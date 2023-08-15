The three things you should never eat first thing in the morning

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Although it may be the most important meal of the day there are a few foods you should never eat first thing in the morning - and they're pretty popular items on the breakfast table!

There are a number of foods that are popular breakfast items, but did you know that you might be causing some serious damage to your teeth if you choose to eat these certain popular foods? Dr Abel Azizi, Principle Dentist of Harley Private Dentist Clinic explained, "To prevent tooth damage and maintain good oral health, it's important to avoid certain foods that can have negative effects on your teeth, especially first thing in the morning when your mouth's natural defences are lower due to decreased saliva production during sleep."

But which foods are best to avoid? Dr Azizi explained in detail which three foods are most important to avoid in the morning - especially before brushing your teeth.

Citrus Fruits

"Avoiding citrus fruits first thing in the morning is crucial for preventing teeth damage due to their high acidity," explained the dentist. "Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and lemons contain citric acid that can weaken tooth enamel, making teeth more vulnerable to erosion and decay."

He explained the science behind this a little further, "Morning saliva production is lower, reducing the mouth's natural defence against acids, and consuming acidic fruits at this time can intensify the damage. It's advisable to choose less acidic breakfast options to safeguard tooth enamel and overall oral health."

So best to avoid that tall glass of orange juice with breakfast!

Coffee

While coffee might be a staple in most households at breakfast time, Dr Azizi warned against having a hot cuppa joe first thing. "Avoiding coffee first thing in the morning is recommended to prevent teeth damage due to its dual impact of acidity and potential staining. Coffee is acidic in nature and can gradually erode tooth enamel over time, particularly when consumed on an empty stomach when saliva production is lower."

The dentist then added, "Additionally, coffee's dark pigments can lead to tooth discolouration, affecting the aesthetic appearance of teeth. To protect oral health, it's advisable to minimise coffee consumption in the morning and consider rinsing your mouth with water after drinking coffee to help mitigate its effects."

Sugary cereal and pastries:

A hot pain au chocolat might be a delicious on-the-go breakfast, but sadly Dr Azizi warned against this too!

"Steering clear of sugary cereals and pastries in the morning is essential to prevent teeth damage due to their high sugar content and potential to promote tooth decay," the doctor began.

"Sugary cereals and pastries create an environment conducive to harmful bacteria growth in the mouth, as they provide a steady source of sugars that bacteria feed on, leading to acid production and enamel erosion. Consuming these foods at the start of the day, when saliva flow is reduced during sleep, exacerbates the risk of damage. Opting for lower-sugar breakfast alternatives can help safeguard tooth enamel and support better oral health in the long run," Dr Azizi concluded.