may be drinking and eating foods that trigger your hunger cravings more than you would normally.

That's where food rich in protein, the most satiating macronutrient, can come in handy. Salmon is one of them - offering 20g of protein per 100g of salmon.

14. Ginger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ginger is incredibly rich in vitamin C and other nutrients that can keep your immune system healthy while you're away. It also has properties that enhance glycogen storage in the muscles, boosting exercise performance and recovery, which can be particularly useful if you're on an active holiday.

And if you're travelling a lot, it's something you should have on stand-by at all times. Ginger is also a very effective and natural aid for car or boat sickness.

15. Cranberries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's easy to pick up infections in new surroundings, particularly if you're prone to them in the first place. A UTI is one of the most common infections, so cranberries should be on your list of foods to eat on holiday, just to be safe.

Several studies suggest that this fruit can help to prevent UTIs in women who get them frequently and older women who may be more prone to them than others, thanks to menopause.

16. Sorbet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is sorbet low calorie and often made with more natural fruit than ice cream, but it's also an excellent palate cleanser on a hot day and contains more vitamin C than other fruity desserts.

The other benefits depend on the fruit included but popular flavours like lemon will contain antioxidants and enzymes that can help with digestion.

17. Wholegrain rice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wholegrain rice is another popular and nutritionally rich base for many meals and a good one to have on holiday. It's rich in complex carbohydrates and higher in protein than white rice, so you'll stay fuller for longer.

This brown rice is also high in fibre, another filling macronutrient and one that helps contribute to a healthy digestive system, and helps stabilise blood sugar for consistent energy levels.

18. Grilled steak

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all the most popular meats, grilled steak will be one of the best foods to eat on holiday to top up your nutrient levels and stay full throughout the day. Steak is naturally rich in zinc, a mineral that's essential to maintain a healthy immune system. It also helps with digestion and muscle repair.

It's also rich in iron, which can help improve the quality of your sleep - important if you're away from home for a few days.

19. Sardines

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seafood is a popular food choice on holiday - but not only is it the perfect food to eat in the sunshine by the sea, it's beneficial for your body. These small fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, which is useful to keep your levels topped up.

While we often associate vitamin D with sunshine, wearing SPF consistently can prevent the proper absorption of vitamin D and may limit some benefits over time.

20. Oysters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though we hope you're not feeling too stressed on holiday, it happens. Oysters are one of the best foods to lower cortisol levels. Cortisol is the stress hormone linked to the 'flight or fight' response. It can be triggered by the simplest things - anything from locking yourself out of the hotel room to missing a flight.

Oysters, according to Shahid Chamran University, are rich in zinc. Zinc is a very effective mineral when it comes to lowering stress levels as it helps to regulate the GABA system, which is part of the central nervous system.

21. Pears

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While apples are an excellent choice for easy, on-the-go snacking, pears are an underrated fruit on the breakfast buffet. Not only do they have a rich water content that can help keep you hydrated without having to be constantly drinking water in the sun, but they are also rich in soluble fibre.

Soluble fibre is important for maintaining a healthy digestive system, being rich in enzymes the gut otherwise may not have enough of when you're on holiday, eating out of your usual routine.

22. Porridge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Porridge oats are rich in complex carbohydrates, protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. Together with milk or milk substitutes, it's one of the best foods to have for breakfast to satiate morning cravings and keep you full throughout the morning.

When it comes to the ways to have your porridge, bananas and honey are a good combination for quick energy. Nuts, seeds, and a dairy milk base are a good option for staying full until lunchtime.

23. Protein bars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For on-the-go snacking on holiday, protein bars should be a go-to. While perhaps harder to come by at a resort, many supermarkets sell these bars nowadays - complete with some of the best protein powder inside.

These bars are (as the name suggests) rich in protein, which can help keep you full through to your next meal and quell sweet cravings that may otherwise spike your blood sugar levels and sap your energy.

24. Prawns

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prawns are a high-protein option, rich in 'good' fats, that are also a popular menu item at restaurants around the world. They are also an important source of zinc, iodine, and selenium - three minerals that contribute to the healthy functioning of the immune system.

25. Green salad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Green salad is one of the most basic menu items but well worth adding to your table when you're on holiday. The leaves are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, beta-carotene, calcium, folate, fibre, and phytonutrients, which you can only get from plants.

Plus, it's easy to dress up with toppings and dressings to suit your hunger levels and cravings that day. Where you go in the world will also dictate how your green salad is dressed.

26. Tonic water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's the basics of a beloved cocktail (gin and tonic), tonic water has its own benefits away from its use as a mixer. Quinine is a beneficial property in tonic water, known to reduce the severity of leg cramps (ideal if you're on an active holiday), to quell nausea, and even to reduce the more irritating symptoms of hayfever.

27. Mango

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mango is a go-to tropical fruit on holiday for good reason. The fibre in this particular fruit can help you stay fuller for longer and maintain a healthy digestive system abroad. You'll also be less likely to overeat if you feel full with less food, preventing discomfort and bloating.

Also, in hot weather, mangos are a good option as they're considered a cooling fruit in Ayurveda - one that helps to keep the body's temperature balanced in warmer climates.

28. Watermelon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all the fruits you could have on holiday, watermelon has the highest water content. Eating just a few slices of watermelon could keep you just as hydrated as having a few sips of water, given that the fruit is 92% water.

It's also a great source of natural electrolytes, especially potassium, magnesium, and sodium.

29. Chicken

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While chicken might not be one of the most exciting foods, it's one of the most reliable and versatile meats to add to your shopping list on holiday. You can do a lot with chicken - from salads and sandwiches for lunch to dressed-up meals for dinner.

It's also very rich in protein, with 27g of protein per 100g of chicken.

30. Red wine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While there's no such thing as healthy alcohol, red wine is one of the better options if you're looking to keep a careful eye on your health and fitness on holiday. Red wine contains polyphenols - plant compounds that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

It's also thought to have a protective effect on the heart, which is why you may have heard that red wine is 'good' for you, but the research on this is limited.

31. Padrón peppers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Padrón peppers are a variety of green pepper from Padrón in the north-west of Spain. Not only are they a popular menu item in many Mediterranean countries, making them easy to come by, but they are a good way to stock up on essential vitamins abroad - such as vitamins A, E, K, C, and vitamin Bs, which can help prevent illness and infections while you're away.

They are also rich in potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, and calcium, all essential minerals that help keep the body running smoothly.

32. Coffee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coffee contains caffeine, a natural stimulant, so it's the perfect drink of choice if you're feeling a little worse for wear after one too many cocktails or need a pick-me-up before your next stop on the sightseeing tour.

Try black coffee with milk over ice to stay cool in the sunshine.